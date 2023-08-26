The following real estate transfers were recorded Aug. 11-17:

3911 Cross Creek Trail, Matthew D. Nitz and Stephanie Nitz to William P. Kemper and Sarah B. Kemper, $276,000

1812 Standish Place, April L. Hays and Jeffrey Hays, Randall Stallings, Jr. to Thomas Lawson Lyons, $180,000

1412 Maple Ave., Debra L. Nichols and Timothy Nichols to Marylee Reagan-Schanen and Edward Schanen, $188,000

2006 Cullen Ave., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $85,000

2001 Ghee Ave., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $70,000

721 Poindexter St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $63,000

2000 Cullen Ave., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $75,000

4106 Highway 279 South, The Estate of Martha J. Bastin to 4106 KY HWY S LLC, $210,000

5541 Mulberry Place, Cristin Elizabeth Millay and Justin Lee Millay to Justin B. O’Bryan and Kelsey O’Bryan, $320,000

3506 Legacy Run, Gregory Richard to Ka Zheng, Mei Yun Li, Liangbao Chen, $189,900

2115 Dickey Drive, Oborski Properties LLC to Ora Lee Moore, $160,000

721 East 21st St., Marisa Reynolds and John Reynolds, Maurice Heath Millay and Sue Millay to Christian Colburn, $119,000

747 Danberry St., The Larry and Patricia Murphy Revocable Trust to David Rios Rios and Nora Rios, $76,000

8316 Joe Haynes Road, Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Michael L. Boling, $79,000

3007 Yosemite Drive, Patsy Clark and James A. Clark, Marcia Mecham to Rightover Investments LLC, $110,000

5131 Grandview Drive, Agnes Cecilia Montgomery, Janet F. Montgomery to Crandall Properties Yellow Creek Farm LLC, $143,500

5129 Grandview Drive, Shufei Jiang and Ynhua Huang to Rodney Bivins, $189,900

9757 St. Lawrence Spur, Julie Strider and Jeremy Strider to Joseph C. Hester, $120,000

909 Harmons Ferry Road West, William T. Boone and Patricia A. Boone to Jonathan D. Boone and Misty M. Boone, $79,000

5025 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Justin Ballard and Kelly Marie Ballard, $308,293

880 Live Oak Place, Martha Quisenberry to Paula Whitaker, $215,000

2013 West Tenth St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Tonya Sowders, $157,500

2500 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, James Wesley Marksberry, Jr. and Amanda Marksberry, Morgan Daryl Boyken and David Boyken to Billy J. Marksberry and Crystal Marksberry, $93,500

2240 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, James Wesley Marksberry, Jr. and Amanda Marksberry, Morgan Daryl Boyken and David Boyken to Billy J. Marksberry and Crystal Marksberry, $146,500

4987 Jessica Lane, Martin Custom Building Inc. to EQ Business Services LLC, $665,955

1901 Cullen Ave., Tony Curtis and Theresa Curtis to Jose G. Acosta Diaz, $54,000

3845 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Leah Jo Schwindel and Jan A. Schwindel, $409,900

2101 Northwood Drive, Jameson P. Wilcockson and Jessica Riley Wilcockson to Steven R. Orth and Sherry M. Orth, $380,000

2100 East Fourth St., Phyllis Jean Huskisson to Brittany Dawn Christian, $142,000

605 Bolivar St., Charise C. Baxter and Reginald Baxter to Robert Leslie Martin, Jr. and Amy Martin, $136,000

3200 Knott Road, Nicholas A. Bittel and Jamie N. Bittel to Jameson Wilcockson and Jessica Wilcockson, $515,000

1507 Alexander Ave., Ronald Hogg and Tina Hogg to Brittany Voyles and Corville Voyles, $3,500

713 Chuck Gray Court, Tyler Cope and Taylor Chaw to GNG Homes LLC, $112,000

2206 Keenland Parkway, Blue Chair Property LLC to Saul N. Espino, Wendy V. Henriquez, $14,900

4319 Loft Cove, Joseph House to Kristy Caudill, $105,000

541 Highway 140 East, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mark A. Ballard and Jessica F. Ballard, $463,186

4502 Remington Way, Michael Breau and Jessica Breau to Logan M. Cecil and Mackenzie Cecil, $270,000

2104 McConnell Ave., Katrina T. Carrico to Prolific Development Solutions LLC, $72,419

2541 Hayden Road, Gail Sheree Wheatley to Chad A. Priar and Whitney A. Priar, $355,000

2442 Watson Circle, Estate of Eddie Wayne Floyd and The Estate of Wanda Cheryle Floyd to Vincent C. Tanner and Carla Jean Tanner, $285,000

3569 Becker Drive, Philip E. Wallace and Cherie L. Wallace to Conner A. Reed and Michaela L. Reed, $330,000

1623 West Fifth St., Wan Suk Yoo to Blue Cardinal Holdings LLC, $130,000

828 Deer Haven Drive, Timothy J. Riley and Janet Riley to Misty Nicole Gaskins, Andrew Jacob Rocklin, $110,000

