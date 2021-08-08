The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 10 to June 15:

3662 S. Hampton Road, Teresa and Dan Clark to Darrell Crowe and John Crowe, $63,454

1521 W. Fourth St., Seth Newton to Matthew Moss, $8,000

1400 Werner Ave., Katie Williams to Nick and Crystal Tuttle, $20,000

6283 Alvey Bridge Road, Joseph and Julia Schaber to Brenda Norris, $345,000

Residential property on Alvey Bridge Road, Natalie and Carl Fitzgerald to Brenda Norris, $75,000

10745 Kentucky 431, James and Charlesa Yeiser to Jared Dockery, $35,000

5675 Lane Road, Andrew and Jennifer Lawless to David and Melissa Schoaff, $30,275

1729 Freeman Ave., Michael and Joan Hunter to Blake and Beth Hall, $242,000

1781 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lynett Ross, $441,495

2115 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300

2115 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Scott and Carissa Davis, $234,640

4802 Wembley Way, Morgan and Felicia Pickle to Amanda and Nicholas Cox, $186,000

5487 Woodcrest Lane, Bobby and Nancee Woodward to Clayton and Jaysie Royal, $300,000

5295 Jones Road, Bobby and Nancee Woodward to Clayton and Jaysie Royal, $20,000

2339 Blossom Court, Robert Barnett Jr. to Dragana Derlic, $325,000

520 Hill Ave., Diversified Portfolio LLC to Ray and Jenny Jones, $85,000

3243 Meadowland Drive, estate of Guy Riney to Ray and Jenny Jones, $130,000

118 E. Veterans Blvd., Audubon Properties II LLC to City of Owensboro, $150,000

8715 Winkler Mount Zion Court, Cynthia Moody to Jason and Laura Lee, $20,000

3220 Free Silver Road, Cynthia Moody to Jason and Laura Lee, $805,000

Farm property on Winkler Mount Zion Road, Cynthia Moody to LKC Holdings LLC, $410,000

520 E. 27th St., Jason and Stacey McCarty to MJ’s Real Estate LLC, $82,500

678 Greenbriar St., Cletis Willis to Catherine Harrington, $120,000

144 Acorn Ridge Court, estate of Harold Chorpenning to Scott and Carrie Newmeyer, $295,000

3540 Becker Drive W., Kalib Selby to Ginger Everly and Anthony Wayne, $160,000

2506 Nelson Ave., Hestia Properties LLC to Michael and Misty Bushong, $129,900

2404 W. Ninth St., Wilbur and Jacquelyn Mays to Leroy and Heather John, $20,000 for two parcels

2420 W. Eighth St., Wilbur and Jacquelyn Mays to Leroy and Heather John, $20,000 for two parcels

Residential property on Red Hill Maxwell Road, Luke and Erin Troutman and others to Herbert and Peggy Canary, $29,900

2200 Griffith Place W., James and Leslie Phelps to John and Janie Riney, $485,000

1204 Hill Ave., estate of Shirley Hunt to James and Leslie Phelps, $170,000

3613 Hawthorne Drive, Thak Gee and Wah Paw to Wah Say and Decem Moe, $110,000

2324 Kingman Loop N., Jason Roberts to Curtis and Katie Edge, $210,000

5667 Jones Road, Mark and Serena Thomas to Martha Hovestol, $155,000

3049 Yosemite Drive, Nicholas and Amanda Cox to Morgan Horn, $136,000

1113 Hill Drive, Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Shirley and Gary Cecil, $349,900

3124 Harness Loop, Toya and Delores Ashby to June Watts, $195,000

6121 Alma Court, Kristen Richards to Michael Lewis, $125,000

1410 Kingsbrooke, Jeffrey and Sandra Arntz to Charles and Wendy Cooper, $253,000

130 W. 21st St., U.S. Bank National Association to Cindy and Bernard Newby, $61,200

5875 Millers Mill Road, Brian and Kaci Coomes to Adam and Andrea Mischel, $292,500

10339 Hall School Road, Gayle and Earl Hendrix to John and Andrea Patterson, $260,000

723 James Garrard Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Champion Homes LLC, $97,000

1538 E. 20th St., Ted and Diane Purcell to Christina Brown, $75,000

3545 Medley Road, Raymond and Dawn Burton to Paul and Kristen Hayden, $549,900

