The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
Jamille A. Jackson, 31, of the 5400 block of Hiahleah Court, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Kentucky State Police
Jeremy P. Hagan, 28, of the 3500 block of Oaklane Drive in Philpot, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Owensboro Police Department
Justin K. Henning, 20, of the 600 block of Sycamore Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and probation violation for a felony offense.
Breanna D. Stiff, 26, of the 600 block of Jed Place, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Christopher J. Cecil, 38, of the 1600 block of Triplett Street, was charged Sunday with assault in the second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.