The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Jessica Zepeda, 32, homeless, was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
Kobey S. Berry, 22, of the 2000 block of West First Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Christian J. Davis, 24, of the 800 block East 15th Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Tamatha N. Spencer, 37, of the 1400 block of Booth Avenue, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Scott Cox, 20, of the 2500 block of West Sixth Street, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
