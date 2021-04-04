The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 15 to March 18:

7139 U.S. 231, Joy Braden and others to Jordon Colburn and Logan Robinson, $76,300

4057 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500

4057 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tonya and John Hill, $229,228

3723 Strike the Gold Court, Ethan Hall to Kenneth and Marina Lanham, $172,000

3946 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3946 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Harnell and Janice Felty, $237,845

4106 Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

4106 Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Steffanie Powers, $281,406

3210 Steeplechase, Jackie Gish and Julia Gish to Steven Phillips II, $210,500

6136 Sutter Loop E., estate of Debra Jarvis to Larry and Deborah Hatfield, $85,000

2701 Keller Road, Pat May to Shelby May, $125,500

10228 Lanham Road, Jason and Carrie O’Bryan to Michael and Brittany Gilmore, $285,000

2804 Glencrest Drive, William and Nina Marold to George and Dana Greco, $425,000

2412 Downing Drive, Alexander and Rachel Gurren to Blake Bradley and Whitni Brandle, $165,000

4587 Honeysuckle Lane, Honeysuckle LLC to Bryan and Abbie Daniel, $15,000

4655 Honeysuckle Lane, Honeysuckle LLC to John and Elizabeth Yager, $15,000

Residential property on Kentucky 762, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Andrew and Amy Payne, $31,000

104 W. Warwick Drive, Jo Loyd to Ankit Singh, $125,000

453 Kentucky 1554, Robert and Stacey Fulkerson to Kayla and Brian Fulkerson, $163,000

3876 Garden Terrace, Michael and Ruth Mason to Kevin and Synora Jackson, $200,000

5381 Meadow Run Drive, Kevin and Synora Jackson to Preston Allen and Christopher Jackson, $200,000

608 Crittenden St., M&M Investments of KY LLC to Coppage Rentals LLC, $115,000

812 Clay St., Mark and Margaret Whitehouse to Coppage Rentals LLC, $70,000

716 Ashland Ave., Louis and Patricia Kost to Chad and Katie Kost, $78,000

316 Ewing Road, Prater Capital LLC to Murphy Investments LLC, $40,000

5324 Webster Lane, Michael and Teresa Wallace to Louise Vidanes, $146,000

2326 Harriet Lane, Mark Johnson to Joseph and Melissa Myers, $153,000

512 Graystone Drive, James and Charlotte Coomes to Nicholas Watson, $243,000

2328 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

2328 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ramanjaneyulu Galla and Kanaka Komirisetty, $303,120

3814 Rudy Martin Drive, Nicholas Watson and Keshia Watson to Brandon Wilson, $116,900

1937 Leitchfield Road, Best One Owensboro Realty LLC to VAF 1937 Leitchfield Road LLC, $754,988

1730 Booth Ave., Catherine Jarboe to James and Billie Rose, $165,000

919 Michaels Court, Nicole Allen to Isaiah and Shannon Hagan, $205,400

5240 Lanewood Drive, William and Amy Daniels to Nicole Allen, $469,900

461 Mahan Road, David and Sandy Ball to James and Brenda Fox, $265,000

3549 Roundtable Loop, Isaiah and Shannon Hagan to Amanda and Martin Brooks, $174,900

8959 U.S. 231, Grant Blessings LLC to Matthew and Krystal Burton, $189,807

6251 Boston Laffoon Road, Gary and Teresa Smith to Tommy and Linda Garris, $272,000

Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Nov. 18 to Nov. 24:

4037 Kensington Place, Bobbie Newcom to James and Mary Basham, $189,900

815 Allen St., James and Brittany Hunter to Glen Robinson, $40,000

2425 Upland Point, Treva Steinbeck and Anna Steinbeck to Tyler Tichenor, $145,000

1926 Freeman Ave., Joshua and Alicia Evans to William and Barbara Rose, $155,000

817 E. 21st St., LeAnn Little to Keshia and Gemichael Sanford, $104,900

3991 Brookside Court, Stephen and Jill Hagan to Charles and Patricia Baggerly Irrevocable Trust, $197,000

2973 Lost Lake Cove, Equity Trade & Relocation Co. to James and Kristen Fallin, $319,000

2517 Downing Drive, Ross and Alicia Phelps to Hannah Ranson, $145,000

6036 Kentucky 144, James Howard to Leann Little, $165,000

699 Chuck Gray Court, Tori Vanberg to Corey Rocquin, $83,000

2289 Woodstone Court, Scott and Andrea Fischer to Morley and JeanAnne Wagner, $294,000

1224 Nassau Ave., Kathryn and Jiten Shah to Tiffany Willinger and Tashum McNary, $17,500

6185 Carmel Court, Gregory and Meleah Vaught to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $420,000

6939 Aull Road, Mary Smith to Larena Kay, $7,000

2008 McCulloch Ave., estate of Jerry Cole to Andrew Goode, $10,000

1706 Lock Ave., T&T Investments LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $30,000

1336 W. Parrish Ave., Perry Hagan and Nita Kincaid to Patrick Bittel, $195,000

5400 Haycraft Road, John and Judy Maddox to William and Lois Kuegel, $65,000

5203 Pleasant Valley Road, Audra and Colby Dorroh to Paul and Jenna Curtis, $95,000

2728 E. Fourth St., C&D Property Management LLC to Mendal Fitzgerald, $70,000

2508 New Hartford Road, Alan and Charlotte Sims to Gordon and Connie Barnett, $135,000

2679 Rush Trail, Lawrence and Judith Payne to Jessica Beckman, $204,000

3970 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3970 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Susan Shreve, $231,641

3945 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3945 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chadwick and Carrie Bidwell, $332,894

634 Delray St., C&D Property Management LLC to Stephen and Shelley Newcom, $59,000

2289 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400

2289 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Deborah Russell, $198,473

2260 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Zachary Prevette, $185,535

3738 Legacy Run, Tony and Reito Moree to Kristin Hagan, $149,900

8457 Stillhouse Road, Paul and Marilyn Clark to Jamison and Erica Beyke, $340,000

2100 Frederica St., estate of Reyburn Ford and others to Carabi LLC, $375,000

729 Cumberland St., Deborah Dillon to Kenneth and Mary Jo Plas, $62,000

1634 Springdale Drive, Suzanne Guyer to Stephen and Jill Hagan, $189,500

2013 Chesterfield Drive, Sage Acquisitions to Xing Lin, $57,000

4031 Yates Drive, Nathan Riley to Laura Hunt, $155,000

1521 Parrish Court, Patty Thomas to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $84,800

332 Kentucky 279 S., estate of David Clouse to Jon Johnson, $63,000

1218 E. 18th St., Marilyn Hamilton Revocable Trust to Randy Smith and Karen Allen, $3,500

3827 Frederica St., Cing Nuam to Phung Ming, $116,000

1902 Prince Ave., Martha Patton to Autry Properties LLC, $32,000

4036 Kensington Place, Ryan Murphy to Bonnie Newcom, $161,000

2424 S. Griffith Ave., estate of Kathryn Phillips to Ruth Bartlett, $129,000

1634 Sherwood Drive, estate of Edward Wathen to Dennis and Mary Clark, $290,000

130 W. 21st St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to U.S. Bank National Association, $58,700

3415 Comanche Place, Dorothy Smith and Bryan Devine to Spencer Ott, $135,000

3520 Thruston Dermont Road, Bobby and Tracy Cook to Melissa and John Hoegg, $269,900

3031 Russell Road, Melissa and John Hoegg to Kelsey Smith, $174,000

1679 Stinnett Road, Norman and Pamela Woodward to Katherine Schulman and Seth Woodward, $550,000

19 Maple St., Alisa Young to Lawrence and Beverly Bertke, $173,000

524 Maplewood Drive, James and Regina Phelps to Nick and Crystal Tuttle, $65,000

