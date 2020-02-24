The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Barbara J. Enos, 46, of the 2700 block of Bittel Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Jason N. Hudson, 41, of the 10,000 block of Kentucky 583, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Robert Robertson, 20, of the 4300 block of Scotty Lane, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, and tampering with physical evidence.
