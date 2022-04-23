The following real estate transfers were recorded from April 4 through April 13:
6602 Blueridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
2334 Woodstone Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $41,500
420 Cedar St., Hestia Properties LLC to Hartland Homes KY LLC, $210,000
6817 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Andrew N. Lewis and Morgan L. Lewis, $293,385
4727 W. 5th St. Road, Frances Boarman to Kristine Stiles and Aaron Stiles, $515,000
6821 Thoma Drive, Colburn Properties LLC, Berryhills Farm LLC to Sammie Kidd and Nicholas Paul Kidd, $154,900
6801 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,800
6801 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nancy Ann Scales, William Barney Scales, Joshua Farren Scales, $332,620
2912 Glencrest Drive, Christopher Desmarais and Barbara Desmarais to Logan A. Robinson, $298,000
2850 Silver Creek Loop, Aaron M. Carrico and Stephanie A. Carrico to Joshua M. Bennett and Elizabeth Bailey Bennett, $302,500
2509 Iroquois Drive, William B. Scales and Nancy A. Scales to Holly M. Hicks, $175,900
724 Fairfax Drive, Richard Bradley Koehler to Michael Scott Ward Jr., $150,500
9920 Jackson Road N., Joy R. Bowlds and Garry A. Bowlds to Ryan Fulkerson and Lindsey Fulkerson, $100,400
3601 Gallant Fox Court, Terry Dukes and Linda Dukes to John Dylan Moore and Kelsey Payne Moore, $230,000
2638 Epworth Ln., Palace Investments LLC to C61 Investments LLC, $149,900
248 Redbud Road, Torie Peveler to Kristie Danielle Williams, $160,000
2324 Woodstone Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $41,500
2324 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeffrey Lynn Winfield and Darlene Goodman Winfield, $334,080
4024 Creekside Court, Bryant Michael Horsley and Rachel Horsley to Corbin Jewell, $130,000
101 E. 19th St., Dillon Investment Properties LLC to Cecilia Pappas and Patrick Brennan, $305,000
1574 Roosevelt Road, Timothy Wright and Debra Wright to David Matthew Woodward and Elizabeth A. Wilson, $475,000
4327 Plantation Pointe, Rose A. Clark and Paul Clark to Roger Smith and Myrna Smith, $344,000
2732 Hillbrooke Parkway, William Cary Overall and Kerrie Michelle Overall to Paul Mike Clark and Rose A. Clark, $339,900
6336 Old Hwy. 54, Nicholas K. Hobbs to Nicholas Wallace, $35,000
2225 McConnell Ave., The Estate of Barry D. Vollman to Daniel Thomas Ray, $89,900
4535 Bernheim Road, Andrew N. Lewis and Morgan Lewis to David A. Rust and Suzanne E. Rust, $234,900
201 Saint Ann St. Unit 3A, J. Scott Jagoe to EQ Business Services LLC, $525,000
1119 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Mary Sue Aldridge, $364,900
3101 Bridle Way, Jeffery A. Kingkade and Sarah A. Kingkade and others to Daniel Alexander and Cheryl Alexander, $254,900
6494 Autumn Valley Trace, Alex W. Langford and Ashley Langford to Anna Elizabeth Ambs, $212,000
3216 St. Ann St., Debra F. Moore to Timothy R. McKinney and Kathleene E. McKinney, $143,000
816 Bolivar St., A & S Farm Services Company LLC to Kristina Carpenter and Jacob Carpenter, $125,500
4515 Lake Forest Drive, Carl L. Watkins and Amy Watkins to Jessica McDonald and Jesse McDonald, $830,000
4742 Windstone Drive, Sharon Kulka to Irene Wheatley and Shawn Wheatley, $250,000
2339 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Doris Wilkey Worthington, $274,320
601 Carlton Drive, Audubon Loans I LLC to Integrative Accounting Solutions PLLC, $365,000
3695 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, Inc. to John Thomas Chissom and Alicia Faye Chissom, $240,171
1207 Payne Ave., Master Commissioner Angela Thompson to Oborski Properties LLC, $50,100
5850 St. Lawrence Road, Lanham Family Farms LLC to Thomas F. Johnson and Stacey A. Johnson, $300,112
5220 Frederica St., Frederica Street KY LLC to N & T Enterprises LLC, $2,954,462
1624 Sweeney St., Garry Lillpop and Diane Lillpop to IMI Real Estate LLC, $48,500
2907 Allen St., Carol Sue Crow to Louis Eugene Sanders and Tambra Sanders, $136,000
6821 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Matthew Warren and Morgan Warren, $325,825
3986 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3986 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cayla J. Trout, $288,455
10890 McCamish Road, Christopher A. Mattingly to Garrett Mattingly, $125,000
10092 Hwy. 662, E. Ellen Edge to Benjamin E. Fleury and Amber L. Fleury, $62,500
6448 Autumn Valley Trace, Michael D. Johnson to Susan Jackson and Robert Jackson, $205,000
2 Quail Ridge Court D, Roger Willoughby to Sunita Joy Elisabeth Schroader, $125,000
716 Fargo St., MSL Investments LLC and Pinnacle Point LLC to Samantha Marksburg, $140,000
4305 Loft Cove, Betty Gore to Deserter Creek Properties LLC, $86,000
523 Sycamore St., Buttered Taters Enterprises LLC to Jonathan Holskey and Jessica Marie Holskey, $3,000
4048 Creekside Court, Thomas J. Jones to Trace Self, $142,000
2348 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,500
2348 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Long Guo Li and Xiu Jin Zheng, $222,130
1609 Hampton Court, Matthew C. Golden and Hope Golden to Marcus D. Moseley and Leslie Moseley, $600,000
4312 Brookhill Drive, Phillip A. Rullman and Mary A. Rullman to Erica Keller, $437,500
432 Newbury Court, Michael S. Dashkiewicz and Jessica L. Dashkiewicz to Ethan T. Board and Danielle Board, $198,000
3525 Christie Place, Estate of Mary Anne Long to William E. Danhauer Jr. Trust, $189,900
625 Chuck Gray Court, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Kentucky Housing Corporation, $82,323
1733 Hughes Ave., Bruce Flener and Rita Flener to Macy Marie Hill, $40,000
1415 Independence Ave., 729 Locust St., 614 Bolivar St., 1839 Willis Ave., 625 Breckenridge St., 1818 Calhoun St., Thomas G. Payne and Mira J. Payne to WWB Holdings LLC, $165,000
3080 Steeplechase, Ethan Board and Danielle Board to Michael Dean Johnson, $300,000
3927 Cross Creek Trail, Brett Austin and Melissa Austin to Robert M. Smith, $269,000
84 Colonial Court, Ryan Matthew Crisp and Stacy Renae Crisp to Roy W. Cottrell and Vickie L. Cottrell, $167,500
2413 Upland Pt., Cody M. Sarsland and Kayla Sarsland to Charles P. Jones and Victoria M. Jones, $225,000
1650 Bedford Court, Roy Bradford Cornell and Lori Lee Cornell to Michael Scott Wray and Carissa Danielle Wray, $750,000
6287 Valley Brook Trace, Nathaniel Morris and Deanna Morris to Nichole Lynn Daly, $250,000
5140 Jones Road, Lois Michelle Edwards and Robert Eugene Edwards to Jeffery Kingkade and Sarah Kingkade, $337,500
2613 Wimsatt Court, John Maurice to Randall Miller and Michaela Sherman, $289,900
2635 Kingman Loop S., James Cory Mills and Annelle P. Mills to Mary Jo Plas and Kenneth J. Plas, $108,000
3414 Old Mill Lane, Jennifer L. Maddox to Dana M. Payne, William Tyler Garrett, $167,500
4220 Thurston Dermont Road, Crystal Sapp to Robert Timothy Wells and Pamela Smith Wells, $53,000
4220 Thurston Dermont Road, Robert Timothy Wells and Pamela Smith Wells to Zackery Michew, $60,000
9885 Highway 405, Kathy Thompson, Timothy Patterson to Gary McBride, Richard Blair, $240,000
3 Hilltop Drive, Michael S. Davis to Emery Szemethy and Mitzi Szemethy, $525,000
701 Chuck Gray Court, Signature Properties LLC to Jaime E. Wilks and Joshua Wilks, $85,000
1000 E. 21st St., 37 North Properties LLC to Justin Millay, Jaiden Sampson, $162,900
103 Ewing Road, Dream Design LLC to Collin Nelsey and Marisa Nelsey, $114,900
2252 Collins Drive, Urban Wink and Susan Wink to Justin Wink, $86,000
6816 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6816 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Johnny Manes and Veronica Geovanna Manes, $271,590
3209 Christie Place, Martika Martin and Dustin James Craney to Jeremy S. Gibson and Maria Rodenas Bosque, $160,000
2816 Glencrest Drive, Robert Smith to Buster Ashley and Tiffany Ashley, $350,000
2310 J. Kyle Autry and Heather M. Autry to Graceon Bell, $237,400
1.022 Acres on McCamish Road, Hannah Irene Payne to Chevelle Properties LLC, $6,000
8965 Todd Bridge Road, Jonathan Embry and Loni Embry to Hartland Homes KY LLC, $21,500
4017 Ronnie Lake Road, William R. O’Flynn to Andreas Richardson, Sylvia Picket, $175,000
2504 Hayden Bridge Road, Kenneth M. Ballou and Maggie Ballou to Mitchell Allen Knott, $219,900
4020 Pine Lake Court, Estate of Doris Morris to Jennifer Leigh Maddox, Stephen P. Maddox, $271,000
1313 Wayside Drive W., Stephen Edward Thompson and Donna Newman to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $58,000
9947 McCamish Road, John Boynton and Lauren Boynton to Meagan Millay Melton and Dillin Keith Melton, $315,000
2910 South Griffith Ave., Osborne Family Properties LLC to Lisa G. Wathen, $227,900
1545 College Drive, Buster C. Ashley and Tiffany S. Ashley to Kari Alsbrooks-Clark and Nathan Thomas Clark, $356,000
1400 Bosley Road, J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $75,000
84 Gilmour Court, J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $70,000
10800 Mill St., J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $60,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.