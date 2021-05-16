Correction: The following real estate transfer last week should have said 4551 McIntire Crossing, Jeffery and Sandra Roach to Lisa and Roger Kirby, $165,000
The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 9 to April 16:
1565 Creek Haven Loop, the Barbara J. Murphy Irrevocable Trust to Michael and Lisa Trogden, $309,900
2959 Allen St., MLB Service LLC to Rachel Cary, $113,400
117 W. 20th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Frank’s Plumbing and Heating Inc., $34,000
3014 Kentucky 142, estate of Marvin Thomson to C. E. Barbour and M. E. Barbour, $145,000
6544 Kentucky 762, Patrick and Lisa Merritt to Corey and Jamison Merritt, $153,000 for two parcels
6550 Kentucky 762, Patrick and Lisa Merritt to Corey and Jamison Merritt, $153,000 for two parcels
4324 Yewells Landing W., Matthew and Kaitlin Higdon to Haley Coons and Rafael Ballenilla, $182,500
2010 Griffith Place E., Nathan and Megan Morris to Michael Richardson, $445,000
6439 Valley Brook Trace, Gary and Dawn Harris to Michael and Pamelia Stith, $194,900
2033 Whispering Meadows Drive, Leigh and Seth Burden to Matthew and Kaitlin Higdon, $320,000
4076 Red Clover Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
4076 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Adam and Haley Fuller, $391,411
2233 Meadowhill Lane, Roger and Shannon Howard to Benjamin and Sarah Clark, $279,900
4146 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Lindsey Jagoe Management LLC, $37,250
2526 Venetian Way, Robert and Brandi McKinney to Mason and Austyn Mattingly, $216,000
2923 Wesleyan Park Drive, Josh and Karina Phillips to Natasha Sebastian, $275,000
4055 Greenback Road, Linda Ambs to Richard Mitchell, $239,950
6408 Valley Brook Trace, John and Rebecca Martin to Patricia Conder, $177,000
2221 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sae Mu and Ywe Reh, $198,795
2828 Delaware Drive, Douglas and Sheila Webster to Shawn and Amanda Mattingly, $185,000
2836 Epworth Lane, Lawrence and Jacqueline Nalley to Mollie Leonard and Grant Smith, $138,000
4157 Kentucky 554, Frieda Pullin and Trino Martinez to Theodore Pullin III, $3,000
4507 Countryside Drive, Joni Hill to Lisa Adkins and Evyn Duncan, $106,000
929 Gardenside Drive, Theresa Mercker to J&PB Holdings LLC, $90,000
300 Magnolia Drive, estate of Patricia McEnroe to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $239,000
612 Fleetwood Drive, Irene K. Van Bussum Family Irrevocable Trust to Ethan Schroader and Kayla Pruitt, $98,000
11172 Old Leitchfield Road, Reginald and Susan Fischer to Leigh and Seth Burden, $435,000
2010 Oak Ave., John Shown to Pranjel LLC, $115,000
420 Daviess St., Bruce and Ila Culp to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $165,000
4128 Stafford Court, Frances Bartley to Christal and Christian Beebe, $260,000
2828 S. Griffith Ave., Jeffrey and Sherrie Harris to William Heisler, $330,000
6375 Springwood Drive, Brian and Crystal Richards to Brandon and Lauren Fogle, $320,000
2736 Wimsatt Court, Mason and Austyn Mattingly to Bryce Kirkpatrick, $152,500
15 Stone Creek Park, Audubon Loans I LLC to Nathan and Megan Morris, $1.15 million
548 Stableford Circle, Fort Family Limited Partnership to Eugene and Jennie Clemens, $299,000
10410 Kentucky 662, Charles and Sandra Robbins to Ryan and Siobhan Abel, $250,000
12479 Kentucky 764, Wilfred and Angela Rummage to John and Kristen Jones, $81,000
9865 Hulsey Loop, Johnathan and Jennifer Dudley to Joshua and Kristen Bachmeier, $51,666 for two-thirds interest
1831 S. Griffith Ave., Sherry and Robert Dillon to John Barroll and Susan Albertson, $205,000
4836 Grandview Drive, Jamie and Devin Taylor to Elishea and Daniel Lee, $112,000
4220 Kentucky 764, Kevin Lee Riggs Revocable Trust to Megan and Charles French, $105,000
2010 Pearl St., Faye Murry to Rudy and Flora Vallandingham, $14,025
6454 Luther Taylor Road, William and Stacy Fulkerson to Savannah Edwards, $119,900
1652 E. 11th St., Andrew and Kristi Lanham and others to Timothy and Angelia Leachman, $42,000
10096 Boone St., Leonard and Vivian Bratcher to Russell and Tammy Conder, $38,000
228 Irene Ave., Marilyn Crowe Van Bussum and others to Thomas and Mary Blair, $8,000
2326 Platinum Place, Christopher and Kandie McDaniel to Frances Bartley, $229,900
2190 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2190 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Htay Win and Khin Maw and others, $201,145
2200 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to LuAnn and David Cohron, $198,345
2915 Baybrook St., Theresa Mercker to Frankie Tindle, $86,300
2016 Sheridan Place, Charles and Mary Combs to Christopher and Kandie McDaniel, $235,000
707 Jed Place, David and Lori Maske and others to Scott and Jennifer Baird, $62,000
6505 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ethan Woods and Mahala Key, $193,500
6263 Alvey Bridge Road, Joseph and Julia Schaber to Jerry and Peggy Inklebarger, $50,000
6821 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6821 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to John and Rebecca Martin, $382,910
2572 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Shelby and William Martin, $258,500
2084 Northwood Drive, Duane and Louisa Whistle to Eric and Ashley Oden, $330,000
2344 Reid Road, Ashli Adcock to Rita and Donnie Taylor, $124,000
4430 Springhurst Lane, John and Kimberly Hackbarth to Crystal and Chad Heady, $285,000
2703 Trails Way, Willard and Judy Peveler to Nita Patel and Josh Sutton, $285,000
5309 Pleasant Valley Road, Logan and Emily Sloan to JNT Rentals LLC, $145,000
2224 Griffith Place W., Mark and Abby Keelin to PP&C Residential Properties LLC, $272,500
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Dec. 10 to Dec. 17:
4283 Saddlebrooke Trail, R. Scott and Anne Gleason to Benjamin and Sarah Maddox, $277,500
2004 Hughes Ave., Margaret Adams to Autumn Kessenger, $85,000
637 Kentucky 140 E., Gustavo and Angelica Cisneros to Adam and Jessica Dye, $115,000
3807 Bordeaux Loop S., Donald and Terri Volk to Julie Hohenadel, $183,000
2908 Choctaw Drive, estate of Joseph Thomas to Phillip and Norma Hayden, $150,000
5303 Queens Way, James and Deborah Stein to Mark and Layla Thompson, $191,000
3787 Legacy Run, Amanda and Aaron Worthington to Hen Moo and Htoo May, $168,500
722 Fargo St., estate of Edith Main to Christina Burks, $109,900
802 Wesleyan Park Drive, Carlos and Bobby Bastin to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $132,000
919 McGill St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels
923 McGill St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels
925 McGill St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels
1627 W. Ninth St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels
1629 W. Ninth St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels
4875 Veach Road, Terry Woodward to County Roads LLC, $238,920
4815 Veach Road, Terry Woodward to James and Charlesa Yeiser, $101,425 for two parcels
4845 Veach Road, Terry Woodward to James and Charlesa Yeiser, $101,425 for two parcels
1210 E. Byers Ave., Swank Salon II LLC to WesScott Properties LLC, $350,000
689 Yelvington Grandview Road, George and Cynthia Hawes to Benjamine Taylor and Lilah DeVito, $435,000
718 Clay St., KMRJ Properties LLC to Taylor Phillips, $94,000
2324 Cedar St., Melissa Stengell to Chance Thompson and Rebecca Thwaites, $129,900
3015 Legion Park Drive, Marilyn and Edwin Ramsey to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $108,000
12150 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Phillip and Pamela Huff and others to Andreas Shelly and Sarah Miles, $276,100
12174 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Phillip and Pamela Huff and others to Andreas Shelly and Sarah Miles, $41,400
2366 Trails Lake Garden, James and Carol Tucker to Kristopher and Kelsey Wolfe, $169,900
.411 acres behind 2820 W. Parrish Ave., Nancy and Bill Wilson and others to Dipper Land LLC, $75,800
408 Ford Ave., Joel and Trina Pryor to Jacob and Kristen Linn, $249,900
1632 Booth Ave., Thomas and Kathy Turner to Charity Pogue, $125,000
10817 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Andrew and Sarah Rudkosky to 10817 Red Hill LLC, $68,000 for two parcels
10827 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Andrew and Sarah Rudkosky to 10817 Red Hill LLC, $68,000 for two parcels
799 Live Oak Place, Nan and Douglas McSwain and others to Patricia McFarling, $100,000 for 2/3 interest
1919 Monarch Ave., Doug Zhou and Runyi Pan to Rozelyn and Heriberto Hernandez, $36,500
414 Geary Court, Benjamin Nanney and Lydia Onstott to Stephen Lamar and others, $110,000
2308 N. Stratford Drive, Kristen and Jacob Linn to Clinton Girten, $174,900
6622 Jack Hinton Road, Timothy and Lisa Aull to Grant and Emily Haire, $335,000
2509 Lake Pointe, Amber Leachman to Alexey Belkin, $120,000
2635 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephen Turner 2019 Living Trust, $189,965
1216 Haynes Ave., Jesse Storm to Nicholas Pavlas, $41,000
4851 Carlsbad Lane, Andrew and Tammy Bartlett to Nathan and Jennifer Wahl, $257,500
2902 Choctaw Drive, Grant and Emily Haire to Brandon Mosby, $137,000
3630 Legacy Run, Charles and Avery Clark to Carla Ranburger and Dennis Ranburger, $165,000
2257 Citation Ave., Shannon Crawford and Nicholas Tomes to Tamara and Rowdy Bostick, $125,000
11869 Young Drive, Brandy and Roshan Mathew to Christopher and Alexandra Dueker, $338,500
808 Ford Ave., Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler to Joel and Trina Pryor, $299,900
3558 Legacy Run, Mark and Katherine Redfern to Kyle and Amanda Conklin, $162,000
3112 Ridgewood St., Amanda Shelton to Marissa McDaniel and Justin Marret, $125,650
3913 Greenfield Lane, Kyle Magill to Shelby Bailey, $156,000
2630 Strawbridge Place, Seth and Kelsey Washborn to Cathy and Martin Meserve, $129,000
4940 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Francis and Polina DuFrayne, $89,900
2365 Stone Creek Lane, JR Acquisitions LLC to Miller Family Trust, $75,000
4960 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Rick and Julie Hobgood, $94,900
2580 Heartland Greens Pointe, Jordan Geary to Susie Sandefur, $165,000
6444 Autumn Valley Trace, LBM Properties LLC to Shawn Boyer, $172,000
7810 Kentucky 258, Joseph and Judy Clary to Joseph Clary, $104,000
2325 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
2325 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Suheung and Jung Lee, $192,859
Small portions added to 7891 Barnett Road, David and Kathy Barnett to Leslie and Lindsey Hagan, $70,000
721 Wandering Lane, Dennis and Carla Ranburger to Caitlyn Bondank and Steven Fletcher, $127,250
5693 Kentucky 142, David and Sharon Simmons to Christopher McBrayer, $424,900
4710 Kentucky 554, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels
5130 Kentucky 554, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels
10130 Kentucky 815, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels
10140 Kentucky 815, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels
9735 Oost Road, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels
1815 McCulloch Ave., Ruth Cureton to MPC Land LLC, $8,500 for two parcels
2017 W. Seventh St., Ruth Cureton to MPC Land LLC, $8,500 for two parcels
3032 Hidden Lake Point, Eric and Constance Griffin to Garett and Jennifer Keller, $624,500
5470 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Connie and Eric Griffin, $278,000
5365 Lee Rudy Road, D. Brent and Kathleen McFadden to Bradley and Nicole Mills, $275,000
731 Parkway Drive, Marcus and Hannah Willinger to Hannah and Lucas Atherton, $173,000
9771 Oak St., Cory and Brianna Smith to Connie Paul, $109,900
7730 Haynes Station Road, Joseph and Vanessa Fulkerson to Blake Payne and Taylor Payne, $175,000
