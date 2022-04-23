The following real estate transfers were recorded from April 4 through April 13:

6602 Blueridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

2334 Woodstone Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $41,500

420 Cedar St., Hestia Properties LLC to Hartland Homes KY LLC, $210,000

6817 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Andrew N. Lewis and Morgan L. Lewis, $293,385

4727 W. 5th St. Road, Frances Boarman to Kristine Stiles and Aaron Stiles, $515,000

6821 Thoma Drive, Colburn Properties LLC, Berryhills Farm LLC to Sammie Kidd and Nicholas Paul Kidd, $154,900

6801 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,800

6801 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nancy Ann Scales, William Barney Scales, Joshua Farren Scales, $332,620

2912 Glencrest Drive, Christopher Desmarais and Barbara Desmarais to Logan A. Robinson, $298,000

2850 Silver Creek Loop, Aaron M. Carrico and Stephanie A. Carrico to Joshua M. Bennett and Elizabeth Bailey Bennett, $302,500

2509 Iroquois Drive, William B. Scales and Nancy A. Scales to Holly M. Hicks, $175,900

724 Fairfax Drive, Richard Bradley Koehler to Michael Scott Ward Jr., $150,500

9920 Jackson Road N., Joy R. Bowlds and Garry A. Bowlds to Ryan Fulkerson and Lindsey Fulkerson, $100,400

3601 Gallant Fox Court, Terry Dukes and Linda Dukes to John Dylan Moore and Kelsey Payne Moore, $230,000

2638 Epworth Ln., Palace Investments LLC to C61 Investments LLC, $149,900

248 Redbud Road, Torie Peveler to Kristie Danielle Williams, $160,000

2324 Woodstone Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $41,500

2324 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeffrey Lynn Winfield and Darlene Goodman Winfield, $334,080

4024 Creekside Court, Bryant Michael Horsley and Rachel Horsley to Corbin Jewell, $130,000

101 E. 19th St., Dillon Investment Properties LLC to Cecilia Pappas and Patrick Brennan, $305,000

1574 Roosevelt Road, Timothy Wright and Debra Wright to David Matthew Woodward and Elizabeth A. Wilson, $475,000

4327 Plantation Pointe, Rose A. Clark and Paul Clark to Roger Smith and Myrna Smith, $344,000

2732 Hillbrooke Parkway, William Cary Overall and Kerrie Michelle Overall to Paul Mike Clark and Rose A. Clark, $339,900

6336 Old Hwy. 54, Nicholas K. Hobbs to Nicholas Wallace, $35,000

2225 McConnell Ave., The Estate of Barry D. Vollman to Daniel Thomas Ray, $89,900

4535 Bernheim Road, Andrew N. Lewis and Morgan Lewis to David A. Rust and Suzanne E. Rust, $234,900

201 Saint Ann St. Unit 3A, J. Scott Jagoe to EQ Business Services LLC, $525,000

1119 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Mary Sue Aldridge, $364,900

3101 Bridle Way, Jeffery A. Kingkade and Sarah A. Kingkade and others to Daniel Alexander and Cheryl Alexander, $254,900

6494 Autumn Valley Trace, Alex W. Langford and Ashley Langford to Anna Elizabeth Ambs, $212,000

3216 St. Ann St., Debra F. Moore to Timothy R. McKinney and Kathleene E. McKinney, $143,000

816 Bolivar St., A & S Farm Services Company LLC to Kristina Carpenter and Jacob Carpenter, $125,500

4515 Lake Forest Drive, Carl L. Watkins and Amy Watkins to Jessica McDonald and Jesse McDonald, $830,000

4742 Windstone Drive, Sharon Kulka to Irene Wheatley and Shawn Wheatley, $250,000

2339 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Doris Wilkey Worthington, $274,320

601 Carlton Drive, Audubon Loans I LLC to Integrative Accounting Solutions PLLC, $365,000

3695 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, Inc. to John Thomas Chissom and Alicia Faye Chissom, $240,171

1207 Payne Ave., Master Commissioner Angela Thompson to Oborski Properties LLC, $50,100

5850 St. Lawrence Road, Lanham Family Farms LLC to Thomas F. Johnson and Stacey A. Johnson, $300,112

5220 Frederica St., Frederica Street KY LLC to N & T Enterprises LLC, $2,954,462

1624 Sweeney St., Garry Lillpop and Diane Lillpop to IMI Real Estate LLC, $48,500

2907 Allen St., Carol Sue Crow to Louis Eugene Sanders and Tambra Sanders, $136,000

6821 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Matthew Warren and Morgan Warren, $325,825

3986 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3986 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cayla J. Trout, $288,455

10890 McCamish Road, Christopher A. Mattingly to Garrett Mattingly, $125,000

10092 Hwy. 662, E. Ellen Edge to Benjamin E. Fleury and Amber L. Fleury, $62,500

6448 Autumn Valley Trace, Michael D. Johnson to Susan Jackson and Robert Jackson, $205,000

2 Quail Ridge Court D, Roger Willoughby to Sunita Joy Elisabeth Schroader, $125,000

716 Fargo St., MSL Investments LLC and Pinnacle Point LLC to Samantha Marksburg, $140,000

4305 Loft Cove, Betty Gore to Deserter Creek Properties LLC, $86,000

523 Sycamore St., Buttered Taters Enterprises LLC to Jonathan Holskey and Jessica Marie Holskey, $3,000

4048 Creekside Court, Thomas J. Jones to Trace Self, $142,000

2348 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,500

2348 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Long Guo Li and Xiu Jin Zheng, $222,130

1609 Hampton Court, Matthew C. Golden and Hope Golden to Marcus D. Moseley and Leslie Moseley, $600,000

4312 Brookhill Drive, Phillip A. Rullman and Mary A. Rullman to Erica Keller, $437,500

432 Newbury Court, Michael S. Dashkiewicz and Jessica L. Dashkiewicz to Ethan T. Board and Danielle Board, $198,000

3525 Christie Place, Estate of Mary Anne Long to William E. Danhauer Jr. Trust, $189,900

625 Chuck Gray Court, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Kentucky Housing Corporation, $82,323

1733 Hughes Ave., Bruce Flener and Rita Flener to Macy Marie Hill, $40,000

1415 Independence Ave., 729 Locust St., 614 Bolivar St., 1839 Willis Ave., 625 Breckenridge St., 1818 Calhoun St., Thomas G. Payne and Mira J. Payne to WWB Holdings LLC, $165,000

3080 Steeplechase, Ethan Board and Danielle Board to Michael Dean Johnson, $300,000

3927 Cross Creek Trail, Brett Austin and Melissa Austin to Robert M. Smith, $269,000

84 Colonial Court, Ryan Matthew Crisp and Stacy Renae Crisp to Roy W. Cottrell and Vickie L. Cottrell, $167,500

2413 Upland Pt., Cody M. Sarsland and Kayla Sarsland to Charles P. Jones and Victoria M. Jones, $225,000

1650 Bedford Court, Roy Bradford Cornell and Lori Lee Cornell to Michael Scott Wray and Carissa Danielle Wray, $750,000

6287 Valley Brook Trace, Nathaniel Morris and Deanna Morris to Nichole Lynn Daly, $250,000

5140 Jones Road, Lois Michelle Edwards and Robert Eugene Edwards to Jeffery Kingkade and Sarah Kingkade, $337,500

2613 Wimsatt Court, John Maurice to Randall Miller and Michaela Sherman, $289,900

2635 Kingman Loop S., James Cory Mills and Annelle P. Mills to Mary Jo Plas and Kenneth J. Plas, $108,000

3414 Old Mill Lane, Jennifer L. Maddox to Dana M. Payne, William Tyler Garrett, $167,500

4220 Thurston Dermont Road, Crystal Sapp to Robert Timothy Wells and Pamela Smith Wells, $53,000

4220 Thurston Dermont Road, Robert Timothy Wells and Pamela Smith Wells to Zackery Michew, $60,000

9885 Highway 405, Kathy Thompson, Timothy Patterson to Gary McBride, Richard Blair, $240,000

3 Hilltop Drive, Michael S. Davis to Emery Szemethy and Mitzi Szemethy, $525,000

701 Chuck Gray Court, Signature Properties LLC to Jaime E. Wilks and Joshua Wilks, $85,000

1000 E. 21st St., 37 North Properties LLC to Justin Millay, Jaiden Sampson, $162,900

103 Ewing Road, Dream Design LLC to Collin Nelsey and Marisa Nelsey, $114,900

2252 Collins Drive, Urban Wink and Susan Wink to Justin Wink, $86,000

6816 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6816 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Johnny Manes and Veronica Geovanna Manes, $271,590

3209 Christie Place, Martika Martin and Dustin James Craney to Jeremy S. Gibson and Maria Rodenas Bosque, $160,000

2816 Glencrest Drive, Robert Smith to Buster Ashley and Tiffany Ashley, $350,000

2310 J. Kyle Autry and Heather M. Autry to Graceon Bell, $237,400

1.022 Acres on McCamish Road, Hannah Irene Payne to Chevelle Properties LLC, $6,000

8965 Todd Bridge Road, Jonathan Embry and Loni Embry to Hartland Homes KY LLC, $21,500

4017 Ronnie Lake Road, William R. O’Flynn to Andreas Richardson, Sylvia Picket, $175,000

2504 Hayden Bridge Road, Kenneth M. Ballou and Maggie Ballou to Mitchell Allen Knott, $219,900

4020 Pine Lake Court, Estate of Doris Morris to Jennifer Leigh Maddox, Stephen P. Maddox, $271,000

1313 Wayside Drive W., Stephen Edward Thompson and Donna Newman to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $58,000

9947 McCamish Road, John Boynton and Lauren Boynton to Meagan Millay Melton and Dillin Keith Melton, $315,000

2910 South Griffith Ave., Osborne Family Properties LLC to Lisa G. Wathen, $227,900

1545 College Drive, Buster C. Ashley and Tiffany S. Ashley to Kari Alsbrooks-Clark and Nathan Thomas Clark, $356,000

1400 Bosley Road, J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $75,000

84 Gilmour Court, J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $70,000

10800 Mill St., J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $60,000

