The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 18 to March 23:
2658 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chase Trogden and Alexis Maddox, $206,500
10518 Lanham Road, Paul and Jody Payne to Karen and Paul Payne Sr., $50,000
3104-3106 Deer Trail, Bremar Properties LLC to MBSW Properties LLC, $235,000
3000 Heartland Crossing Blvd., Heartland Crossings LLC to CTF NV Developments LLC, $900,000
1241 E. Wayside Drive, Cinda Brill to Kenneth Robb, $15,000
2001 Sunset Drive, Lisa Henry to TJC Properties LLC, $82,000
4950 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Jerald and Kimberly Davis, $89,900
10841 Ratcliff Road, Ronald Wethington to Jeffrey and Michelle Green, $140,000
2530 Longshot Cove, Harrell and Janice Felty to Daryl Gibson, $218,000
10500 Oost Road, Rebecca and Michael Bean to Ryan and Susan Settle, $39,590
3857 Shelly Drive, Zachary Morris to Daniel and Kalin Owen, $149,900
4120 Mason Woods Lane, Susanne Witbeck and others to Marcella Wilhite, $275,000
1406 Parrish Court, Poonam Gollen to Jessica Overstreet, $85,000
4680 Breeze Court E., Jessica Hudson and Michael Lashley to Derek and Chandra Boarman, $245,000
2020 Circle Ave., Key Real Estate LLC to Carissa Hayes, $75,000
3840 Springtree Drive, Quicken Loans Inc. to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $80,109
3316 Jefferson St., Anthony Anderson Jr. and ShaRaya Wagner to Jennifer Knowles, $98,500
4331 Yewells Landing E., Lisa Taylor to Karina Delgadillo, $170,000
4011 McIntire Crossing, Duyen Tran to William Shock and Misty Payne, $149,900
10154 Kentucky 54, Anna and Ace Greer and others to Kelly Ward, $150,000
8904 Stillhouse Road, Richard and Trina Edge to Amber and Joshua Morris, $245,000
1521 Copper Creek Drive, estate of Leland Jones to Amrik Jammu, $485,000
2941 Wandering Lane, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $86,423
1202 Hutch Lane, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $164,723 for three parcels
1206 Hutch Lane, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $164,723 for three parcels
1208 Hutch Lane, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $164,723 for three parcels
3300-3302 Deer Trail, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $88,623
3306-3308 Deer Trail, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $92,823
702-704 Deer Trail Court, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $90,923
4133 Hoover Court, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $66,023
3220-3222 Deer Trail, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $90,923
3226-3228 Deer Trail, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $88,623
640 Time Drive, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $107,823
703-705 Deer Trail Court, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $181,846 for two parcels
707-709 Deer Trail Court, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $181,846 for two parcels
1107 W. 12th St., estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $54,723
620 Glenn Court, estate of Joseph Flaherty to TEK Enterprises LLC, $86,523
1633 Burdette Court, Bobby and Gina Taylor to Trinidad Gonzalez, $47,000
1875 Old Calhoun Road, Big Independent Tobacco Warehouse Co. to Crabtree Holdings LLC, $1,625,000
2231 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2231 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alvin and Kayla Phillips, $205,975
3812 Boulder Lane, Craig and Sarah Thomas to Alex Ross, $205,000
2466 O’Bryan Blvd., 1923 Fieldcrest LLC to JMJ Construction Inc., $80,000
9558 Kentucky 144, Doodle Bugs Grocery LLC to Harinee LLC, $220,000
2534 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob and Jessica Hill, $251,100
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Nov. 24 to Dec. 1:
506 E. 25th St., Damian and Carrie Edge to MC Realty LLC, $61,500
2643 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2643 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Shawn and Janessa Jones, $183,455
6831 Thoma Drive, Vanderbuilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. to Julie Hale, $52,000
5256 Lane Road, estate of Patricia Stevens to Rachel and Jamie Crook, $33,000 for two parcels
5266 Lane Road, estate of Patricia Stevens to Rachel and Jamie Crook, $33,000 for two parcels
3627 Trafalgar Court, Brandy and David Johnson to Karen and Robert Morris, $141,000
2115 Crestwood Drive, Cynthia and Michael Fiorella and others to Charles and Nicole Mowen, $235,000
3945 Pine Lake Court, Cindy Powers to Donald and Terri Volk, $285,000
1818 Oak Ave., estate of Larry Martin to Shufei Jiang and Yunhua Huang, $45,000
1933 Mayfair Ave., estate of Maurice Schaefer to Nicholas Volk, $199,900
1215 E. Sixth St., estate of Ronald Prater Jr. and others to Mary Pearson and Rodney Feldpausch, $23,500
620 Amherst Drive, Tonia Howard to Stacey Miller, $105,000
2327 Crescent Hill Court, James and Kristen Fallin to Ryan Parrish and Sierra Stacey, $246,000
738 Parkway Drive, Gerald and Bonnie Castlen to Kevin and Kristen Wiggington, $156,000
110 W. 25th St., Joseph and Karen Crisp to Jordon Jones, $115,000
1231 Gilbert Lane, Blythe Investments Inc. to Ashley and Charles Oliver, $125,000
529 Maple Heights, William and Kimberly Blair to Matthew Stauffer, $75,000
1814 Triplett St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla’s Rentals LLC, $600,000 for 1/2 interest
1709 Breckenridge St., Ohio Valley Motor Sales LLC to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $260,000
4444 New Hartford Road, Robert and Betty Clark to CRAB Properties LLC, $69,000
812 W. 12th St., John and Mary Jones to Jeffery Gross, $48,000
508 Maplewood Drive, Key Real Estate LLC to Nathen and Aleah Johnson, $40,000
7406 Short St., Donald and Jan Coomes and others to Hubert Board, $38,000
10529 Lafayette St., Mildred Mills to St. Mary of the Woods Parrish, $12,000
500 E. Parrish Ave., Larry and Sue Hastings to HMJ Enterprises LLC, $210,000
2433 Elder Drive, estate of Anna Hardesty to Brittany Roberts, $117,000
716 Locust St., Joseph Acquisto to Allison Jones, $125,000
640 Alexandria, estate of Homer Belcher to Joseph and Magan Fiorella, $290,000
2537 Allen St., Shirley Young to Goldenrod Properties LLC, $51,000
1831 Westview Drive, Allison Jones to Richard Richeson, $96,750
4825 Bernheim Drive, James and Stephanie Pate to Paula Payne, $169,900
2313 Zev Court, Kenneth Carter to Jonathon Kamuf, $152,000
604 E. 21st St., Audrey Cavins-Ezell and Matt Ezell to Enedeo Garcia and Sandra Taylor, $124,600
6401 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Hill Custom Homes Inc. to Jaclyn and Christopher Beckham, $270,000
2572 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,950
2570 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,950
4314 Hawthorne Drive, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Bie Thie and Aa Du, $150,000
2618 Strawbridge Place, Brett and Denise Maupin to Cordie Russell and Zachary Maupin, $130,000
740 Ashland Ave., Megan and McKae Maddox to Keith Bracelin, $132,000
Farm property on New Hartford Road, Family Y of Owensboro — Daviess County Inc. to Green Space Adventures LLC, $225,000
5902 Kentucky 144, Hugh Price to Jerri Holland, $300,000
Farm property on Old Lyddane Bridge Road, William and Lois Kuegel to JLK Farms Inc. and John Kuegel Jr., $704,066
Farm property on Kentucky 56, John and Leigh Kuegel and others to Samuel and Mary Rafferty, $617,090 for two parcels
Farm property on Old Lyddane Bridge Road, John and Leigh Kuegel and others to Samuel and Mary Rafferty, $617,090 for two parcels
2716 Trails Way, Allen and Teresa Snyder to Sharon Miller, $202,000
726 W. 10th St., Thomas Mayfield to Larry Goatee, $30,000
600 Suffolk Drive, George and Martha Taylor to the George & Martha M. Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust, $98,900
104 Dublin Lane, Ruth Hatchett to Gary Cooper, $90,000
2100 Wink Court, Michael and Jennifer Biggs to One Image Properties LLC, $69,900
2017 Whispering Meadows Drive, Joshua and Macaelagh Karper to Richard and Holly Conkright, $285,000
713 Griffith Ave., Lauren and Jonathon Patton to David and Julie Reid, $650,000
2346 Overlook Park, Craig Riley to Jacob and Paulette Hanin, $290,000
4422 Springhurst Lane, Brandon and Tabitha Lucas to Francis and Polina DuFrayne, $325,000
