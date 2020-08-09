The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 24-30, 2020:
6849 Creekview Court East, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
6849 Creekview Court East, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Amanda Merle, $248,163
2750 Settles Road, Michael and Pamela Lewis to David and Kimberly Docimo, $589,000
1925 Griffith Ave., Amanda Wood to Terry and Jennifer Koller, $115,050
570 Jed Place, Kent Estep to Sangam Investment LLC, $33,000
9636 Kentucky 662, George ad Tracey Liebert to Kenneth and Vicki Rafferty, $369,900
1004 Audubon Ave., Elaine McMurtie to Lisa Tarpley $87,000
2309 Ben Ali Court, Benjamin King to Scott and Nina Anderson, $140,000
2300 Deer Valley Blvd., Anne and Jeremy Wink to Damion and Amanda Evans, $323,777
2125 Griffith Ave., Brooke and Robert Morris and Leonard Matheny to Aaron and Hayden Morris, $275,550
6286 Valley Brook Trace, Kurt and Jennifer Doering to Sean Greene, $197,900
3601 Gallant Fox Court, Kevin Griffin, Derrick and Carol Griffin, Richard and Jacquelyn Griffin, and Donald Griffin to Linda Dukes and Abriel Moore, $141,000
3601 Hawthorne Drive, Hillard and Halie Riley to Zachary Grable, $148,900
2378 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David Rourk, $181,475
2920 Kentucky 279 South, John Boarman, Kenneth and Johanna Boarman, and Patrick and Judith Boarman to Brian and Crystal Richards, $45,000
2890 Kentucky 142, Jonathan Hurm to Ryan and Mackenzie Parsons, $135,000
1205 St. Ann St., Neal and Naomi Golovin to Jennifer Salvina, $130,000
4631 Arborgate Drive, Arthur and Mary Gray to Denette Johnston, $265,000
165 Wilder Drive, Sean and Ellen Walsh to Alisa and Dennis Coleman, $79,950
1817 Breckenridge St., West Rental Properties LLC to Maheshkumar Patel, $67,000
67 Colonial Court, Lena Smiley to Robin Nest LLC, $69,900
3844 McIntire Crossing, Ginger Carter and William Boehm to Kevin Lang, $129,500
4499 Cool Springs Cove, James Martin to Brandon and Tabitha Lucas, $408,000
4735 Wembley Way, Jeffrey and Vicky Woods to Kristine Jones, $168,900
4047 Hayden Road, Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC to Saw Ku Mu and Tha Dah Paw, $260,000
1 Quail Ridge Court, Apt. C, Rudy Martin Drive LLC to Sterling Hardesty, $100,000
2245 Citation Ave., William and Katelyn Weaver to Nya Aung Khin Paw, $160,000
3854 Springtree Drive, Luke and Tabatha Camp to David Grossman, $135,400
729 Wing Ave., Kendra Hazelip to Eva Jones, $89,400
1512 Leitchfield Road, True Son Properties LLC to Akacia Walker, $64,900
5110 Veach Road, David and Kathy Pruden to James and Lauri Marksberry, $29,500
812 George St., Robert Bryant Rentals LLC to David Cruz, $5,000
2206 South Landsdowne, Rhonda and Jeff Durham to Christopher Webster, $168,000
3932 Cross Creek Trail, Alvin and Rebecca Buck to Karen Rednour, $250,000
1111 Woodsmere Lane, Jamus and Annie Edwards to Eric and Jennifer Hicks, $280,011
2615 Old Hartford Road, Herman and Margaret O’Bryan to Paul Felts, $189,900
3121 Allen St., Kent Estep to Jeff and Rhonda Durham, $84,500
2724 Wimsatt Court, John and Julie Midkiff to Lauren and Brittany Goffine, $160,000
4050 Pine Lake Court, Max and Patricia Long to James and Annie Edwards, $315,000
2028 Stratford Drive, Caro Goedde to Rebecca and William Ballard, $247,000
7366 Old Highway 81, James Tyre to Kendra Hazelip, $154,000
2499 Winning Colors Way, Gregory Ferrell, Jennifer Williams and Katherine Farrell to Rosemary Paw, $179,900
2113 Meadow Grass Creek, Anna and James Allen to Jessica Austin, $195,500
2131 Carriage Drive, James DeMaio to Nicholas Evans, $142,500
3011 Legion Park Drive, Gary and Karen Means to Mary Beavers, $92,500
2249 Collins Drive, Eric and Gina Holeman to Cody Robertson and Ashley Kruta-Robertson, $98,500
7235 and 7215 Stevens School Road, John and Kristen Jones to Gary and Karen Means, $254,900
1917 Epworth Lane, Theresa Hayden and Darrell Haire to Elizabeth and Isaac Wilkerson, $131,028
2602 New Hartford Road, Marian Turley to TJR Group LLC, $110,000
