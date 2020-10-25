The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cynthia F. Irving, 57, of the 1200 block of Venable Ave., was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.
• Dawn M. Parks, 49, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Ave., was charged Friday with leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid, driving on a DUI-suspended license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).
• Ovidio Velasquez, 31, of the 600 block of Time Drive, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff Department
• Bryant A. Basham, 38, of the 6800 block of Lamplite Circle, was charged Saturday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
