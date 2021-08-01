The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 4 to June 10:

5439 Ruidoso Loop, Christine and Michael Wolford to Justin Hardesty, $9,500

820 Deer Haven Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $45,400

820 Deer Haven Drive, Treychip Enterprises LLC to Shaun and Sonya Anderson, $110,000

3927 Cross Creek Trail, John and Diana Bowlds to Brett and Melissa Austin, $239,900

4125 Kentucky 764, Mary Pogue to Whiskey Decisions LLC, $48,000

2215 Meadow Grass Creek, Karena Buskill to Carlos and Patricia Carrington, $255,000

1213 Maple Ave., Stone Street Properties LLC to McDaniel Enterprises LLC, $85,000

2814 Windsor Ave., Dorothy H. Edgeworth Revocable Trust to Todd and Erica Houston, $184,500

2036 Sunset Drive, Albert Roby to Alexander Payne, $89,900

2523 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900

2523 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marian May, $315,350

1323 Hickory Lane, Carl and Mary Jo Westerfield to Tokuji and Jong Yoshida, $360,000

6833 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225

6833 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bridget Ritchie, $261,595

2397 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,525

2399 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,525

2440 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500

2721 Walnut Lane, Teresa Tiffany to Kerry Hamilton, $144,900

110 W. 18th St., Taylor and James Herzog to Paul Chinn, $144,500

2114 Robin Road, estate of Shirley Nall to Jason and Jessica Newton, $219,900

1520 Kentucky 603, Mavo Group LLC to Mike Simpson, $750,000

1440 Pleasant Valley Road, Mavo Group LLC to MRM Investments LLC, $600,000

904 Cedar St., Joseph and Vicki Mills to Adams & Dye Properties LLC, $8,000

6216 Brookstone Place, Crystal and Ryan Haley to Leah Keown, $210,000

2430 Kentucky 1207, Edward and Pauline Wink to Hannah Bilbro, $72,000

3519 Royal Drive, Stephen and Marisue Coy to Knyaw Hsee and Peh Htoo, $214,900

9568 Old Hartford Road, Shelby and Anna Ford to Morgin Emmert, $155,000

5102 Opal Court, Douglas and Angela Funk to Toni Stone, $239,900

2019 Littlewood Drive, John and Trasey Falcone to Stephanie and John Mobley and others, $560,000

2201 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400

2201 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Twar Rib and Phyu Win, $220,000

106 W. 20th St., Dream Design LLC to TEK Enterprises LLC and Kelsey Carlisle, $130,000

3723 Haywood Court, Sovian LLC to Julie Overstreet, $228,100

Farm property on Russell Road, Glenn Yeiser to Kristopher Trogden and Randy Trogden, $226,200

Farm property on Pup Creek Road, Iris Covetts and others to James Pantle and Ann Pantle, $174,818

1003 Hall St., Carolyn and Jerry Elliott to C.E. Barbour to M.E. Barbour, $4,000

667 Chuck Gray Court, Campo Group LLC to LT & LK Holdings LLC, $74,000

2710 Lookout Drive, Kimberly and Robert Morgan and others to Stacey and Christian Connor, $165,000

4980 Windy Hollow Road, Randy and Dana Alvey to Richard Koehler, $104,650

3881 Brookfield Drive, Lynette Ross to Jeffrey and Sabrina Tobolski, $323,000

3843 Lovell Drive, Keith and Alexis Stinnett to Derek Banks, $123,500

1912 Lewis Lane, Gary and Shirley Cecil to PP&C Residential Properties LLC, $245,000

4314 Old Calhoun Road, W. Scott Smith and W. Duke Smith and others to DMCR Properties LLC, $451,000 for five parcels

2040 Planeview Drive, W. Scott Smith and W. Duke Smith and others to DMCR Properties LLC, $451,000 for five parcels

2045 Planeview Drive, W. Scott Smith and W. Duke Smith and others to DMCR Properties LLC, $451,000 for five parcels

2050 Planeview Drive, W. Scott Smith and W. Duke Smith and others to DMCR Properties LLC, $451,000 for five parcels

2070 Planeview Drive, W. Scott Smith and W. Duke Smith and others to DMCR Properties LLC, $451,000 for five parcels

6070 Kentucky 1389, Jeff and Sarah McLaughlin to Kristen Richards and Jonathan Stone, $185,000

5501 Mulberry Place, Tal Bernier to Ryan and Crystal Haley, $305,000

930 Cottage Drive, Abigail Mae Family Irrevocable Trust to Adam and Hannah Witherspoon, $195,000

