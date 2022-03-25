The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Brandon G. Clark, 35, of the 6300 block of Mason Habit Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, failure to notify Department of Transportation about address change and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
• Gabrial L. Muffett, 31, of the 1100 block of Lasmastus Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and nonpayment of fines.
