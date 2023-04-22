The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 6 and April 12:
1105 West 7th St., Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC to Harini Cardwell, $20,000
1623 West 9th St., Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC to Harini Cardwell, $16,000
715 Fulton Drive, Philip Elliott Talkington to K2 Towers III LLC, $60,000
4876 Millers Mill Road, Patrick G. Bickwermert to Evan Properties LLC, $97,000
2412 Elder Drive, Zachary Allen and Kara Nicole Allen to Shirley Jolly, $162,500
4050 Silent Doe Crossing, The Estate of Brenda J. Simmons to James Roy White, $126,000
6530 Harmony Drive, Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC, $81,000
4535 Wexford Crossing, Thomas A. Furlong and Susan D. Furlong to Douglas Scott Bullock and Margaret Jane Bullock, $495,000
6157 Richmond Ave., David S. Haycraft and Mary Lou Haycraft to Jordan Mackenzie Tindle, $139,500
2233 Parrish Ave., Margaret E. Richeson to Devin M. Richeson, $115,000
9421 US Highway 60 West, Donald Davis Vaughn and Susan M. Vaughn to Joshua M. Cravens and Miranda Cravens, $230,000
6449 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Jessica Phillips to Patrick L. Rafferty and Jodi C. Rafferty, $400,000
9816 Highway 764, Venita A. Bratcher to Barbara J. Sowders, $36,000
3027 Daviess St., The Estate of Anna Corine Pearl to Benjamin J. Pearl and Selena L. Pearl, $77,500
4806 West 5th Street Road, Jeffrey D. Remole to Armando Ortiz, $55,000
1908 Freeman Ave., John M. Fant and Sarah S. Fant to Charity Melanne Pinkston, $271,000
2019 Westview Drive, Carter Linton Mayes and Jourdan A. Mayes to Joseph William McKearin and Courtney Leeann McKearin, $227,500
2335 Eastland Drive, Colby Grayson and Michelle Grayson to Steven Dickinson, $289,000
2639 Chatham Lane, Billy G. Mohon to Colby Grayson and Michelle Grayson, $395,000
4722 Breeze Court West, Joshua M. Cravens and Miranda Lynn Cravens to Mason Pennington and Keeley Pennington, $269,900
827 Parkway Drive South, Ryan D. Brewer and Taylor Brewer to Brady O. Oost, Madilyn N. Miller, Ronald O’Bryan, $195,000
1820 Littlewood Drive, Leslie Oberst to Steven Rae McClellan and Michelle Cecil McClellan, $618,000
1850 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kathi Maddox and Anthony Maddox, $525,500
2002 Hughes Ave., Bradley P. Rhoads and Marilyn Hudson Rhoads to Tracy Wood and John Wood, $47,000
3975 Brookside Court, Edward Sumner and Marilyn Sumner to Randa Richey, $241,000
1735 Virginia Court, Joshua Lee Richardson, James K. Richardson and Elizabeth Richardson to Bryant X. Austill, $121,000
2013 Graham Lane East, Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC to Aaron Lee Sandefur, $160,000
3324 Woodlane Drive, Randa Richey to Margaret N. Janiak, $267,900
63 Gilmour Court, Paul Dukes and Mona F. Dukes to Roque Gonzalez, $15,000
104 West 25th St., Loreen C. Champion to Debra Lynn Nichols and Timmothy D. Nichols, $170,000
2434 Elder Drive, Joseph Richard Lancaster to Keller Property Management LLC, $139,000
4611 Loftwood Drive, Estate of Lawrence W. Hager, III and others to Krystal Brown, James Brown, Lindsey and Steven Serrano, $220,000
1600 Leitchfield Road, Courtney Gish to Daniel Kevin Lizardo, $140,000
2020 West 1st St., Oborski Properties LLC to Breanah R. Morishige, $99,900
725 Walnut Park Drive, Estate of Audrey Elizabeth Abell Porter to Elizabeth A. Hook, Noah Z. McCutcheon, $195,000
4355 Scotty Lane, Steve Wills and Joyce Wills to William T. Byers, II, $280,000
2416 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mark David Skogen, $287,000
527 Bolivar St., Buttered Taters Enterprises LLC to Kamaron Harris and Morgan Greene, $147,500
415 Parrish Ave. West, CJ Kassinger Properties LLC to Janice Wethington, $165,000
