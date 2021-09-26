The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brandy E. Crowe, 41 of Evansville was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Hailey McGehee, 19, homeless, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Donald F. Ziehr Jr. 42, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Gerardo G. Garduno, 33, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Caryolyn Hagedorn, 70, of the 3200 block of Mallard Lane was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Jared E. Myers, 27, of the 3400 block of Allen Street was charged Friday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Sandra K. Perryman, 68, of the 3200 block of Majestic Prince Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.