The following real estate transfers were recorded Aug. 2-10:
1610 Griffith Ave., Estate of Jane L. Stevenson, Jane L. Stevenson Family Trust, Jane L. Stevenson Charitable Trust to Alicia C. Kassinger, $465,000
1510 East 19th St., T & B Properties LLC to William W. Damron, $13,000
3801 Broadleaf Court, Mara Mattingly and Kenneth Mattingly, The Estate of Marilyn Myers to Jeremiah J. Cravens, Jasmine N. Joyce, Patsy L. Joyce, $184,500
6943 Boteler Road, The Estate of John Paul Velotta to Lori Boling, $120,000
920 Cedar St., Daryl Austin Barnett and Maggie Barnett, Brittany Lynn Barnett to Sandra M. Lowe, $97,000
113 West 18th St., Lois Lee Mundy and Reginald Lamar Mundy to CTC Investments LLC, $41,912
1311 Saint Ann St., Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to The Money Source Inc., $150,000
712 Carter Road, Terry Wahl and Jeannie Wahl and others to P & R Properties Plus LLC, $55,000
2431 Ford Ave., Charles E. Roberson and Janet S. Roberson to Richard Alan Sager, $290,000
1006 East Fourth St., SPBS Properties LLC to SEN LLC, $150,000
1012 East Fourth St., SPBS Properties LLC to SEN LLC, $50,000
10933 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Bonnie Kirtley to Gavin W. Kirtley and Molly Kirtley, $272,500
3 Quail Ridge Court C, Sharon Quisenberry to Jackson P. Ford and Lezlie M. Ford, $120,000
2222 Meadow Grass Creek, Christopher Jones, Kristie Jones to Trevor P. Patton, Gabrielle Alstad, $225,000
5538 Mulberry Place, Darlene C. Boyden to Nathan Robby Foss and Kimberly Arianna Foss, $365,000
4309 Old Hartford Road, Kevin Kirk and Ziza Kirk to Tyler Cope and Taylor L. Shaw, $295,000
2419 Spencer Drive, Gary M. Sisk and Lisa S. Sisk, Daniel W. Sisk to Kevin L. Kirk and Ziza C. Kirk, $219,000
9412 Kelly Cemetery Road, The Estate of William Richard Towery to Robert Caines, $145,000
817 James Garrard Drive, The Carol H. Thrasher Estate and Dorothy J. Thrasher and others to David Samuel Thrasher, $74,000
5552 Skyline Drive, Bridget Teigen to William A. Ralph, $335,000
2514 Lake Shore Point, Bin Yang to Ka Zheng, Mei Yun Li, Liang Ba Chen, $150,000
3464 Millers Fall Circle, Kristopher Trogden and others to Byron Morris and Erin Morris, $200,000
1503 Maple Ave., Dream Design LLC, TEK Enterprises LLC to Marc Alexander and Tana Ramona Constable, $267,000
1115 Woodlawn Ave., L & S Homes LLC to Christina Howard, $75,000
4030 Springdale Drive, Justin H. Owen and Amanda K. Owen to Clyde W. Nesmith and Casandra L. Nesmith, Susan Logsdon, $335,000
1621 Center St., N & G Legacy Estates LLC to Ryan Kassinger, Dana Kassinger, $130,000
6483 Valley Brook Trace, Conner Alexander Reed and Michaela Linn Reed to Shawn Stewart, $234,500
2541 St. Ann St., Joseph Matthew Mason and Marlys R. Mason to Blair Lamb and Logan Lamb, $236,000
322 West Ninth St., Shree Mahant LLC to DAMODAR LLC, $8,000
1309 Holly Ave., Santana Mattingly and Brandon Mattingly to Laura Yanet Nevarez Weeke and Marco Solache, $123,000
Property on Highway 951, The Estate of Ione Miller Jones to the Kenneth Lanham Roth IRA, $116,446
2215 Citation Ave., Aaron N. Yeiser and Ami Yeiser to Dakota Cavender and Samantha Cavender, $240,000
3449 Lakeview Drive, Billy M. Jarboe and Meghann Chapman Jarboe to Byron Aston, Diana Aker, $280,000
4720 Glacier Point, Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Kristin Aull and Luke Aull, $98,785
4374 Autumn Ridge Bend, Ben Kittinger and Janae L. Kittinger to Amanda K. Owen and Justin H. Owen, $499,900
6669 Barcroft, Daniel K. Reeves and Jana Reeves to Rudy Tyler Medsker and Sara Ann Buskill Medsker, $652,500
6758 Kingston Drive, Rudy Medsker and Sara Medsker to Mark Roberts, Shelby Doolittle, $425,000
3330 Majestic Prince Drive, Justin B. O’Bryan and Kelsey O’Bryan to Elaina Behnke and Craig Behnke, $269,900
2948 Waterside Way, Richard M. Ebelhar and Dana Ebelhar to Talia Marie McClure and Christopher Kenneth McClure, $369,000
2750 Settles Road, David Docimo and Kimberly Dawn Docimo to Richard M. Ebelhar and Dana Ebelhar, $849,900
2808 South Griffith Ave., Mark A. Roberts to Jason Edward Shannon, $370,000
2877 Silver Creek Loop, John Johnson to Edwin Reier and Sarah Reier, $280,000
1645 Robin Road, Leslie D. Parker and David A. Parker to Michael David Gaddey and Cassie Ann Gaddey, $228,000
815 West Eighth St., Heidi L. Sexton and Johnny R. Sexton, Jr. to Dhartiraj Properties LLC, $100,000
6212 Hayden Bridge Road, Richard Bradley Koehler and Holly Ann Koehler to John A. Seymour and Pamela Seymour, $65,000
4112 Brookhill Drive, William P. Kemper and Sarah B. Kemper to Frances C. Newberry and Jeremiah B. Newberry, $376,000
2608 Veach Road, Canaan Properties LLC to RFI III LLC, $950,000
3242 Old Hartford Road, Mills-Hazel Property Management Company LLC to RFI III LLC, $370,000
6359 Valley Brook Trace, Grant B. Snowden to Johnathan E. Keown, Jade M. Gill, $229,900
2322 Clarke Drive, Joseph W. Mills and Vicki H. Mills to RFI III LLC, $100,000
513 St. Ann St., Joseph W. Mills and Vicki H. Mills to RFI III LLC, $162,500
2505 Cavalcade Drive, Andrew David Dampier to Kenneth Plas and Mary Jo Plas, $68,000
