The following real estate transfers were recorded March 23 — March 31:
2101 Merriewood Drive, Jason Roberts to Michael T. Powers and Jessica Cates, $255,500
2521 Needles Court, JP5 LLC and others to Aubra Green and Amanda Bennett Green, $265,000
1124 Concord Terrace, Brandon Clark Lucas and Krystal Lucas to Hannah M. Trogden, Nathaniel J. Pearl, $160,000
4348 Strickland Drive, Madison McCarty Durham and Phillip Edward Durham and others to Terri Ann Spencer and Matthew Spencer, $107,445
3616 Imperial Place, Elvera Leonard and David Leonard to James Lonnie Reynolds and Tammy Hoffman, $135,000
7428 Saur Road, Equity Trade and Relocation Company to Joshua Mattingly and Kimberly Mattingly, $79,200
3505 Oaklane Drive, Gary McBride, Richard Blair to Jackson Lubin and Amber Rose Fortner-Lubin, $255,000
2129 Hathaway St., Kenneth Michael Cundiff and Stephanie Nicole Cundiff and others to SRC LLC, $55,000
413 Legion Blvd. W., Lori Kaye Hall to Camille Armstrong, $172,000
2170 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500
2170 Monroe Ave.,Jagoe Homes Inc. to Donya Beth Menzies and Keith Alan Menzies, $352,610
1154 Wayside Drive W., Mike Hancock and Debby Hancock and others to Kristen Dillon, $135,900
2637 Victory Court E., Paul Gatewood and Wanda Gatewood to Teresa Staples, $52,000
2432 Tamarack Road, Jarred R. McBrayer to Mary Mackenzie Duvall, $139,900
10115 Boone St., Dennis Keith Riney to Johnathan McClure, $80,000
4466 Springhill Drive C, Thomas Scott Stoermer and Sally Anne Stoermer to Shirley Kelly, $244,900
731 Cottage Drive, Anna Marie Walker to September Tucker, $169,000
4315 Saddlebrooke Trl., Luke H. Alexander and Laura A. Alexander to Brandon L. Jones and Mandy G. Jones, $490,000
3666 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Byron Mayes and Melanie Mayes, $262,112.36
754 Devonshire Drive, Cathy Garner to Mission Properties LLC, $75,000
3007 Strawbridge Place, the estate of Pleaz Joseph Kirby, Jr. to Leah Claborn, $150,000
201 Martin Way, Janice Stuart Hayden and Thomas D. Hayden to Danny St. Clair and Tammy St. Clair, $150,000
4731 McIntire Xing, Jackson Lubin and Amber Fortner-Lubin to Oscar Noel Miranda Miranda, $184,900
6508 Valley Brook Trce., William Paris Tanner Warren to Dinah Chapman, $209,000
1328 W. Fourth St., Stephen R. Maglinger and others to C61 Investments LLC, $270,000 for three parcels
421 Frayser Ave., Stephen R. Maglinger and others to C61 Investments LLC, $270,000 for three parcels
1331 W. Fifth St., Stephen R. Maglinger and others to C61 Investments LLC, $270,000 for three parcels
Farm property on 12500 Fullenwider Road, Bruce A. Miller to Wesley M. Poole and Jennifer N. Poole, $335,000
812 W. 12th St., Jeffery Gross to Mickey Joe Bowman and Melody Hope Bowman, $35,000
304 E. 20th St., J & J Housing LLC to New Life Holding LLC, $199,549.70 for three parcels
1004 Walnut St., J & J Housing LLC to New Life Holding LLC, $199,549.70 for three parcels
505 E. 24th St., J & J Housing LLC to New Life Holding LLC, $199,549.70 for three parcels
330 Chestnut Grove Road N., Matthew Stauffer to Walter Lee Stinnett, Jr., $25,000
3285 E. Sixth St., Thomas A. Payne and Mary D. Payne and others to Canaan Properties LLC, $875,000
4506 Springhurst Lane, Michael E. Ward and Debby M. Ward to Bernard C. Payne and Ramona H. Payne, $305,000
3140 At the Post Court, Delores Bristow to Jennifer L. Moorman, $250,000
Farm property on 3110 Russell Road, Kyle Kamuf and Erin Moore Kamuf to Casey Wilson and Erin Wilson, $115,000
3956 Brookside Court, estate of Jane S. Kaufmann and others to Gary W. Schroader and Tammy L. Schroader, $211,000
3889 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carolyn Barnett Hallam, $316,205
2301 Ottawa Drive, Thomas Keith Pierce and Stephanie Elizabeth Pierce to Tina M. Fowler and Manuel Robert Contreras, $245,900
2324 Lewis Lane, JKLM Investments LLC to Mari Kaitlin Alvey and Colton P. Alvey, $199,000
10775 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Joseph W. Phillips and Holly Phillips to Jordan Richard McMurdie and Ashley K. McMurdie, $352,000
433 Newbury Court, Jason Lawrence to Ryan Sosh and Angela Sosh, $238,000
2007 Lexington Ave., estate of Avery Edward Smith to Holly R. Phillips and Joseph Phillips, $270,000
808 Danberry St., William A. Glenn and Angela M. Glenn to Sanjay Kumar and Mamta Devi, $95,000
3626 Hawthorne Drive, Randall E. Rock and Robyn Rock to Thomas Pierce and Stephanie Pierce, $137,500
6845 Deserter Creek Road, estate of William Ward Wathen to Jordan R. Kreisle, $350,000
6224 Brookstone Place, Timothy Jacob Taylor and Brianne E. Taylor to Jonathon N. Whittaker, $230,000
2130 Breckenridge St., Brian Burch and Samantha Thornton to Jeffrey J. Bammel and Angela Manuelita Bammel, $139,900
2540 Lake Pointe, John Maurice to C61 Investments LLC, $178,000
7945 Kentucky Highway 2830, estate of Patricia Ann Stevens to Stacy Smith, $10,000
1900 Cherokee Drive, N & G Legacy Estates LLC to Mason Powers and Rebecca Powers, $195,000
2001 Triplett St., The City of Owensboro, Kentucky to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $35,000
1928 Triplett St., The City of Owensboro, Kentucky to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $140,000
1926 Triplett St., The City of Owensboro, Kentucky to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $230,000 for two parcels
716 E. 20th St., The City of Owensboro, Kentucky to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $20,000
3507 Hawthorne Drive, James R. Birkett and Isabelle Birkett to Jeffrey William Eades, $118,000
4442 Wexford Xing, Benoit Phillipe Christian Georges and Laurence Corinne Georges to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $470,250
4442 Wexford Xing, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Mark A. Gentry, Sydney Lynn Girten, $470,250
3503 Cannonade Loop N., Nicole K. Henning and Daniel Henning to Travis B. Clark, $200,000
711 Elm St., Keith R. Goodman, Connie Joyce McCoy to Martha Vanover, $25,000
711 Elm St., Martha Vanover to Leticia Gonzalez Cano, $17,000
2499 Winning Colors Way, Rosemary Paw and Sar Htoo to Markius Broady, $235,000
1023 Hermitage Drive, Mark Andrew Gentry to Kelly Hillard, $324,000
1623 Chapel Lane, Jean Webster Blaine to Michael Todd Cleveland and Karen Michelle Cleveland, $225,000
2105 Carpenter Drive, Debra C. Bradley to Riverwalk Properties LLC, $82,500
6345 Old Highway 54, Schay Properties Inc. to Jarred R. McBrayer, $170,000
6346 Pruden Lane, Gregory Ray Scott and Teresa Dale Scott to Jerry W. Baggarly and Alice Rose Baggarly, $90,000
813 Parkway Drive S., Dennis Dwayne Bratcher and Laura Elizabeth Bratcher to Ashley Nicole Ralph, $200,000
2576 Palomino Place, Joshua M. Bennett and Elizabeth B. Bennett to Edgar Ortiz Reyes and Nilda Ortiz and others, $229,000
2824 Asbury Place, estate of Ernest Chacey Adams to Brandon G. Standiford, $142,000
5804 Old Highway 54, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Bailey Freels, $113,000
2321 Pardon Ave., James Wayne Hall and Wanda Sue Hall to John Richard Girten and Candy Girten, $8,500
3928 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Leslie Pemberton and Timothy Logan Pemberton, $320,235
300 Magnolia Drive, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Carmen C. Hertel, $399,900
1115 Hickman Ave., Jane McFarling Lambert and Prentice Lambert and others to Century 22 LLC, $58,000
2271 Ottawa Drive, Dallas Healey Boone and Blake Andrew Boone to Kelly E. Lanham, $235,000
38 acres on Potts Road, Wesley M. Poole and Jennifer N. Poole to Thomas Duncan and Lindsey Duncan, $228,000
