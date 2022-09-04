The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jason A. Childs, 44, of the 1900 block of Tamarack Road Circle was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Jonathan F. Breedlove, 53, of the 2600 block of Daviess Street was charged Saturday with flagrant non-support.
• Jose Colohua, 18, of the 400 block of Reid Street was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary and second-degree sexual abuse.
