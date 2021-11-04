The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Heather L. Mitchell, 33, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools worth $3,900 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2300 block of Old Henderson Road.
• Vehicle parts worth $1,200 were reported stolen Tuesday from a parking lot in the 900 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• A phone and purse worth $410 were reported stolen Tuesday from a garage in the 2200 block of Landing Meadows.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher L. Turner, 46, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
