The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Micheala S. Faulkenberg, 41, of the 5000 block of Jessica Lane was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault.
• Matthew S. Johnson, 32, of the 1900 block of East 22nd Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at B&M Auto Sales, 1320 Triplett St.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 300 block of West Eighth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Terri L. Thorp, 51, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Daqwuan V. Vinson, 18, of Maceo was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
• Troy C. Woosley, 49, of the 2700 block of West Fourth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun worth $450 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 6500 block of Autumn Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.