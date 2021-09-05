The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Samuel D. Byrd, 53, of the 1400 block of Benton Avenue was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Juan Juarez Romero, 36, of Louisville was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Mary E. Smiley, 67, of the 700 block of Live Oak Place was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Loretta K. Feldpausch, 44, of the 100 block of Irene Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Aaron R. Russell, 47, of the 500 block of Omega Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
