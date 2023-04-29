The following real estate transfers were recorded from March 30 through April 20:
Property on West McIntyre Road, James M. McIntyre and Vicky McIntyre to Jeffrey S. Martin and Carrie L. Martin, $225,000
1215 Southtown Blvd., Old National Bank to FEBA LLC, $500,000
4012 Springdale Ave., Martha Sue Fister to Victor Jose Maciel, Jose Maciel Figueroa, $198,000
1629 Chapel Lane, Gary L. Austin to Shannon Lee, $219,900
3407 Hummingbird Loop South, Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC to Donna Jo Hite, $135,000
1010 East 19th St., Logan Anthony Ray Harris to Robinson Homes LLC, $121,900
1245 Concord Terrace, Elizabeth Ann Smith Estate to Hannah Powers, Dezmean Blythe, $159,000
905 East 20th St., HMJ Enterprises LLC to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $335,000
500 East Parrish Ave., HMJ Enterprises LLC to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $245,000
3030 Highway 144, B & C Properties of Owensboro LLC to Crandall Properties LLC, $100,000
2262 Pensive Court, MBSW Properties LLC to Austin David Wayne Vinson, $274,000
2034 Pebble Wood Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
2916 Christie Place, Lloyd Hughart and Abigail Hughart to Chelsea Alexis Blair and Dakota Glenn Blair, $189,900
9D Quail Ridge Court, Audrey A. Hentges to Jamie Lynn Byars, $137,000
11009 Highway 764, Chris A. Bunch and Melinda Clement to Damian Edge, $30,000
2630 Dellwood Valley Lane, Joshua T. Stedman and Kristin M. Stedman to Adam Mitchell Fosythe and Meagan N. Forsythe, $299,900
2349 Secretariat Drive, Barry Lynn Spencer, Jr. and Michelle Spencer to Paula Marie Whiteaker and Michael Lee Whiteaker, $160,000
3536 Oaklane Drive, Matthew D. Fitzgerald and Amanda Fitzgerald to Jacob Andry and Kayla Andry, $290,000
2327 Citation Ave., Tyler H. Grant and Emma J. Grant to Larry Alan Sparks, Jr. and Jilliam Leah Sparks, $200,000
6336 Old Highway 54, Nicholas Wallace and Brooklyn Wallace to Aubrey Brent Hughes and Jennifer Lynn Hughes, $43,000
2123 West Surrey Drive, Bernardo Navarro to Ronald Moorman and Minerva Sisracon Joya, $140,000
2407 Venetian Way, Daniel W. Baird, Kara R. Baird to Joanne Hardt, $235,500
4040 Creekside Court, Jillian L. Sparks and Larry A. Sparks, Jr. to Samuel M. Garcia and Maria G. Brizuela, $142,000
2925 Western Parkway, Joseph T. Stewart and Rebecca L. Stewart to Steve Wills and Joyce Wills, $285,000
8266 Crisp Road, Michael L. Boling to Erica Wells, William Logan Barrow, $172,500
3016 Strawbridge Place, Kelsey Jarboe and Eric Reynolds to Sherry Ann Kasinger, $172,000
3131 Bridle Way, Mary Ann Lindsey to Wesley C. Lindsey, $200,000
707 Carter Road, Roy D. Snyder and Leanna Jane Snyder to Amanullah Samim, $130,000
511 East 7th St., Matthew V. Miller and Caryn Miller to Melody L. Aldinger, Carl Martin, Jr., $119,900
4212 Settlers Point, Donald G. Adams to Isacc Bishop, $169,900
6595 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ashley McDonald and Matthew McDonald, $340,000
12541 Highway 431, Don Phillips, Jr. to Rajkeya Properties LLC, $140,000
1201 West 4th St., Ryan Preston Clark and Christina Elizabeth Clark to True North Treatment Center LLC, $77,250
2316 Azra Court, Estate of Patricia A. Hamilton to Lee G. Rhodes and Vickie L. Rhodes, $199,500
3436 London Pike, Todd Wesley Menhennitt and Laura Lynn Menhennitt to Ronnie Edge and Carla Edge, $357,500
400 East 4th St. and 419 East 5th St., River-Walk Properties LLC to Green River Regional Mental Health-Mental Retardation Board, Inc., $610,000
3618 Jefferson St., Jean Allison Benson, Leslie Danielle Benson Woodward and Brad Woodward to Kevin Lee Benson, Jordan W. Benson, $110,000
2058 Viola Gardens, Patricia J. Stansberry to Julie Delphene Benson, $193,900
1205 West 9th St., Gospel Community Church Inc. to Terry Delk Enterprises LLC, $50,000
2539 Arbor Terrace, Gary Johnson and Jennifer Johnson to Coleman J. Crume, Emily L. Knott, $179,900
2614 Concord Terrace, Anthony Curran and Briana Dawn Curran to Gary Johnson and Jennifer Johnson, $222,000
3701 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Trina Mattingly Edge, $279,697
