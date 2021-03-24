The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cash in the amount of at $2,817 was reported stolen Thursday at Dollar General, at 1260 Carter Road.
• Timothy Dean, 34, 2000 block East Sixth Street, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Two gold necklaces valued at $7,150 were reported stolen Friday from Owensboro Health, at 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
• Chandler E. Powell, 27, of the 1900 block of Prince Road, was charged Sunday with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking (methamphetamine), second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and public intoxication (excludes alcohol).
Traffic Accidents
• A 2016 Cadillac Escalade driven by Fermin N. Mosqueda, 21, of the 2900 block of Wesleyan Park Drive, collided with a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by Hamid N. Hossain, 31, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court, Friday at the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court. Mosqueda was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Officials there said no record of Mosqueda’s condition was available.
• A 2005 Lexus RX330 driven by Tyler W. Todd, 54, of the 2200 block of South Stratford Drive, collided with a 1992 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Thomas N. Fowler, 28, of the 1900 block of Kelly Lane Saturday. Fowler was treated at OHRH and released.
Daviess County SHeriff’s Office
• Trenton B. Sutherland, 21, of the 2000 block of East Sixth Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belts and failure to illuminate headlights.
Kentucky State Police
• Justin W. Carf, 33, 2600 block of West Sixth Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), fourth-degree assault, second or greater-offense failure to comply with sex offender registration and first-offense failure to comply with sex offender registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.