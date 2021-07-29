The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jose R. Santillan-Sandoval, 27, of Owensboro, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jamie U. Hudson, 48, of Sacramento, was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of an accident.
• Ral Lian, 34, of Owensboro, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A smartphone and e-cig worth $250 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Kentucky Parkway.
• A computer and accessories worth $2,721 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked at a home in the 2000 block of Hillbrooke Parkway.
• A bike worth $170 was reported stolen in a July 20 burglary at a home in the 300 block of East 2nd Street.
• Tools and a smart phone worth $2,382 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 400 block of Tampa Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kassi N. Golfinos, 31, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Garry J. Neal, 28, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).
