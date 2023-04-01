The following real estate transfers were recorded between Mar. 16 and Mar. 22:
922 Piedmont Drive, Dr. W. Mark Abshier and Martha B. Abshier to Marquette Smith, $145,000
308 East 25th St., American Engineers, Inc. to B & D Quinn Properties LLC, $300,000
2028 Hall St., Charles Moore, Jr. and Noel Moore to Pranjel LLC, $25,000
4801 Whistle Rock Court, Marlena Crabtree to Mitzi C. Myers, $236,000
3563 Bold Forbes Way, The Gary D. Lee Family Irrevocable Trust to Madonna S. Ferguson and Gregory C. Ferguson, $217,500
625 Breckenridge St., Mark Boswell and Melodie Boswell to Tamaria Brown, $80,000
305 East 23rd St., Jessica Marie Waltrip and Tim Waltrip and others to Handilee LLC, $40,000
Property on Berry Road, Lois W. Kuegel and William M. Kuegel, Jr. to Martin L. Kuegel and Samantha Kuegel, $300,000
100 Santa Maria Drive, Richard Wayne Brown and Connie Michelle Brown to Donna Holloway, $265,000
735 Cedar St., Timothy Copeland to Krista Hall, $10,000
9 Hilltop Drive, Anthony W. Durall and Cynthia C. Durall to David Andrew Kline and Anna Kathryn Kline, $470,000
2328 South Landsdowne, The Estate of Jeanan Wells to Jonathan Mark Batchelor and Tessa Batchelor, $189,900
1731 Sioux Place, Mary K. Russelburg to Moo Htoo and Paw Psaw, $179,900
1096 Pleasure Point East, Jon D. Taylor to Robert Scott Crawford, $500,000
4696 Forest Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Piyeskumar Patel and Nilamben Shakrabhai Patel, $464,000
6212 Hayden Bridge Road, Randy Kitchens and Karen Kitchens to Richard Bradley Koehler and Holly Ann Koehler, $35,000
3251 Curdsville Delaware Road, John C. Harris to Jeff Rafferty and Melody Rafferty, $60,000
716 Fargo St., Samantha Marksbury to Hannah Esther Garvey and Obed Neftali Montiel Corona, $150,000
3837 Krystal Lane, Ethan M. Stone and Bayli Q. Stone to Jordan C. Phillips and Madeline G. Phillips, $250,000
1504 Booth Ave., Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to JAB LLC, $126,000
2700 West 5th St., Lori Lynn Thompson and Robert Lynn Thompson to Jimmy Knight, Seara M. Knight, $64,000
1360 Yelvington Knottsville Road, Ann S. Hay Testamentary Trust to LKC Holdings LLC, $600,000
Property on Winkley Mount Zion Road, LKC Holdings LLC to Lee Family Farms LLC, $600,000
6302 Ridge Brook Cove, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ronda Ann Greer, $42,500
13589 Highway 764, George A. Payne and Kim Payne to Kevin James Wells and Deborah Joel Wells, $320,000
3756 Boulder Lane, Paul Brent Thornton and Julie L. Thornton to John J. Head, III and Amanda L. Head, $355,000
1210 Avondale Road, Fitzhugh Irrevocable Trust to Taylor Paige Robertson, Clint J. Mullins, $187,000
3434 Man O War Loop North, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Cameron L. Edwards, Madeline M. McClure, $237,400
2833 Brooks Parkway, Joel K. Milliner and Laurie P. Milliner to Tommy R. Tapp, Jr. and Shari L. Tapp, $286,000
9275 Hobbs Road, 9280 Hobbs Road, & 9215 Hobbs Road, Charles Vernon Fulkerson, Cindy Carol Fulkerson to Jared L. Warren and Candice Nicole Warren, $329,800
2361 Falcon Court, Brandon S. Dukes and Brittney H. Dukes to Cristy Michelle Dame and Rodney Len Dame, $390,000
774 Dove Court, Janet M. Coleman to Travis Berry, Whitney Bennett, $199,500
2418 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Janet Coleman, $290,000
