The following real estate transfers were recorded March 10 — March 23:

2195 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,000

2195 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yitong Liu, $217,945

2016 W. 10th St., Donald R. Hagan Jr. and Karen E. Hagan to Tonya Ross, $29,000

700 W. 4th St., Vida D. Gary to David A. Beckman and Linda R. Beckman, $129,000

7420 Steven’s School Road, Herschel Allen Bickett and Deborah A. Bickett and others to Max J. Bickett, $523,515

7396 Steven’s School Road, Herschel Allen Bickett and Deborah A. Bickett and others to Johnathan Keith Morris, $130,910

2702 W. 4th St., Seth Shelton and Brittany Shelton to Tyler Johnson, $157,900

950 Deer Haven Drive, Robert S. Hatchell and Faye V. Hatchell and others to Jakob Samuel Mueller, $122,000

4621 Loftwood Drive, Melissa Pettigrew and Charles Pettigrew to Angela Abdon and Brandon Abdon, $310,000

6820 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6820 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kyli Nicole Christenson and Benjamin Joseph Hall, $297,065

2512 Longshot Cove, Thompson Homes Inc. to Stephen Osborne and Melissa Osborne, $229,482

1533 W. 3rd St., JMW Rentals LLC to LYM Properties LLC, $73,500

2540 Lake Pointe, Henry R. Pardon to John Maurice, $151,000

6371 Autumn Valley Trace, Shannon M. Crawford and Nicholas L. Tomes to John Will Kidd and Amanda Jo Kidd, $212,500

1589 Yelvington Knottsville Road, Thomas A. Whitford and Carol M. Whitford to Elisabeth E. Harbin, $172,000

4121 Brentwood Drive, Mona R. Clark to Dustin W. Beck and Courtney A. Beck, $154,000

2401 Cascade Pointe, Corbin T. Jewell to Laura Huff, $177,000

2218 Bluff Ave., RNA Rental Hosplex LLC to Crystal G. Perez and Wilmer Antionio Perez, $81,000

12425 Hwy. 431, James M. Yeiser and Charlesa Yeiser to Bobby R. Tarrants Jr., $120,000

Property on Red Hill Maxwell Road, Allen C. Summers Jr. and Susan J. Summers to Jackie D. Howard Jr. and Kimberly D. Howard, $32,500

2221 Berkshire Drive, Herman L. Beliles and Joy E. Beliles to PRANJEL LLC, $114,000

1201 Independence Ave., Quotegrage Inc. DBA Journey Heritage Group to MPC Land LLC, $27,000

2035 Ottawa Drive, James Lonnie Reynolds to Rebecca Thompson and Joseph B. Thompson, $184,900

2626 Allen St., Kristen Lee Bayless to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $57,000

2626 Allen St., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to DAVID PHELPS REALTY LLC, $69,100

1966 Burton Road, Joe Goetz to Joseph T. Goetz and Jill M. Goetz, $370,750

4101 Red Clover Drive, Stephanie Ann Rhinerson and Justin Daniel Rhinerson to Malcolm Howell and Melissa Howell, $369,000

2258 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

2258 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to John Barnett and Tonya Barnett, $265,090

6437 Autumn Valley Trace, Yasmeen M. Taswell and Jamon Taswell to Preston Wade Lynn and Jage Morgan Lynn, $232,000

3449 Lakeview Drive, KNM Properties LLC to Billy M. Jarboe and Meghann Chapman Jarboe, $262,500

6842 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David R. Charles and Monica L. Everett, $360,000

2611 Secretariat Drive, Nancy J. Sims and Richard A. Snyder to Yuanbin Jiang, $165,000

1503 Maple Ave., Estate of Ronald G. Coomes to Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC, $146,000

4806 W. 5th St. Road, Joseph Frakes and Marquita Frakes to Jeffrey D. Remole, $62,500

6806 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800

6806 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yasmeen M. Taswell and Jamon L. Taswell, $321,955

4029 Foxtail Place, The Frances G. McCoy Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Artur Khachikyan and Stella Khachikyan, $510,000

449 Raintree Drive, Janie Marksberry and Carl Ringwall to Debra G. Carroll, $174,900

1010 E. 19th St., Signature Properties LLC to Logan Anthony Ray Harris, $129,900

3511 Daviess Court, Stephan D. Hamilton and Jessica Hamilton to Donna Janine Nelson, $155,000

1919 E. 21st St., Christopher R. Howard to TED Equity LLC, $49,500

21 Stone Creek Pk., Thomas A. Furlong and Susan D. Furlong to Todd Manley and Nikki Manley, $595,000

3684 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Bradley S. Hagan and Sarah E. Hagan, $231,869

2100 York Drive, Janice S. Watson to Kimberly C. Hogg and Christopher S. Hogg, $166,400

7656 Old Hwy. 54, Rondal W. Shreve and Clara Shreve to Carolyn Fay Wathen, $30,000

2405 Griffith Ave., Erin Moore Kamuf and Kyle Ross Kamuf to Felecia N. Bartram, $255,000

4319 Spring Bank Drive, Elizabeth Oldham and Jeffrey S. Oldham to Vincent Ryan Coyne and Elizabeth Ashley Coyne, $530,200

3148 Adams Court, Jonathan C. Staples and Dayana Staples to Jennie Clemens, $152,000

4012 Carpenter Drive, Daniel Long and Kaitlin Long to Steven Brasher, $159,900

724 Wandering Lane, Lora Kate Phelps and Desean William Phelps to David D. Fritz, $139,900

1606 Stephen Douglas Head and Amy Head to Jonathan Roberts, $135,000

3005 Creek Branch Cove, Vincent Ryan Coyne and Elizabeth Coyne to Jeffery T. Dickens, $345,500

6800 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6800 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to James Keith Pointer and Genalyn Pointer, $341,185

2420 Cavalcade Drive, TJHJ Properties LLC to Alexander Matthew Hopewell and Sarah Ruth Hopewell, $220,000

3890 Crane Pond Road, Nathan Inman and Jennifer Inman to Johnathan Staples and Dayana Staples, $236,000

2833 Brooks Pwky, Sydney L. Girten to Laurie Pope Milliner, $275,500

409 Newbury Court, Jennifer L. Moorman and Paul A. Moorman to Saul Ramirez-Garcia and Samuel Ramirez-Garcia, $200,000

1764 E. 26th St., Sherry E. Turner to Andrew F. Daugherty, $135,000

2228 Berkshire Drive, MBA Investments LLC to Jeremiah J. Drahos, $128,750

Property on Hwy. 279, Robert Joseph O’Bryan and Richard Martin O’Bryan to William M. O’Bryan, $3,000

3536 Queens Way, Margie E. Rayman to Shamsher Gollan, $156,000

2215 N. Stratford Drive, Jennie C. Temple to Starling J. Lambert and Shirley J. Lambert, $230,000

7372 Steven’s School Road, Herschel Allen Bickett and Deborah A. Bickett and others to Veteran Properties LLC, $66,000

3324 Woodlane Drive, Edna Tucker to Richard Richey and Randa Richey, $235,200

1712 Monohon Ave., Martin Laney to MPC Land LLC, $25,000

2019 Alexander Ave., Dallas Gene Williams and Tamara K. Williams to Joseph L. Towery and Rose M. Towery, $14,000

1252 Concord Terrace, William F. Bratcher to Christy Sumner Investments LLC, $133,000

3920 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to John A. Wood and Tracy L. Wood, $286,135

6476 Lilac Lane, Nathan D. Coomes and Jamie L. Coomes to Bailee Nicole Jones, $141,000

2018 Clinton Place E., Nathan Leonard and Shannon Leonard to Nicolette R. Robinson, $160,000

3973 Brookside Court, Lawrence E. Grubb and Sandra K. Grubb to Edna L. Tucker, $209,500

1921 W. 2nd St., Schrecker Rental Properties LLC to William K. Brown and Nancy A. Brown, $100,000

207 Martin Way, Hannah Elon Hankins and Michael Bertrant Hankins to Alexis Games and William Mills, $152,000

733 Crabtree Ave., Colburn Properties LLC to James R. Criswell, $20,000

3160 Spring Run, Angela L. Jarvis to Michael E. Ward and Debby M. Ward, $350,000

7717 Steven’s School Road, Joey Lee Morrow and Rebekah Jo Morrow to Elizabeth Bryant, $109,900

318 Monarch St., Mohammed F. Rahman and Reba R. Barikdar to ShaRaya Wagner, $6,000

2688 Wisteria Gardens, Blonde Flamingo LLC to Bailey Lindsey and Jackson Robert Lindsey, $155,000

