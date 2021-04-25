The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 26 to March 31:
1502 Pearl St., Gregory O’Bryan to Timothy and Dorothy Embry, $10,000
2210 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2210 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cho Cho and Kyaw Kyaw, $193,940
2316 Monrow Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2316 Monrow Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Keenan Young and Odette Acton-Young, $289,983
7191 Kentucky 815, Joseph and Sherry Ashby to Alex and Robin Hay, $335,000
8726 Kentucky 762, Kimberly Oliver to Troy and Sarah Mills, $31,000
3233 Shadewood Terrace, estate of Mary Whitehouse to Mary Swift, $215,000
7451 Kentucky 762, Christine McKinney and Helen McKinney to Nicholas and Melissa Miller, $64,500
3755 Curdsville Delaware Road, Beau and Laura Beth Mitchell to David and Emilylynn Alsip, $325,000
2117 Arlington Park Drive, Extreme RE Limited Liability Co. to Delbert Henry, $46,000
5159 Seabiscuit Loop, Jonathan and Jessica Wilson to Robert and Kasey Boehmann, $248,000
4333 McIntire Crossing, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $96,000
2103 Meadowhill Lane, Jace and Annika Moller to Shannon and Kevin Robbins, $229,900
300 Southtown Blvd., South Central Bank of Daviess County Inc. to GOB Investments, $1.7 million
1418 Washington Ave., Dana Gordon to HMH Properties LLC, $12,000
7225 Old Masonville Road, Thomas and Kathy Turner to Joseph and Sherri Ashby, $385,000
2913 Saratoga Court, Thomas and Jodi Thompson to Gregory and Vicki Salen, $170,000
4688 Forest Drive, Michael Crabtree to Thompson Homes Inc. $49,000
2037 Griffith Ave., Vernon and Kelly Wathen to Country Roads Residential LLC, $183,000
2510 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jessica and Michael Lashley, $319,390
212 Tennyson Drive, Bradley and Tonya Embry to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $120,000
5696 Lane Road, Michael and Kenna Shutt to Rubylyn Moore and Troy Trogden, $260,000
Small portions added to 5832 Hayden Bridge Road, Jacob Cox to Samuel and Stacy Holinde, $10,500 for three tracts
2045 E. Graham Lane, Donny Oborski to Dylan Daugherty, $125,000
609 Pin High Drive, Dolores Young to Nancy Houk, $228,000
3038 Allen St., Andrew Fulkerson and Kaitlyn Pauley to Karlee Millay, $103,000
4101 Red Clover Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,000
4101 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephanie and Justin Rhinerson, $345,870
2630 Avenue of the Parks, Kimberly Danzer to Sara and Seth McCabe, $310,000
6276 Ditto Road, Jared and Shannon Kessinger to Eric and Kyleigh Harrington, $349,900
3501 Surrey Drive E., Nancy Metcalf to Madison Koller, $75,000
1525 Graves Lane, Aaron and Sarah Bullington to Jordan and Jason Bishop, $215,000
3155 Avenue of the Parks, Valerie Bartley to Hillary Turner, $190,000
10776 Old Leitchfield Road, Emett and Melissa Barnett to Megan and Roger Beets, $370,000
8055 Monarch Road, James and Vicki Mattingly to Terry and Misty Mattingly, $12,000
1416 Alexander Ave., Daniel Shock to Jason and Virginia Tong, $5,000
412 Ford Ave., Jeff Durbin and Cassandra Payne-Durbin to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $230,000
412 Ford Ave., Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to John Hampton Sr. and Paul Hampton, $230,000
2013 Westview Drive, Dream Design LLC to Shawn Ender, $189,900
3210 Hayden Bridge Road, Robert and Kasey Boehmann to Aaron Williams, $189,000
1710 E. 21st St., Troy Trogden to Jo Watson, $104,500
2127 Clinton Place W., Baucis Philemon Investments LLC to Cynthia and Michael Jean, $271,000
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Dec. 1 to Dec. 11:
3475 Man-O-War Loop N., Rebecca Burns to Michael and Mary Boothe, $173,900
4371 Harbor Hills Trace, Kenneth and Martha Powell to James and Stephanie Pate, $215,000
1755 Sterling Valley Drive, Larry and Denise Hamilton to Michael Warner, $324,500
1759 Sterling Valley Drive, Larry and Denise Hamilton to Michael Warner, $25,500
9273 Knottsville-Mount Zion Road, Kathryn Pence to Francis and Janet Lanham, $100,000
6631 Pleasant Valley Road, Amanda Roby to Anna and Robert Kuhner, $166,893
2100 Summer Walk, Tyler and Jennifer Marlman to Larry and Linda Morris, $228,000
2602 Count Fleet Loop, Per Reh and Mary Meh to Norma Moss, $155,000
6840 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Steven and Elizabeth Caudill, $255,000
2725 Avenue of the Parks, Travis and Jessica Farris to Tyler and Jennifer Marlman, $277,000
4317 Springhurst Lane, Francis and Polina Dufrayne to Vinayak Nadar and Mia Larson, $444,900
1605 Pawnee Place, Jason Smith to Cynthia and Albert Goatee, $109,000
3971 Goodwin Road, Alice Boarman to William Murphy, $216,600
5731 Kentucky 144, Joyce Peercy to Douglas Payne, $200,000
1805 Littlewood Drive, J. Todd and Cathy Switzer to Benjamin and Cassey Vessels, $515,000
5157 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Tanner Pruitt and Presley Henshaw, $248,670
2200 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
3890 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
4034 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
6849 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6845 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
5105 Kentucky 142, estate of Russell Adams to David Adkins and others, $178,000
3130 Ridgewood St., David and Linda Dant to Donald and Brenda Edge, $88,000
1826 Stonewall Court, Owen and Katherine Robinson and others to Amber Thompson, $63,000
2524 Farrier Place, Greg Properties LLC to Rogelio Sandoval and Cecilia Rios, $189,500
5230 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Michael and Stephanie Houtchen, $299,309
908 McGill St., Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC to Adam Satterfield, $64,900
8624 Sawmill Road, Jason Roberts to Jonathon and Alisha Greathouse, $265,000
8624 Sawmill Road, Jonathon and Alisha Greathouse to Rising Sons Farms LLC., $225,903
1435 Bowie Trail, Hartlew LLC to Maheshkumar Patel, $1,000
4731 McIntire Crossing, Marshell Goins to Jackson Lubin and Amber Fortner-Lubin, $155,000
Farm property on Hayden Bridge Road — Anthony and Paula Bittel to Anthony Bittel III, $177,875 for 1/2 interest
Farm property on Hayden Bridge Road — Donald and Bonnie Bittel to Anthony Bittel III, $284,600 for 1/2 interest
6857 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
6857 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason Adcock and Sarah Faxon, $264,243
524 Camden Circle, Amanda Fischer to Amie Walters, $179,000
6360 Valley Brook Trace, Elizabeth and Steven Caudill to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $176,675
3291 Bold Forbes Way, estate of Magdalene Allison to Peggy and Wendell Ratcliff, $160,000
5113 Sturbridge Place, Jessica Boling and Roger Boling to Tonia Howard, $156,000
708 Hathaway St., C&D Property Management to Justin Davidson, $8,000
6102 Alma Court, James Slaton to Megan and McKae Maddox, $160,000
9359 Stanley Birk City Road, Charles Alvey to Frank and Jennifer Rust, $35,000
1708 Lock Ave., Ruth Hagerman to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $35,000
3304 Baybrook St., estate of Helen Byers and others to Joseph Legg, $85,000
6113 Fairmont Court, Shirley Fuller to James Thomas, $135,000 for 1/2 interest
2421 Elder Drive, Leah Keown to Alisa Young, $128,900
9866 Morgantown Road, Jamison and Erica Beyke to Sara Sloan, $155,000
803 Poindexter St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Dream Design Inc., $7,800
2606 Sunrise Drive, Mary F. Mattingly Testament Trust and others to Dwayne and Kimberly Baldwin, $80,000
1303 Rose Hill Drive, Christopher and Stacey Hart-Epley to Kathryn Pence, $122,000
1244 Yelvington-Knotsville Road, Michael and Meagan Goss to Jason and Emily Payne, $315,000
4409 Fairbairn Court, Christopher Stanishia and Melanie Stanishia to Angela and Whitney McCormick, $249,900
2238 Ponder Place, estate of Harry Steele to Ka Htoo and Mu Way, $154,300
2231 Twenty Grand Ave., Jared and Destiny Daugherty to John Rightmyer, $170,000
3739 Legacy Run, Deborah and John Briody to Day Reh and Eh Kalee, $143,000
7110 Kentucky 231, Peggy and Wendell Ratcliff and others to Amanda Fischer, $265,000
9141 Sacra Drive, Sheila Estes to Charles Redmon, $78,000
10811 Kentucky 431, Larry and Deborah Holt to Melanie Stanishia, $279,000
3436 Royal Drive, Rebecca Boykin and Janice Smith to Tah Say and Kya Hai, $170,000
3085 Avenue of the Parks, Andrew and Amber Farmer to Nai Than and Mi Mon, $174,900
2300 W. Seventh St., Ricky and Jeanette Walker to Dwayne Joseph Jr., $55,000
1701 Burton Road, Donna and James Johnson to William and Denice Kemper, $24,900
818 Clay St., Alice Rankin to Samuel and Marissa Heitzman, $79,900
1926 Robin Road, John and Danielle Drake to Richard and Cheryl Rykwalder, $169,000
714 E. Glenn Court, Jeffrey and Mary Priar and others to Jerry and Virginia Bailey, $52,500
7163 Kentucky 144, Jamie and Cory Dozark to Brandon Boswell, $211,000
111 Cinderella Drive, estate of Norma Collier to Guy Harris, $287,000
719 Foust Ave., Robert Puckett Declaration of Living Trust to Local Property Holdings LLC, $160,000
3237 Spring Ridge Parkway, Andrew and Brittany Howard to Adam and Krystal Flowers, $345,000
3625 Briarcliff Trace, Larry and Lamone Mayfield to Andrew and Brittany Howard, $455,000
9030 W. Fifth St. Road, Bridgette and Cody Whitt and others to Charles Alvey, $45,000
2212 Locust St., Ryan and Christina Clark to Patrick and Alma Ward, $135,000
6259 Valley Brook Trace, Jason and Emily Payne to Brian Clark and Deanna Porter, $269,500
261 Coast Guard Lane, Deanna Porter and Brian Clark to Joshua Glover, $189,900
455 Sutton Lane, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Sherri Adams, $95,000
3404 Chickasaw Drive, Lalita and Mirza Beg to Robin and Dennis Rone, $75,000 for 1/2 interest
4283 Saddlebrooke Trail, R. Scott and Anne Gleason to Benjamin and Sarah Maddox, $277,500
2004 Hughes Ave., Margaret Adams to Autumn Kessenger, $85,000
637 Kentucky 140 E., Gustavo and Angelica Cisneros to Adam and Jessica Dye, $115,000
3807 Bordeaux Loop S., Donald and Terri Volk to Julie Hohenadel, $183,000
2908 Choctaw Drive, estate of Joseph Thomas to Phillip and Norma Hayden, $150,000
5303 Queens Way, James and Deborah Stein to Mark and Layla Thompson, $191,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.