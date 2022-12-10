The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rebecca L. Elliott, 40, of McHenry was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lindsey N. Kimmell, 28, of the 1600 block of Glenndale Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Roger S. McFarland Jr., 29, of the 1700 block of Ohio Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Ronald J. Palmer, 27, of the 600 block of West Byers Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and promoting a sexual performance by a minor (victim under age 18).
• Randall L. Thompson, 55, of the 2900 block of Allen Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Ollie G. Wing, 75, of the 500 block of Yale Place was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• Two trailers, tools and power tools, five ladders and a metal break worth $13,700 were reported stolen Wednesday from Martin Bros. Roofing and Remodeling, 237 Williamsburg Square.
