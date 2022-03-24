The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Damian D. Morrow, 49, of the 3400 block of Legacy Run, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of methamphetamine; driving under the influence; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); operating on a suspended or revoked license; failure to produce insurance card; four counts of failure to appear; nonpayment of fines; resisting arrest; and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Clothing and jewelry valued at $100 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3000 block of Flamingo Avenue.
• A juvenile reported Tuesday being raped by an adult stranger at a home in the 100 block of Veterans Blvd.
• An air conditioner valued at $6,000 was reported stolen Monday from a residence in the 2200 block of Yewells Landing, and a window pane was also destroyed in the process.
• Electronic equipment and a phone valued at $400 was reported stolen Monday from a residence in the 1300 block of Gardendale Avenue.
• Various pieces of jewelry and cash valued at $1,000 were reported stolen Monday from a residence in the 2600 block of West Cloverdale Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Charles R. Savage Jr., 30, of Utica, was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.