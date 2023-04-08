The following real estate transfers were recorded between Mar. 16 and Mar. 29:

3501 Surrey Drive East, Madison C. Metcalf and Harley Matcalf to Zachary D. Sutton and Kayla Sutton, $140,000

6601 Highway 500, LPC Venture LLC to Corey M. Roberts, $126,500

6841 Valley Brook Trace, Chad Lee Miles and Ashley Carlene Miles to Bridget Teigen, $361,500

2701 Reid Road, Deborah Millay to Christine Ash, $260,000

2165 Summer Walk, Derrick Bennett and Brittany Bennett to Brent S. Behl and Tammy D. Behl, $265,000

1925 Hughes Ave., Samuel Cole and Valerie Cole to Christopher C. Galloway, $75,000

10165 Highway 662, Estate of Allen Ray Oost to Emmanuel Calderon Jacobo and Alma Rosa Dimas Tellez, $47,500

4408 Harbor Hills Trace, Rodney L. Dame and Cristy M. Dame to Jeremiah B. Newberry and Frances G. Newberry, $370,000

246 Morgan Lane, Brandon Standiford and Kristy L. Standiford to Daniel Potts, Haley Marchand, $300,000

1714 Leitchfield Road, Beverly G. Bell to Jennifer Cano Ramirez, $41,000

710 West Warwick Drive, Thomas J. Crume and Leigh Ann Crume to K & D Development LLC, $143,000

2103 Griffith Place West, Gerald P. Goetz and Michelle L. Goetz to John Matt Fant and Sarah Sanders Fant, $544,000

1211 Hickory Lane, Richard Kent Moore and Danya M. Moore to Bryon Craig and Debra Craig, $400,000

1710 McClarty St., 901 Sutherland Ave., and 903 Sutherland Ave., Danny W. Knott and Pamela Knott to John A. Maurice, Cynthia S. Wimsatt, $140,000

3713 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Israel Tabigue and Celesty Tabigue, $254,698

2926 Lewis Lane, Estate of Helen Eleanor Young to Jason Inclan and Michelle Inclan, $200,000

1840 Lexington Ave., Scott Richmond and Marilyn Kay Richmond to Pedro Pablo Gonzalez and Suzanne Marisa Gonzalez, $580,000

2027 Hughes Ave., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to JKLM Investments LLC, $1,800

643 Stableford Circle, Gary Miller and Charlotte Miller to Murray F. Pride and Sara A. Pride Revocable Trust, $405,000

4782 Windstone Drive, Aaron Ross Stark and Madeline Stark to Scott Muench and Lisa Muench, $380,000

3419 East 6th St., The Estate of Agnes G. Crowe to Debra Vickers and Charles Vickers, $196,500

6724 Barcroft, Jacob Hodskins and Jaclyn Hodskins to Holly Johnson and David Johnson, $490,000

205 East 23rd St., Samuel Alex Elliott and Kathy Lynn Elliott to Morgan M. Ralph, $180,000

5547 Berwyn Ave., Emily Davis to Steve McCarty, $60,000 (1/2 interest)

6245 Curdsville Delaware Road, James House and Barbara Clements House to Don C. Clements, $5,500

