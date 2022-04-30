The following real estate transfers occurred between April 13 through April 30:
1407 Hall St., J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $65,000
1625 E. 17th St., J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $30,000
3001 Baybrook St., J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $85,000
1624 Payne Ave., J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $80,000
1809 Parrish Ave. W., Estate of John W. Ray and others to Jason McPherson, Ross Hardy, $60,000
4962 Miller’s Mill Road, Jamison S. Boswell and Bailey Boswell to Larkin Carman, William O’Flynn, $280,000
4510 Countryside Drive, Derek Gatewood to Jeffrey A. Woodruff, $150,000
3606 Surrey Drive E., Judy A. Thomas to John R. Thomas and Thelia J. Thomas, $50,000
232 Sycamore St. and 228 Sycamore St., Joseph H. Simmons Jr. to Amy R. Martin and Robert L. Martin Jr., $90,000
1304 E. 2nd St., Rafael Tipton and Tammy Tipton to Gary Case and Margaret Case, $139,900
9475 Hwy. 144, Estate of John W. Lanham to Ivan Bennett Hagan and Kathleen Louise Hagan, $200,000
2254 Boarman Drive, Bryan Ray Hall to Schrecker Rental Properties LLC, $129,900
715 E. 5th St., J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $65,000
607 Highland Ave. W., J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $35,000
2520 Cravens Ave., J & S Rentals LLC to JNT Rentals LLC, $35,000
113 E. 8th St., Glen Robinson and Sarah Robinson to Patricia L. Brown, Debra Jo Brown, $216,500
2100 Greenbriar Road, Marcus Fulkerson to Ashley Edmonson, $165,000
2466 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ada M. Crabtree, $281,190
5289 Hillview Drive, Justin Hout and Janna Hout to Alan Clark and Jennifer Clark, $529,900
3107 Oakridge Court, Alan L. Clark and Jennifer D. Clark to Janice L. Skaggs, $581,700
Property on Highway 951, Jone Miller Jones to Daniel Mayfield and Angela Mayfield, $30,000
1019 Gardenside Drive, Shirley G. Ray and Doris A. Ray to Nicholas Pavlas, $72,000
2731 Veach Road, Deborah M. Troutman and Billy M. Troutman to Ralph Woosley, $70,000
2731 Veach Road, Ralph Woosley to Carl Westerfield and Mary Jo Westerfield, $125,000
Farm property on Frederica St., SK Burns LLC to James Dutton Burns and Whitney Nicole Burns, $333,579
4174 Highway 554, Patricia G. Weise and Jimmy Wayne Brigance to Rebecca J. Thompson, $225,000
900 Reid Road, Towne & County of Owensboro LLC to Town and Country Mini Storage LLC, $555,000
117 West 20th St., Frank’s Plumbing and Heating Company Inc. to Katherine M. Risley, $191,000
6620 Barcroft, Robert Hyuck Lewe to Phillip E. Smith and Rebecca K. Smith, $775,000
3588 Pleasant Valley Road, Pamila S. Stogner to Renee D. Stogner and Eric R. Stogner, $100,000
2411 Nelson Ave., Keith Nunnelly and Tamatha M. Nunnelly to Dalton J. Hunter and Megan Grace Johnson, $125,000
1818 Standish Place, Estate of Bonnie Krahwinkel to Greg Floyd Properties LLC, $220,000
4372 Harbor Hills Trace, Mary M. Larkin and Brian L. Larkin to Greg E. Brown and Rachelle Brown, $375,900
1720 Alexander Ave., Jason Roberts to Lewis M. Dickey and others, $120,000
4332 Plantation Pointe, Emery Szemethy and Mitzi Szemethy to Winifred Cohron, $389,900
2452 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Janet Mary Piche and Michael W. Piche Sr., $255,395
5240 Lanewood Drive, Nicole Michelle Allen to Justin Hout and Janna Hout, $559,900
7809 Barnett Road, David L. Barnett and Kathy S. Barnett to Nicholas H. Settles, $70,000
2010 Littlewood Drive, Nicholas H. Settles and Cynthia Settles to Joseph Anthony Polio, $435,000
Property on Possum Trot Road, Joseph Earl Warren and Constance D. Warren to William Clouse, $250,000
2311 York St. S., Equity Partners LLC to Eugene J. Krampe, $85,000
703 Walnut Pk. Drive, The Estate of Robert G. Nalley to John M. Midkiff and Katie Midkiff, $199,900
130 W. 18th St., Edna M. Terry and James Lynn Terry to Matthew David Howard and Aranatha S. Howard, $185,000
4117 Yewell’s Landing E., Caleb Bartlett to Jessica Taylor Embry, $160,000
2706 Trotters Lane, Elizabeth A. Hayden to David Mudd and Shelby Mudd, $320,000
4439 Englewood Drive, David P. Elder and Cheryl A. Elder to Eric Fulkerson and Dawn Fulkerson, $260,000
1315 Venable Ave., The Jerry L. Owens Living Trust to Karla Ramirez Gutierrez, $68,000
1500 W. 9th St., Angela Higdon and Marty Higdon and others to Stacie Jo Cox, $62,000
201 St. Ann St. 2B, Jimmy D. Staton and Karen K. Staton to Sharon Green, $435,000
664 Stableford, Thompson Homes Inc. to Abraham Pangilinan Mosqueda and Allie Rose Mosqueda, $318,954
Property on Pup Creek Lane, Ione Miller Jones to Christopher D. Hodskins and Carrie A. Hodskins, $105,863
5421 Lonesome Pine Trail Road, John C. Hauser to CWDH Properties LLC, $12,000
1100 Upper Trace, Brooke Borregard, Andrea Borregard to Courtney Ferrier and Joshua James Ferrier, $445,00
1137 Castlewood Place, Eric S. Morris and Marjorie J. Morris to Marcus Jacobsen and Amber Dawn Jacobsen, $235,000
2027 Alexander Ave., Estate of Virginia L. Coons to Mena G. Mekaiel, $80,000
1312 Daviess St., Plantation Management, Preferred Properties of Owensboro LLC to Peepaw Properties LLC, $36,879
2019 E. 6th St., Plantation Management, Preferred Properties of Owensboro LLC to Peepaw Properties LLC, $36,877
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.