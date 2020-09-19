The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Benedict F. Medley IV, 51, of the 400 block of Maple Heights was charged Friday with first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• Angela L. Pelley-Aubrey, 50, of the 1900 block of Hall Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
• Elizabeth Schmitt, 38, of Henderson was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael S. Thomas, 34, of the 1200 block of Girvin Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terri L. Thorp, 50, of the 3100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Brian M. Winklepleck, 31, of the 0-100 block of Quail Ridge Court was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Dezireno D. Douglas, 55, of the 700 block of Plum Street was charged Thursday with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.
• Aaron S. Goatee, 40, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Ashley N. Myers, 36, of Utica, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD).
• Joseph L. Russell, 35, of the 900 block of Carter Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Four whiskey barrels and 200 pounds of copper wire worth $520 were reported stolen Thursday from W.M. Medley and Associates, 900 Moreland Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David W. Conder, 44, was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation and attempted murder. The charges stem from an August incident. Conder was charged after being located in Indiana.
• Undetermined items were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 900 block of Yelvington-Grandview Road.
• A handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Hill Bridge Road.
• Cash worth $200 was reported Thursday from a vehicle parked at Wasabi Express, 3238 Kidron Valley Way.
• A license plate was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3200 block of Spring Ridge Parkway.
