The following real estate transfers were recorded July 27 — Aug. 3:
812 Dixiana Drive, The Estate of Paul L. Emmick to Cool Waters LLC, $142,300
3442 Placid Place, Elizabeth P. Millay to Marlee Danielle Spain, $175,650
2942 Legion Park Drive, Eddie J. Douglas and Hazel Douglas to Amelia Salazar Bitar and Juan Rodriguez Torrealba, $155,000
4657 Highway 54, William Scott Black and Lisa Wells Black to Wesley Robert Russelburg and Haley Michelle Russelburg, $540,000
3051 Sterling Court, Richard F. Freeman and Gqinna Michelle Freeman to Theresa I. Wood, $150,000
3333 Oaklane Drive, Wesley Russelburg and Haley Russelburg to Miranda Mahoney, Haven Montague, $225,000
4340 Plantation Pointe, Michael W. Koger and Donna Koger to Natalie Anderson, $455,000
4478-C Springhill Drive, Ladona Burns and Michael Thomas Burns, Mildred Marion Vincent to Gail Sheree Wheatley, Seth Andrew Wheatley, $270,000
656 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to Leason Neel and Lisa Neel, $291,549
3948 Cross Creek Trail, Mark A. Ballard and Jessica F. Ballard to Todd Watson and Aikune Watson, $339,500
5117 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Joseph M. Willis and Lorynn Willis, $241,548
4130 Highway 554, Justin Michael Grayson and Lauren Grayson to Nicholas Ryan Sparks and Amber Sparks, $252,500
2802 West Fourth St., Richard B. Koehler and Holly A. Koehler to Evans Residential Rentals LLC, $63,000
2529 Windsor Ave., The Rayma B. Bramschreiber Trust to Lisa Clark and Neal Clark, Mike N. Clark and Julie Clark, $199,900
2409 Citation Ave., Doug Sorg and Mandy Jones to Jaclyn D. Williams, Tyler R. Timmons, $224,900
644 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to Gary Dugger and Gaylia Dugger, $287,852
4623 Thurston Dermont Road, Derek R. Dever and Kelsey S. Dever to Tammy L. Smith, $290,000
1022 West 11th St., Robert Eugene Mehlbauer to Robert Brice Melbauer, $27,900
2617 Wisteria Gardens, Patrick Kelly Shelton, Jr. and Betty C. Shelton to Leslie M. Lee, $145,000
430 Stableford Circle, The Ann Robards Ferguson Estate to Mike Koger and Donna Koger, $315,000
2509 Lake Pointe, Alexey Belkin to Leah M. Sergeant, Steve Duane Sergeant and Margaret Sergeant, $154,900
333 Wildwood Drive, Charles S. Wible and Diane C. Wible to Pamela J. Hartz, $412,500
4548 Cove Point, Jane H. Rodgers and Edwin Thomas Rodgers to Ryan Heppler, Bettye Cain and Darry Cain, $102,000
2710 Highway 142, Stephen W. Manley and Lisa Manley to Nathan E. Maddox and Rachel E. Maddox, $445,000
9980 Highway 431, Diane B. Clark to Samantha Robbins, $80,000
3626 Thurston Dermont Road, Marci D. Higdon Riney and James K. Riney to The Shirley G. Drake and Norma C. Drake Living Trust, $170,000
2052 Pebble Wood Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
208 Abbie Ave., Hawesway Inc. to Benjamin Hawes Mercer and Carol F. Mercer, $153,000
929 Hall St., Nabor Delgado Tobon and Gloria Esperanza Leon to Ernesto Gomez-Jimenez and Mariela Peralta-Castellanos, $18,000
5332 Webster Lane, Logan C. Hall and Loretta L. Hall to Latasha Johnsen and Bryan Johnsen, $106,000
1020 Michaels Court, Larry Gwyn Brown and Ruth L. Brown to Jennifer A. Kiesling, $210,000
4512 Doe Run, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Derek Dever and Kelsey Dever, $378,500
1711 Navajo Drive, Jaxon Tate Investments LLC to Aaron Neal Yeiser and Ami Elizabeth Yeiser, $173,500
2048 Viola Gardens, Mary E. Booth to Rayma Bramschreiber, $199,000
1010 Jackson St., Sara Elizabeth Oller to Trinidad Munoz Gonzales, $5,500
1427 Parrish Court, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Daniel Burke and Melissa Burke, $169,900
2514 Cravens Ave., Quinten O. Pearson to Jeffery Durham and Rhonda Durham, $65,000
10174 Main St., Mildred E. Boarman to Amber Ralph, $83,000
1029 Carter Road, Jewel Dukes and Shirley Pierce-Dukes to Shufei Jiang, $95,000
5487 Red Mile Loop, Timothy G. Ruxer and Britany J. Ruxer to RFI X LLC, $35,000
4329 North Landsdowne, Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Yum Hua Huang, $170,000
6162 Sutter Loop Easter, Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Shufei Jiang, $104,000
3002 Daviess St., Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Shufie Jiang, $65,000
5316 Highway 144, Castlen Lee McGinnis Tanner LLC to James R. Criswell, $440,000
303 East 24th St., Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Stephen Besecker and Reba Besecker, $123,000
950 Deer Haven Drive, Jakob Samuel Mueller and Mattie Mueller to Joshua Jewell, $155,900
5542 Meadow Grove Drive, O’Bryan Development Inc. to Eric Basson and Martha Basson, $80,000
2274 Flowerette Court, Molly Welch and Gavin Kirtley to Kevin Andrew Mills and Ariana Gabrielle Mills, $249,900
2108 Fieldcrest Drive, Susan N. Miller and Lloyd Miller, Jr. to Jeremy Luckett, $460,000
2323 Bittel Road, Robert Birchler and Shaunte D. Birchler to Stephen Chase Patton, $174,000
5038 Highway 279 South, Robert M. Payne and Martha J. Payne to Michael S. Grooms and Bobbie J. Grooms, $417,500
270 Wrights Landing Road, Lindy and Abbie Mercer Trust to Hawesway Inc., $403,000
