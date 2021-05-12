The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Catalina Vazquez, 40, of Beaver Dam was charged Monday with theft of identity.
• Denver G. Maddox, 26, homeless, was charged Tuesday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:41 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Wesley A. Lane, 22, of Rockport, Indiana, and a sport utility vehicle driven by Scott D. Sheriff, 34, of the 1600 block of Mohawk Drive. Lane was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 3:32 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Southtown Boulevard. They were a car driven by Madasin Ebelhar, 22, of the 600 block of Crittenden Street and a car driven by Jesus Alfaro Morales, 44, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court. Eblehar was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kenneth D. White, 58, of the 2100 block of Kentucky 554 was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
