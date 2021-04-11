The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 18 to March 23:

2658 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chase Trogden and Alexis Maddox, $206,500

10518 Lanham Road, Paul and Jody Payne to Karen and Paul Payne Sr., $50,000

3104-3106 Deer Trail, Bremar Properties LLC to MBSW Properties LLC, $235,000

3000 Heartland Crossing Blvd., Heartland Crossings LLC to CTF NV Developments LLC, $900,000

1241 E. Wayside Drive, Cinda Brill to Kenneth Robb, $15,000

2001 Sunset Drive, Lisa Henry to TJC Properties LLC, $82,000

4950 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Jerald and Kimberly Davis, $89,900

10841 Ratcliff Road, Ronald Wethington to Jeffrey and Michelle Green, $140,000

2530 Longshot Cove, Harrell and Janice Felty to Daryl Gibson, $218,000

10500 Oost Road, Rebecca and Michael Bean to Ryan and Susan Settle, $39,590

3857 Shelly Drive, Zachary Morris to Daniel and Kalin Owen, $149,900

4120 Mason Woods Lane, Susanne Witbeck and others to Marcella Wilhite, $275,000

1406 Parrish Court, Poonam Gollen to Jessica Overstreet, $85,000

4680 Breeze Court E., Jessica Hudson and Michael Lashley to Derek and Chandra Boarman, $245,000

2020 Circle Ave., Key Real Estate LLC to Carissa Hayes, $75,000

3840 Springtree Drive, Quicken Loans Inc. to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $80,109

3316 Jefferson St., Anthony Anderson Jr. and ShaRaya Wagner to Jennifer Knowles, $98,500

4331 Yewells Landing E., Lisa Taylor to Karina Delgadillo, $170,000

4011 McIntire Crossing, Duyen Tran to William Shock and Misty Payne, $149,900

10154 Kentucky 54, Anna and Ace Greer and others to Kelly Ward, $150,000

8904 Stillhouse Road, Richard and Trina Edge to Amber and Joshua Morris, $245,000

1521 Copper Creek Drive, estate of Leland Jones to Amrik Jammu, $485,000

2941 Wandering Lane, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $86,423

1202 Hutch Lane, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $164,723 for three parcels

1206 Hutch Lane, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $164,723 for three parcels

1208 Hutch Lane, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $164,723 for three parcels

3300-3302 Deer Trail, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $88,623

3306-3308 Deer Trail, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $92,823

702-704 Deer Trail Court, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $90,923

4133 Hoover Court, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $66,023

3220-3222 Deer Trail, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $90,923

3226-3228 Deer Trail, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $88,623

640 Time Drive, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $107,823

703-705 Deer Trail Court, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $181,846 for two parcels

707-709 Deer Trail Court, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $181,846 for two parcels

1107 W. 12th St., estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $54,723

620 Glenn Court, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $86,523

1633 Burdette Court, Bobby and Gina Taylor to Trinidad Gonzalez, $47,000

1875 Old Calhoun Road, Big Independent Tobacco Warehouse Co. to Crabtree Holdings LLC, $1,625,000

2231 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

2231 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alvin and Kayla Phillips, $205,975

3812 Boulder Lane, Craig and Sarah Thomas to Alex Ross, $205,000

2466 O’Bryan Blvd., 1923 Fieldcrest LLC to JMJ Construction Inc., $80,000

9558 Kentucky 144, Doodle Bugs Grocery LLC to Harinee LLC, $220,000

2534 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob and Jessica Hill, $251,100

Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Nov. 24 to Dec. 1:

506 E. 25th St., Damian and Carrie Edge to MC Realty LLC, $61,500

2643 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2643 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Shawn and Janessa Jones, $183,455

6831 Thoma Drive, Vanderbuilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. to Julie Hale, $52,000

5256 Lane Road, estate of Patricia Stevens to Rachel and Jamie Crook, $33,000 for two parcels

5266 Lane Road, estate of Patricia Stevens to Rachel and Jamie Crook, $33,000 for two parcels

3627 Trafalgar Court, Brandy and David Johnson to Karen and Robert Morris, $141,000

2115 Crestwood Drive, Cynthia and Michael Fiorella and others to Charles and Nicole Mowen, $235,000

3945 Pine Lake Court, Cindy Powers to Donald and Terri Volk, $285,000

1818 Oak Ave., estate of Larry Martin to Shufei Jiang and Yunhua Huang, $45,000

1933 Mayfair Ave., estate of Maurice Schaefer to Nicholas Volk, $199,900

1215 E. Sixth St., estate of Ronald Prater Jr. and others to Mary Pearson and Rodney Feldpausch, $23,500

620 Amherst Drive, Tonia Howard to Stacey Miller, $105,000

2327 Crescent Hill Court, James and Kristen Fallin to Ryan Parrish and Sierra Stacey, $246,000

738 Parkway Drive, Gerald and Bonnie Castlen to Kevin and Kristen Wiggington, $156,000

110 W. 25th St., Joseph and Karen Crisp to Jordon Jones, $115,000

1231 Gilbert Lane, Blythe Investments Inc. to Ashley and Charles Oliver, $125,000

529 Maple Heights, William and Kimberly Blair to Matthew Stauffer, $75,000

1814 Triplett St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla’s Rentals LLC, $600,000 for 1/2 interest

1709 Breckenridge St., Ohio Valley Motor Sales LLC to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $260,000

4444 New Hartford Road, Robert and Betty Clark to CRAB Properties LLC, $69,000

812 W. 12th St., John and Mary Jones to Jeffery Gross, $48,000

508 Maplewood Drive, Key Real Estate LLC to Nathen and Aleah Johnson, $40,000

7406 Short St., Donald and Jan Coomes and others to Hubert Board, $38,000

10529 Lafayette St., Mildred Mills to St. Mary of the Woods Parrish, $12,000

500 E. Parrish Ave., Larry and Sue Hastings to HMJ Enterprises LLC, $210,000

2433 Elder Drive, estate of Anna Hardesty to Brittany Roberts, $117,000

716 Locust St., Joseph Acquisto to Allison Jones, $125,000

640 Alexandria, estate of Homer Belcher to Joseph and Magan Fiorella, $290,000

2537 Allen St., Shirley Young to Goldenrod Properties LLC, $51,000

1831 Westview Drive, Allison Jones to Richard Richeson, $96,750

4825 Bernheim Drive, James and Stephanie Pate to Paula Payne, $169,900

2313 Zev Court, Kenneth Carter to Jonathon Kamuf, $152,000

604 E. 21st St., Audrey Cavins-Ezell and Matt Ezell to Enedeo Garcia and Sandra Taylor, $124,600

6401 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Hill Custom Homes Inc. to Jaclyn and Christopher Beckham, $270,000

2572 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,950

2570 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,950

4314 Hawthorne Drive, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Bie Thie and Aa Du, $150,000

2618 Strawbridge Place, Brett and Denise Maupin to Cordie Russell and Zachary Maupin, $130,000

740 Ashland Ave., Megan and McKae Maddox to Keith Bracelin, $132,000

Farm property on New Hartford Road, Family Y of Owensboro — Daviess County Inc. to Green Space Adventures LLC, $225,000

5902 Kentucky 144, Hugh Price to Jerri Holland, $300,000

Farm property on Old Lyddane Bridge Road, William and Lois Kuegel to JLK Farms Inc. and John Kuegel Jr., $704,066

Farm property on Kentucky 56, John and Leigh Kuegel and others to Samuel and Mary Rafferty, $617,090 for two parcels

Farm property on Old Lyddane Bridge Road, John and Leigh Kuegel and others to Samuel and Mary Rafferty, $617,090 for two parcels

2716 Trails Way, Allen and Teresa Snyder to Sharon Miller, $202,000

726 W. 10th St., Thomas Mayfield to Larry Goatee, $30,000

600 Suffolk Drive, George and Martha Taylor to the George & Martha M. Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust, $98,900

104 Dublin Lane, Ruth Hatchett to Gary Cooper, $90,000

2100 Wink Court, Michael and Jennifer Biggs to One Image Properties LLC, $69,900

2017 Whispering Meadows Drive, Joshua and Macaelagh Karper to Richard and Holly Conkright, $285,000

713 Griffith Ave., Lauren and Jonathon Patton to David and Julie Reid, $650,000

2346 Overlook Park, Craig Riley to Jacob and Paulette Hanin, $290,000

4422 Springhurst Lane, Brandon and Tabitha Lucas to Francis and Polina DuFrayne, $325,000

