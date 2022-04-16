The following real estate transfers were recorded April 1 — April 6:
2429 Palomino Place, Jesse W. Crask and Janet L. Crask to Linda Fentress, $267,000
6428 Valley Brook Trace, Jennifer Lee Lucas and Matthew Richard Lucas to R & W Real Estate Group LLC, $197,000
4462 Strickland Drive, Estate of Billie Schultz to John Loucks and Julianna Loucks, $132,000
10582 Durinda St., Roger D. Bellamy and Debra F. Bellamy to Joshua Bellamy, Jonathan Bellamy, $125,000 (1/2 interest each)
2024 Kentucky Highway 81, KAS Enterprises LLC TO KV LLC, $50,000
227 St. Ann St., Masonic Temple Company of Owensboro to MW Masonic LLC, $1,500,000
1875 E. Harmon’s Ferry Road, Rachel Tanner and others to Jacob Austin and Miranda Austin, $270,000
2727 Morningside Drive, Jeffrey L. Church to Whiskey Decisions LLC, $95,000
2105 Village Pointe Ct., Cassie J. Merritt to Jacob A. Bosley, Tabatha L. Scott, $184,000
617 Eastwood Drive, JMW Rentals LLC to Jeffrey Stephen Johnson and Kimberly Faye Johnson, $149,900
3510 Ashlawn Drive, Elizabeth Ann Wilson and David M. Woodward to Richard L. Ebelhar and Isabelle B. Ebelhar, $323,400
4701 Old Hartford Road, Jarrod T. Ratliff and Shelby Ratliff to Aaron M. Carrico and Stephanie Carrico, $369,000
3250 Spring Ridge Parkway, James Martin to Norman Allen Hall and Janice Diane Hall, $519,000
727 Walnut St., Melissa A. Sigar to Pamela D. Jackson, $87,600
2190 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,000
2190 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Arifullah Rahmatullah and Myat Noe Htwe, $230,330
3331 Ridgewood St., Marjorie C. Hugg to Joseph Legg, $95,000
2212 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,900
6591 Blueridge Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
