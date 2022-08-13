The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 28 and August 2:
115 East 20th St., Mindy Salsi and Paul Salsi to William Bruce Riney, $30,000
2110 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2110 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Blythe Investments Inc., $228,475
7074 Highway 144, Jeannetta Mayfield to Thomas J. Mayfield, $54,400
4060 Hayden Road, Gary M. Roswell and Margaret L. Boswell to Robert Shane Aud and Leesa Gayle Aud, $245,000
12199 Floral Road, Randy S. Terry and Sandra B. Terry to Scottie Ray Sinnett, $19,000
6 Quail Ridge Court C., Debbie D. Abney to Deborah Grinnell-Perez, $150,000
5430 Hollow Cove, KSB LLC to Felicia Daw Jeffries and Jerry Wayne Jeffries, $526,221
831 Greenbriar St., William G. Bratcher Jr. and Traci Bratcher to Elyssa Joelle Lawrence, $139,900
Property on Knottsville Mr. Zion Road, Roger Husk and Wanda Husk, Kenneth W. Husk to Benjamin J. Kittinger and Janae L. Kittinger, $157,000
6511 Alvey Bridge Road, Robert D. Carter and Karen L. Carter, John M. Carter and Debra R. Carter to Robert D. Carter and Karen L. Carter, $115,000 (1/2 interest)
4405 Thruston Dermont Road, Kaylee M. Anderson, Matthew C. Kirby to William G. Bratcher Jr. and Traci M. Bracher, $230,000
4134 Ashbyburg Road, Vera M. Brown, Tia Adamson and Nick Adamson to Don Bruce and Joyce Bruce, $110,000
5552 Highway 1514, Preston T. McCarthy to Joshua Allen Roberson and Lori Beth Roberson, $157,000
3156 Spring Point, George Tripp Dunham and Kelcey Dunham to Brandon A. James and Cam James, $390,000
1501 East 26th St., 1509 East 26th St., and 1549 East 26th St., Grace Reformed Baptist Church Inc. to Christ Redeemer Church Inc., $500,000
6841 Highway 144, Timothy S. Fisher and Katherine B. Fisher to Krishta Poole, Zachariah Red Hendley, $385,000
1230 West Parrish Ave., Mark Floyd Carlisle Revocable Trust to Katherine Fisher and Timothy Fisher, $314,900
5206 Trifecta Place, John Carr and Katie Carr to Kevin Duffy, $265,000
81 Woodford Ave., Randall L. Jones and Regina O. Jones to Amy Metcalf and Nathan Metcalf, $124,900
3713 Winchester Drive, CSN Ventures LLC to Infinity KY Investments LLC, $115,000
2208 Webster Court, CSN Ventures LLC to Infinity KY Investments LLC, $110,000
411 Somerset Court, Devin S. Lanham to William Colton Igleheart, $215,000
4532 Lucky Strike Loop, LexBlu Two LLC to Crosspointe LLC, $1,650,000
3814 Hillcrest Drive, Angela L. Thompson, Master Commissioner, to Champion Homes LLC, $109,000
3415 East Surrey Drive, Angela L. Thompson, Master Commissioner, to Champion Homes LLC, $128,000
6849 McPherson Road, Cheryl J. Marshall to Kevin L. Collignon, $437,000
114 Sycamore St., Sanjam Investments LLC to Sugar Creek Getaways, LLC, $133,000
2790 Reid Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret L. Boswell to Jordan Tong and Sarah Tong, $700,000
5797 Horrell Road, David Wayne Harrington to James Scott Kuegel, $110,000
1931 Lewis Lane, Foundation Enterprises LLC to WDS Rentals, LLC, $112,000
2336 Middleground Drive, Alfred S. Matthingly Jr. and Judith W. Mattingly to Hannah Hankins and Michael Hankins, $240,000
1929 Triplett St., J. Louise Cain and Glendle Cain to Gabriele N. Wright, Michele M. Wright, $155,000
2231 Ruby Court, Garrett L. Bartlett and McKailla F. Bartlett to Kaylee A. Lopez, $225,000
4105 Mason Woods Lane, James Michael Yewell and Kristal D. Yewell to Rose Ann Lewis, $258,000
