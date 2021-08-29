The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 30 to July 9:
1320 Maple Ave., Nick McFadden to Brittany Kelevra, $180,000
4033 S. Griffith Ave., Jerry and Zena Drake to Dylan and Whitney Lanham, $145,000
3528 Queens Way, Carla Donahoo to JCV Properties LLC, $155,000
2467 Ford Ave., Marie James to Susan Godthaab, $270,000
1625 Scherm Road, WMA Properties LLC to Melissa Smith, $160,000
7444 Kentucky 60 W., Christal and Christian Beebe to Joshua and Janet Goldman, $230,000
2942 Trails Way, estate of Wilma Lambert to Paula Thompson, $206,000
8253 Kentucky 81, Peggy Knight to Joseph Harper, $140,000 for two parcels
8247 Kentucky 81, Peggy Knight to Joseph Harper, $140,000 for two parcels
2529 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900
2529 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher and Julie Gilreath, $275,230
5986 Old Kentucky 54, Michael and Heather Axley to Bennett Reichard, $170,500
401 E. 21st St., Key Real Estate LLC to Drew and Jessica Reid, $135,000
4839 Cambridge Drive, SJJB Holdings LLC and others to William Broady and Taylor Tranthem, $139,900
2666 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2666 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joseph Brown, $183,815
2525 Allen St. Laura Ryder to Rachel Terry, $129,900
1400 Werner Ave., Nick and Crystal Tuttle to Soledad Contreras, $35,000
125 McFarland Road, estate of Bettie Loyal and Bettie Loyal Testamentary Trust to Thomas and Jodie Gordon, $132,800 for two parcels
145 McFarland Road, estate of Bettie Loyal and Bettie Loyal Testamentary Trust to Thomas and Jodie Gordon, $132,800 for two parcels
2324 Ottawa Drive, MTB LLC to G.L.O.F. LLC, $196,667
2330 Ottawa Drive, MTB LLC to G.L.O.F. LLC, $201,667
2336 Ottawa Drive, MTB LLC to G.L.O.F. LLC, $196,667
226 E. 25th St., Carston Management Inc. and Thekla’s Rentals LLC to One Image Properties LLC, $112,564
2701 Allen St., Carston Management Inc. and Thekla’s Rentals LLC to One Image Properties LLC, $120,764
216 Maple St., Carston Management Inc. and Thekla’s Rentals LLC to One Image Properties LLC, $49,745
1911 J.R. Miller Blvd., Antonis and Thekla Panayi to One Image Properties LLC, $49,080
1805 Huges Ave., Thekla’s Rentals LLC to One Image Properties LLC, $75,449
2500 Lewis Lane, Thekla’s Rentals LLC to One Image Properties LLC, $36,450
1530 Herr Ave., Thekla’s Rentals LLC to One Image Properties LLC, $55,950
1644 Griffith Ave., Rubenstein Family Revocable Trust to McDaniel Enterprises LLC, $240,000
910 Cedar St., Hilary and Andrew Holeman to Nicholas Pavlas, $50,000
1223 Carter Road, Sheila Rhineberger to Nicholas Pavlas, $70,000
700 Glenn Court, David Boswell to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $5,000 for one-half interest
2523 E. Eighth St., Gary and Margaret Boswell to David Boswell, $5,000 for one-half interest
Kentucky 279 S., Patrick and Rebecca O’Bryan and others to Richard O’Bryan and Robert O’Bryan, $36,000 for one-half interest
4114 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $37,250
4114 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lindzey and Tyson Trogdon, $298,905
4724 Springlane Drive, Cynthia Campbell to Jordan Murphy, $145,900
5294 Ashland Ave., Felicia Troutman and Nicholas Nicely to Tina Mitchell, $144,500
5122 Garnet Court, Jennifer and Bradley Howton and others to Jacob and Emily Roby, $249,900
2005 Wimbledon Court, Carol Worth to Donald Coomes, $243,000
2281 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2285 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
6842 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
224 E. 22nd St., James and Donna Hagan to Benjamin and Selena Pearl, $59,000
224 E. 22nd St., Benjamin and Selena Pearl to Zachary Taylor, $95,000
2910 S. Griffith Ave., Denise Bratton to Osborne Family Properties LLC, $189,900
1831 Hughes Ave., Osborne Family Properties LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $490,000
2618 W. Victory Court, TJB Investments LLC to Andrew and Jane Lee, $72,000
2324 Lewis Lane, Harriet Bradley to JKLM Investments LLC, $65,000
2402 Kentucky 144, Bradley Development LLC to Giant Indiana LLC, $1,225,000
2550 W. Fourth St., Sisabro LLC to Giant Indiana LLC, $150,000
915 Dixiana Drive, Gordon Rentals Properties LLC to Dawn Milem, $152,347
1206 W. First St., Deborah and Richard Gray to Christopher Samdahl, $65,000
4503 Harbor Hills Trace, Shelly Jenkins to Lori and Robert Thompson, $275,000
2240 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2240 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nyo Than and Po Aye, $204,725
2321 Fairway Drive, Lee Miller Construction LLC to Elijah Miller, $156,000
5500 Goldenrod Lane, Kristy and Brian Thomas to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $300,900
5500 Goldenrod Lane, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Brandon Dowell, $300,900
1382 Stinnett Road, William Mattingly to Issac and Morgan Mattingly, $12,000
26 Colonial Court, Matthew and Shannon Boutcher to Jamie Alvey, $118,500
1621 Mayo Ave., Rether and Natashia Griffin to Joshua and Jennifer Gillim, $128,000
618 E. 23rd St., Melody and Jeffery Rafferty to Mary Ralston, $125,000
2840 Glencrest Drive, Charles and Karen Hobelmann to Samuel and Kelsey Lee, $554,000
233 Cardinal Lane, John and Mary Alsip to K&B Investments KY LLC, $146,400
Farm property on Pleasant Valley Road, MaryAnn Duncan and others to Phillip and Jorga Altman, $835,422
6845 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Emiliano and Kay Reyna, $344,325
5464 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Jason Lutz and Faith Holley, $246,000
5433 Gerald Drive, Steven and Meghan Phillips to Blake Shock, $124,000
1801 Standish Place, Katie Williams to Shaelie Clark and Marcus Velez, $182,000
1008 Michaels Court, Joshua and Courtney Ferrier to Eisai and Sydney Gambill, $230,000
4502 Remington Way, Paula Duke to Eric Reynolds and Kelsey Jarboe, $130,000
2500 Barron Drive, LSK Properties LLC to Needmore Storage LLC, $850,000
2907 Tanglewood Drive, Cayla Trout to Kathy Anderson, $173,390
6845 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Claire and Robert Church, $266,705
1815 Gunston Place, Daniel and Judith Hamilton to Morgan Maddox and Dawson Payne, $150,000
165 McFarland Road, estate of Bettie Loyal and Bettie Loyal Testamentary Trust to Brent and Dana Moore, $45,000
201 W. 17th St., Gary Postlewaite to Joshua and Jill Lewis, $210,000
3112 Harness Loop, Derek and Kathleen Ayer to Joseph Boarman and others, $192,500
2638 Cherry Blossom Court, Travis and Haley Hagan to Derek and Kathleen Ayer, $214,999
Farm property on Kentucky 1554, Stephen Farms LLC to David and Marlene Knight, $15,000
Farm property on Kentucky 1554, Stephen Farms LLC to David and Marlene Knight, $72,000
7240 Kentucky 81, Eric Troutman and Evelyn Durbin-Troutman to Byron and Diane Lane, $42,000
3632 War Admiral Drive, Michelle Spencer to Dallas and Lorin Tipton, $190,000
2654 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cory Edson, $199,840
2247 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2247 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Pee Tru and Dae Lar, $243,575
4008 Carpenter Drive, Wilson Jenkins to Tia Tucker, $115,000
2230 Flowerette Court, James Johnson to Kimberly Holder, $239,900
5331 Kentucky 54, Cynthia and Ben Harrington to Amanda and Joshua James Sr., $179,900
2532 Canonero Loop, Phillip and Paula Crabtree to Ross and Alice Jewell, $200,000
3012 Greenhill Drive, Thomas and Susan Mattingly to Sean Courtney and Rachel Mattingly, $80,000
621 Amherst Drive, CRAB Properties LLC to Kelly and Timothy Martineau, $139,900
6104 Main St., Donna and Ryan Adams to Rebecca and James Williams, $18,000
