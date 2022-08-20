The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 20 and August 10:
4102 Pinta Drive, Jagoe Homes to Ronald E. Howard and Helen B. Howard, $328,480
6621 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6621 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob Ryan Hughes and Chelsia A. Hughes, $348,910
2212 Black Oak Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nicholas Allen Partain and Elizabeth Partain, $362,105
4032 Pinta Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Zachary Panzarella and Alyssa Panzarella, $329,585
2133 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2133 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jin Zeng Lin and Raoli Weng, $237,815
6617 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6617 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Josue Morrison and Cristy Morrison, $318,860
2190 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,900
2190 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anthony Holland and Marsha Holland, $290,065
3904 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Desiree M. Strayn, Terrion Eugene Sutherland, $290,910
4688 Forest Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Vicki L. Gaskin and Rodney N. Gaskin, $461,761
1015 East 21st St., Estate of Michael Wayne Clements to JL Christian Properties LLC, $98,000
752 Sargent Drive, Curtis O. Jones and Marva J. Jones to Bridget Diana Hanneken and Joshua William Hanneken, $149,900
2781 Wright’s Landing Road, Rodney W. Smeathers and Sandra K. Smeathers to LKC Holdings LLC, $150,000
2201 Village Run, Angela L. Thompson, Master Commissioner to VRMTG Asset Trust, $155,000
115 Woodlawn Ave., The Estate of Trava Jeanette Crowe to L & S Homes LLC, $30,000
2058 Spring Creek Trace, Bruce W. Kittinger and Mary K. Kittinger to Michael Anderson and Lynn Grangruth-Anderson, $340,000
817 Florence Court, Kalynee N. Ferguson and Logan Ferguson to Yo Po and Dah Moo, $200,000
2189 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500
2189 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeanne Marie Berry, $286,190
1525 Center St., Reginald Ragland to Saul Espino, Wendy V. Henriquez-Maldonado, $11,000
1907 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to John Michael Baird and Jane N. Baird, $487,540
3913 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joseph R. Haynes II and Jacyln Mason, $409,940
3317 Frederica St., Golden Ventures Inc. to Platinum Real Estate Ventures, $1,585,000
1951 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, Timothy Nugent and Tammy B. Nugent to Timothy Bittel, $34,844
6573 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6573 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Long Guo Li and Xio Jin Zheng, $250,370
8179 Short Station Road, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Sean and Britney O’Bryan, $62,000
7170 Old Masonville Road, The Estate of William Arthur “Jay” Howard to William E. Purdy, $57,000
4535 Wexford Crossing, The Walter Family Trust to Thomas A. Furlong and Susan D. Furlong, $479,500
6188 Aull Road, The Estate of Joseph B. Coomes to Isaax Dale Carmon and Brianna Louise Carmon, $211,500
1921 Oak Ave., Beau Ashley and Autumn Ashley, Michael Sturgeon to Jeremy E. White, $133,000
2514 Pardon Ave., Jamie Casteel to Timothy Lee Hill Sr. and Lunora R. Hill, $7,000
824 James Garrard Drive, Gracexecutive Properties LLC to Blake Mackey, $125,000
2466 O’Bryan Blvd., JMJ Construction Inc. to Lowry Investment Group LLC, $110,000
6613 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Matthew Jacob Charles Slater and Christina Dawn Slater, $316,570
2503 Middleground Drive North, Maungwin Kyi and Ma Tay Aye to Jasmine Poe, John Lin, $199,9000
2106 Surrey Drive West, VMB Properties LLC to Deborah Lynn Gray, $125,000
3870 Lewis Lane, Stephanie Susan Clay to Deborah Lynn Gray, $173,000
1207 Cary Court, Jordan M. Leach and Katherine S. Leach to Robert M. Rector, $360,000
733 Handy Court, G & L Properties LLC to Shelley Brown, $79,000
2101 Parrish Ave. West, L & D #2 Inc. to Brian Meadows and Virginia Meadows, $319,000
4463 Cool Springs Cove, Vivian Tran and Khanh Thach to C.W. Williams and Glendine Williams, $540,000
732 Higdon Road, Thomas G. Phillips to Gerald Payne, $17,000
2127 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mo Leing and Nu Neh, $237,160
2107 Old Henderson Road, Julia Galloway to SJL Properties LLC, $20,000
5015 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Candis Leighann Gentry and Tristan Hunter Barlow Gentry, $237,755
2439 Thornton Ave., Royalty Rental Investments LLC to Jaysen D. Oliver, Timothy A. Payne, $129,999
5171 Seabiscuit Loop, The Estate of Jennifer M. Williams to Christina Noel Nix, $246,000
10190 Walnut St., Estate of Shirley Ann Sapp Edge to Linda G. Doriath, $104,100
4311 Harbor Hills Trace, Zoe Reid to Ted Shelton Johnston and Jessica LeClaire Tameler, $343,000
222 East 22nd St., Ted S. Johnston and Jessica Tameler to Bailey Roberts, Madison Hagan, $196,000
4165 Lonesome Pine Trail, Richard D. Jones and Jill C. Jones to K & E Enterprises LLC, $115,000
2229 McConnell Ave., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Lashlee Properties LLC, $37,000
1035 West 8th St., Cynthia Carlile and Robert Carlile to Craig McClure and Samantha McClure, $55,000
171 Wilder Drive, Jerry L. Williams to Eric S. Morris and Marjorie Morris, $65,000
2105 Carpenter Drive, Riverwalk Properties LLC to L.T.D. Properties LLC, $104,000
3864 Thresher St., Carl Craig and Diana Craig to Billie D. Woodrugg, $175,000
768 Alexandria, Barrett L. Young and Elizabeth B. Young to Darin C. Simpson and Bonnie L. Simpson, $385,000
915 Glenn Court, HMJ Enterprises LLC to Carl Westerfield and Mary Jo Westerfield, $107,500
1202 Booth Ave., Tina H. Baker and Russell Baker to Brooklyn R. Merritt, Clarence J. Merritt Jr. and Joelina Merritt, $190,000
10138 Highway 405, YC Basham Properties LLC to Roberto Munguia and Lesley Munguia, $20,000
7973 Clark Road, John Madison Mulligan Jr. and others to James Bernard Mulligan, $205,000
6670 Kingston Drive, Peter Anthony Dzwonkas and Brenda L. Dzwonkas to Kirby Lynne Green and Tyler Catlett Green, $569,900
2241 Southeastern Parkway, Jeff Rafferty and Melody Matthews Rafferty to Martha L. Hall, $215,500
2554 Landing Terrace, Brunhilde Hansen to Rhoads Investments LLC, $174,000
7755 Kentucky Highway 54, Lucas Own Case and Angela Case to David Wayne Darnell and Elizabeth Marie Darnell, $289,900
