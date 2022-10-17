Owensboro Police Department
• Matthew Stubblefield, 40, of the 100 block of Robert Drive, was charged Sunday with procuring or promoting the use of a minor and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Candy Cuzzort, 43, of the 5100 block of State Route 56 was charged Saturday with second-degree disorderly conduct and first degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).
• Delaina Crowe, 29, of the Professional Park apartments, was charged Saturday with assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury).
