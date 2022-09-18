The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Edmond DeRamus, 44, of Dandridge, Tennessee, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under
the influence.
• Randall L. Horton, 46, of the 1200 block of Booth Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jessica M. Stevens, 27, of Evansville, was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
Kentucky State Police
• Oswaldo M. Garcia, 28, of the 1900 block of Vine Hill Road in Beaver Dam, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Tricia L. Bell, 50, of the 9700 block of Old Hartford Road, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (meth), and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
