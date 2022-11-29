The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kenneth L. Edmonds Jr., 24, of the 4100 block of Mayflower Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brody Evans, 25, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Monday with operating a vehicle under the influence and third-degree assault.
• Rebecca L. Price, 30, of the 1600 block of Hillbridge Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Corey L. Pruitt, 35, homeless was charged Monday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Kentucky State Police
• Brittney N. Clark, 25, of the 600 block of West Maryland Street in Evansville, Indiana was charged Monday with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more.
