The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 23 to March 28:
2534 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob and Jessica Hill, $251,100
711 Chuck Gray Court, James and Carolyn Kassinger to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $67,000
9902 Hall School Road, Landan Coke to Phillip and Tammy Murphy, $32,000
1941 Oxford Drive, W. Mark Abshier to Ted and Paula Burke, $389,000
1505 Sioux Place, Mary Swift to Brandon Belcher and Kayleigh Knott, $150,000
224 Longfellow Drive, Wendy and Ethan Price to Kessinger LLC, $62,000
4411 Hunters Trace, Andrew and Nikki Phillips to McKinsey Beauchamp, $199,900
3228 Adams St., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Melanie Millay and Jerrod Ross, $143,000
694 Rand Road, Christopher and Kristen Martin to Angelika Miner, $99,900
4835 Graham Lane, Garrett and Hannah Colburn to Benjamin and Esther Rogillo, $124,000
1337 Venable Ave., Judy Lioret to Coppage Rentals LLC, $55,000
4026 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher and Virginia Norman, $313,370
6317 Alvey Bridge Road, Robert and Karen Carter to Brannon and Jill Pendergraft, $232,000
2259 S. York St., Lindsey Overby to Mary and Michael Whitcraft, $165,000
4839 Cambridge Drive, Mayerly Wilson to SJJB Holdings LLC and Brandon Standiford, $71,000 for 1/2 interest
3644 South Hampton Road, Jerry and Auretha Skaggs to Wendell Kistler, $40,000
10900 Nalley Road, Jeffrey and Tammy Rice to Ellison Humphrey, $88,000
525 Hocker St., C&D Property Management LLC to MB and WH Properties LLC, $58,000
2620 Baylor Place, Project 1924 LLC to Kevin Clark, $184,900
501 Jed Place, Elizabeth Moore to Mike and Geri Merritt, $50,000
7303 Old Masonville Road, Jacob and Brooke English to Justin and Andrea English, $12,500
4510 Hunters Trace, Natasha and Nathan Paulsen to John Kuegal, $180,000
2603 W. Victory Court, J&S Realty LLC to Denise Lemetti, $115,000
1132 Gilbert Lane, estate of Sylvia Nelson to Poonam Gollen, $125,000
3050 Calumet Trace, Gateway Land LLC to GW Development Inc., $591,625
3050 Calumet Trace, GW Development Inc. to Owensboro Senior Partners LLC, $1,183,250
4036 Fogle Drive, Mathew and Melissa Gregory to Nay Jay and Mu Hsis, $154,900
7764 Sublett Road, Amber and Joshua Morris to Tyler Bickett, $133,000
2242 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2242 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christy Gray, $272,864
2507 S. Cherokee Drive, Randall and Charlotte Hall to Deborah and Richard Gray, $163,000
1239 Castlewood Place, Jo and William Lambert to Bart Smeele, $120,000
4514 W. Fifth St. Road, Benjamin and Sara Clark to Harrison Investments LLC, $125,000
2404 Whirlaway Drive, Bradley and Jessica Williams to George and Kimberly Taylor, $215,000
1902 McCulloch Ave., McDaniel Enterprises LLC to James Beach, $67,000
3750 Ralph Ave., Chandler Park Owensboro LLC to Prosper Owensboro LLC, $35.41 million
12541 Kentucky 431, Livia Supply & Country Market LLC to Don Phillips Jr., $100,000
101 E. Legion Blvd., David and Emmalena to Gregory and Sharon Bratcher, $30,000
3314 Jefferson St., Susan and Patrick Cureton and others to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $48,000
4490 Springhill Drive B, Diane and Ronald Critcheloe to Charlotte and Randall Coomes, $185,000
7340 Old Kentucky 81, Paul Houle to Timothy Fletcher, $69,000
2229 Village Run, Sara and Seth McCabe to Zachary Duvall, $137,500
4912 Cambridge Drive, Darrell and Marcia Atherton to Jason and Julie Peterson, $145,000
801 George Madison Drive, Cheryl Cook to Jonathan Fleischmann, $148,000
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Dec. 1 to Dec. 8:
1508 Pearl St., Jackson Lubin and Amber Fortner-Lubin to Hashim Hussin, $92,500
6184 Carmel Court, Ron and Annette Harrison to Misty and Kevin Thorne, $440,000
3475 Man-O-War Loop N., Rebecca Burns to Michael and Mary Boothe, $173,900
4371 Harbor Hills Trace, Kenneth and Martha Powell to James and Stephanie Pate, $215,000
1755 Sterling Valley Drive, Larry and Denise Hamilton to Michael Warner, $324,500
1759 Sterling Valley Drive, Larry and Denise Hamilton to Michael Warner, $25,500
9273 Knottsville-Mount Zion Road, Kathryn Pence to Francis and Janet Lanham, $100,000
6631 Pleasant Valley Road, Amanda Roby to Anna and Robert Kuhner, $166,893
2100 Summer Walk, Tyler and Jennifer Marlman to Larry and Linda Morris, $228,000
2602 Count Fleet Loop, Per Reh and Mary Meh to Norma Moss, $155,000
6840 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Steven and Elizabeth Caudill, $255,000
2725 Avenue of the Parks, Travis and Jessica Farris to Tyler and Jennifer Marlman, $277,000
4317 Springhurst Lane, Francis and Polina Dufrayne to Vinayak Nadar and Mia Larson, $444,900
1605 Pawnee Place, Jason Smith to Cynthia and Albert Goatee, $109,000
3971 Goodwin Road, Alice Boarman to William Murphy, $216,600
5731 Kentucky 144, Joyce Peercy to Douglas Payne, $200,000
1805 Littlewood Drive, J. Todd and Cathy Switzer to Benjamin and Cassey Vessels, $515,000
5157 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Tanner Pruitt and Presley Henshaw, $248,670
2200 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
3890 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
4034 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
6849 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6845 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
5105 Kentucky 142, estate of Russell Adams to David Adkins and others, $178,000
3130 Ridgewood St., David and Linda Dant to Donald and Brenda Edge, $88,000
1826 Stonewall Court, Owen and Katherine Robinson and others to Amber Thompson, $63,000
2524 Farrier Place, Greg Properties LLC to Rogelio Sandoval and Cecilia Rios, $189,500
5230 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Michael and Stephanie Houtchen, $299,309
908 McGill St., Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC to Adam Satterfield, $64,900
8624 Sawmill Road, Jason Roberts to Jonathon and Alisha Greathouse, $265,000
8624 Sawmill Road, Jonathon and Alisha Greathouse to Rising Sons Farms LLC, $225,903
1435 Bowie Trail, Hartlew LLC to Maheshkumar Patel, $1,000
4731 McIntire Crossing, Marshell Goins to Jackson Lubin and Amber Fortner-Lubin, $155,000
Farm property on Hayden Bridge Road — Anthony and Paula Bittel to Anthony Bittel III, $177,875 for 1/2 interest
Farm property on Hayden Bridge Road — Donald and Bonnie Bittel to Anthony Bittel III, $284,600 for 1/2 interest
6857 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
6857 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason Adcock and Sarah Faxon, $264,243
524 Camden Circle, Amanda Fischer to Amie Walters, $179,000
6360 Valley Brook Trace, Elizabeth and Steven Caudill to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $176,675
3291 Bold Forbes Way, estate of Magdalene Allison to Peggy and Wendell Ratcliff, $160,000
5113 Sturbridge Place, Jessica Boling and Roger Boling to Tonia Howard, $156,000
708 Hathaway St., C&D Property Management to Justin Davidson, $8,000
6102 Alma Court, James Slaton to Megan and McKae Maddox, $160,000
9359 Stanley Birk City Road, Charles Alvey to Frank and Jennifer Rust, $35,000
1708 Lock Ave., Ruth Hagerman to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $35,000
3304 Baybrook St., estate of Helen Byers and others to Joseph Legg, $85,000
6113 Fairmont Court, Shirley Fuller to James Thomas, $135,000 for 1/2 interest
2421 Elder Drive, Leah Keown to Alisa Young, $128,900
9866 Morgantown Road, Jamison and Erica Beyke to Sara Sloan, $155,000
803 Poindexter St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Dream Design Inc., $7,800
2606 Sunrise Drive, Mary F. Mattingly Testament Trust and others to Dwayne and Kimberly Baldwin, $80,000
1303 Rose Hill Drive, Christopher and Stacey Hart-Epley to Kathryn Pence, $122,000
