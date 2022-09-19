The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Ashley D. Laws, 35, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road, was charged Saturday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Jonathan L. O’Bryan, 46, of the 1300 block of East 15th Street, was charged Saturday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Katherine L. Howard, 27, of the 400 block of Ray Street in Henderson, was charged Saturday for fraudulent use of a credit card $1,000 < $10,000, first-degree unlawful access to a computer, theft of identity of another without consent and theft by unlawful taking or disposition $1,000 — $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.