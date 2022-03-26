The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jesse Henning, 25, of the 100 block of Tennyson Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Vandalism valued at $5,000 was reported Thursday at Bulldog Manufacturing, 815 E. St.
• A fireproof safe and a firearm were reported stolen on Thursday in the 1200 block of Daviess Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.