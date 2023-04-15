The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 28 and April 5:

1515 West 4th St., Ashley K. Bonds to Kasandra Perez Rivera, $129,900

2656 Rush Trail, Richie D. Roberts to Christopher Shawn Blanton and Mandy K. Blanton, $200,000

3850 Bowlds Court, Betty J. Tarrants to Terrance Jacobs, $226,500

6836 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6544 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

3005 Asbury Place, Mason Pennington and Keeley Pennington to Patrick Morris, Jr. and Lynette J. Morris, $164,900

6516 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Janice Duerr, $260,900

1609 East 19th St., J.D. Beach Racing LLC to Team 95 LLC, $28,000

5022 Seabiscuit Loop, Michael Byers and Chaely Byers to Christopher Dale Crowley, $319,900

6417 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Terri D. Coakley to Lanny D. Toomey, $315,000

1912 Fleming Ave., Christopher Jonsen, Taylor Johnsen to George Fremd, $142,000

2206 Keenland Parkway, Ronald Lamb and Pamela Lamb to Blue Chair Property LLC, $9,000

915 Dixiana Drive, Dawn M. Milem and Charles Milem to Robert Robinson, $179,000

520 Maple Ave., Mark A. Mahoney, Sr. and Cynthia K. Mahoney to Harley Joseph Metcalf and Madison K. Metcalf, $370,000

4213 Upper Spring Court, The Estate of Linda Sue Bell to Sonia K. Sinnett, Joseph L. Varrone, $291,900

1415 Coventry Lane, Dale L. Wilson and Kathy J. Wilson to Maung W. Kyi and Ma T. Aye, Tun Aye, $260,000

2668 Wisteria Gardens, LRW Properties LLC to Bethany N. Husk, $155,000

Property on Chestnut Grove Road South, Robert Eugene Edwards and Lois Michelle Edwards to Sara P. Ketcham, Chase S. McCullough, $30,000

1360 Chestnut Grove Road South, Robert Eugene Edwards and Lois Michelle Edwards to Sara P. Ketcham, Chase S. McCullough, $165,000

2331 Blossom Court, Carol E. McQuiston to William J. Jehle and Jana Jehle, $269,000

908 East 18th St., Kristy Whitworth, Jared Phillips to Braedon Lee Stevens, $119,900

7196 Joseph Court, LTRSTR1 LLC to Lesley Etta Thaxton, Zachary Lee Brown, $166,770

2413 Citation Ave., Alicia R. Dickerson to Martha Coomes, $188,000

509 Omega St., The Estate of Patricia W. Potts to Alisa Sheets, $40,000

11 Quail Ridge Court, D., Linda A. Girouard to Terri D. Coakley, $139,500

Property on Mulberry Place, LTM Farms LLC to Paul Martin Enterprises, LLC, $157,500

5442 Sargent Drive, 724 Danberry St., 1922 Monarch Ave., R3 Properties LLC to MC & AC Properties LLC, $158,805

3704 Cobblestone Court, Daniel W. Sanders to Kathryn Morgan and Sean J. Morgan, $315,000

825 Florence Court, Kimberly D. Campbell to Devin Taylor, $82,000

120 East 7th St., Brescia University Inc. to Nicholas Pavlas, $64,000

1115 Hickman Ave., Century 22 LLC to Chelsey Daugherty, $157,500

8500 Crisp Road, New Beginning Properties LLC to Daniel Scott Morris, $50,000

1456 Stafford Court, Alvin Isiah Knox and Sarai N. Knox to Ryan D. Brewer and Taylor Brewer, $360,000

