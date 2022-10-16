The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Xavier Boone, 36, of the 3600 block of Daviess Street was charged Saturday with second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Brandon Piper, 35, of the 1700 block of Antler Avenue was charged Saturday with first-degree possession (meth), resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Michael Carter, 48, of the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic violence against a minor.
• Jeremy Lynn Alexander, 36, of the 2100 block of Pearl Street was charged Friday with fourth-degree domestic violence against a minor.
