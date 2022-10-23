The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua W. Bristow, 40, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Corey L. Lanham, 33, of the 0-100 block of Maple Leaf Drive, was charged Friday with theft of identity of another without consent.
• Audias A. Godinez Lopez, 23, of the 600 block of Chuck Gary Court, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.