The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Deborah J. Riley, 61, of the 1200 block of Carter Road, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Birk Court.
Kentucky State Police
• Larry A. Barnett, 34, of the 2800 block of Daviess Street, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Angela N. Hagan, 47, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
