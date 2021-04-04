The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 15 to March 18:
7139 U.S. 231, Joy Braden and others to Jordon Colburn and Logan Robinson, $76,300
4057 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
4057 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tonya and John Hill, $229,228
3723 Strike the Gold Court, Ethan Hall to Kenneth and Marina Lanham, $172,000
3946 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3946 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Harnell and Janice Felty, $237,845
4106 Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
4106 Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Steffanie Powers, $281,406
3210 Steeplechase, Jackie Gish and Julia Gish to Steven Phillips II, $210,500
6136 Sutter Loop E., estate of Debra Jarvis to Larry and Deborah Hatfield, $85,000
2701 Keller Road, Pat May to Shelby May, $125,500
10228 Lanham Road, Jason and Carrie O’Bryan to Michael and Brittany Gilmore, $285,000
2804 Glencrest Drive, William and Nina Marold to George and Dana Greco, $425,000
2412 Downing Drive, Alexander and Rachel Gurren to Blake Bradley and Whitni Brandle, $165,000
4587 Honeysuckle Lane, Honeysuckle LLC to Bryan and Abbie Daniel, $15,000
4655 Honeysuckle Lane, Honeysuckle LLC to John and Elizabeth Yager, $15,000
Residential property on Kentucky 762, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Andrew and Amy Payne, $31,000
104 W. Warwick Drive, Jo Loyd to Ankit Singh, $125,000
453 Kentucky 1554, Robert and Stacey Fulkerson to Kayla and Brian Fulkerson, $163,000
3876 Garden Terrace, Michael and Ruth Mason to Kevin and Synora Jackson, $200,000
5381 Meadow Run Drive, Kevin and Synora Jackson to Preston Allen and Christopher Jackson, $200,000
608 Crittenden St., M&M Investments of KY LLC to Coppage Rentals LLC, $115,000
812 Clay St., Mark and Margaret Whitehouse to Coppage Rentals LLC, $70,000
716 Ashland Ave., Louis and Patricia Kost to Chad and Katie Kost, $78,000
316 Ewing Road, Prater Capital LLC to Murphy Investments LLC, $40,000
5324 Webster Lane, Michael and Teresa Wallace to Louise Vidanes, $146,000
2326 Harriet Lane, Mark Johnson to Joseph and Melissa Myers, $153,000
512 Graystone Drive, James and Charlotte Coomes to Nicholas Watson, $243,000
2328 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2328 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ramanjaneyulu Galla and Kanaka Komirisetty, $303,120
3814 Rudy Martin Drive, Nicholas Watson and Keshia Watson to Brandon Wilson, $116,900
1937 Leitchfield Road, Best One Owensboro Realty LLC to VAF 1937 Leitchfield Road LLC, $754,988
1730 Booth Ave., Catherine Jarboe to James and Billie Rose, $165,000
919 Michaels Court, Nicole Allen to Isaiah and Shannon Hagan, $205,400
5240 Lanewood Drive, William and Amy Daniels to Nicole Allen, $469,900
461 Mahan Road, David and Sandy Ball to James and Brenda Fox, $265,000
3549 Roundtable Loop, Isaiah and Shannon Hagan to Amanda and Martin Brooks, $174,900
8959 U.S. 231, Grant Blessings LLC to Matthew and Krystal Burton, $189,807
6251 Boston Laffoon Road, Gary and Teresa Smith to Tommy and Linda Garris, $272,000
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Nov. 18 to Nov. 24:
4037 Kensington Place, Bobbie Newcom to James and Mary Basham, $189,900
815 Allen St., James and Brittany Hunter to Glen Robinson, $40,000
2425 Upland Point, Treva Steinbeck and Anna Steinbeck to Tyler Tichenor, $145,000
1926 Freeman Ave., Joshua and Alicia Evans to William and Barbara Rose, $155,000
817 E. 21st St., LeAnn Little to Keshia and Gemichael Sanford, $104,900
3991 Brookside Court, Stephen and Jill Hagan to Charles and Patricia Baggerly Irrevocable Trust, $197,000
2973 Lost Lake Cove, Equity Trade & Relocation Co. to James and Kristen Fallin, $319,000
2517 Downing Drive, Ross and Alicia Phelps to Hannah Ranson, $145,000
6036 Kentucky 144, James Howard to Leann Little, $165,000
699 Chuck Gray Court, Tori Vanberg to Corey Rocquin, $83,000
2289 Woodstone Court, Scott and Andrea Fischer to Morley and JeanAnne Wagner, $294,000
1224 Nassau Ave., Kathryn and Jiten Shah to Tiffany Willinger and Tashum McNary, $17,500
6185 Carmel Court, Gregory and Meleah Vaught to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $420,000
6939 Aull Road, Mary Smith to Larena Kay, $7,000
2008 McCulloch Ave., estate of Jerry Cole to Andrew Goode, $10,000
1706 Lock Ave., T&T Investments LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $30,000
1336 W. Parrish Ave., Perry Hagan and Nita Kincaid to Patrick Bittel, $195,000
5400 Haycraft Road, John and Judy Maddox to William and Lois Kuegel, $65,000
5203 Pleasant Valley Road, Audra and Colby Dorroh to Paul and Jenna Curtis, $95,000
2728 E. Fourth St., C&D Property Management LLC to Mendal Fitzgerald, $70,000
2508 New Hartford Road, Alan and Charlotte Sims to Gordon and Connie Barnett, $135,000
2679 Rush Trail, Lawrence and Judith Payne to Jessica Beckman, $204,000
3970 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3970 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Susan Shreve, $231,641
3945 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3945 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chadwick and Carrie Bidwell, $332,894
634 Delray St., C&D Property Management LLC to Stephen and Shelley Newcom, $59,000
2289 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2289 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Deborah Russell, $198,473
2260 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Zachary Prevette, $185,535
3738 Legacy Run, Tony and Reito Moree to Kristin Hagan, $149,900
8457 Stillhouse Road, Paul and Marilyn Clark to Jamison and Erica Beyke, $340,000
2100 Frederica St., estate of Reyburn Ford and others to Carabi LLC, $375,000
729 Cumberland St., Deborah Dillon to Kenneth and Mary Jo Plas, $62,000
1634 Springdale Drive, Suzanne Guyer to Stephen and Jill Hagan, $189,500
2013 Chesterfield Drive, Sage Acquisitions to Xing Lin, $57,000
4031 Yates Drive, Nathan Riley to Laura Hunt, $155,000
1521 Parrish Court, Patty Thomas to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $84,800
332 Kentucky 279 S., estate of David Clouse to Jon Johnson, $63,000
1218 E. 18th St., Marilyn Hamilton Revocable Trust to Randy Smith and Karen Allen, $3,500
3827 Frederica St., Cing Nuam to Phung Ming, $116,000
1902 Prince Ave., Martha Patton to Autry Properties LLC, $32,000
4036 Kensington Place, Ryan Murphy to Bonnie Newcom, $161,000
2424 S. Griffith Ave., estate of Kathryn Phillips to Ruth Bartlett, $129,000
1634 Sherwood Drive, estate of Edward Wathen to Dennis and Mary Clark, $290,000
130 W. 21st St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to U.S. Bank National Association, $58,700
3415 Comanche Place, Dorothy Smith and Bryan Devine to Spencer Ott, $135,000
3520 Thruston Dermont Road, Bobby and Tracy Cook to Melissa and John Hoegg, $269,900
3031 Russell Road, Melissa and John Hoegg to Kelsey Smith, $174,000
1679 Stinnett Road, Norman and Pamela Woodward to Katherine Schulman and Seth Woodward, $550,000
19 Maple St., Alisa Young to Lawrence and Beverly Bertke, $173,000
524 Maplewood Drive, James and Regina Phelps to Nick and Crystal Tuttle, $65,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.