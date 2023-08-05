The following real estate transfers were recorded July 19-26:
3543 Bold Forbes Way, Charles R. Bivins and Norma N. Bivins to Leslie Harrison and Vicki Harrison, $249,900
307 Tennyson Drive, Jennifer Kiesling to Michael Lanham, $147,051
2122 Pebblewood Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
2122 Pebblewood Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tyra Kay Phillips and Marla R. Lanham Phillips, $327,688
408 St. Claire Drive, John T. Switzer and Cathy Switzer to Joseph M. Mason and Marlys R. Mason, $420,000
4219 McIntire Crossing, Scott E. Remole to James A. Plumeri and Yarleni Iveth Moreno, $170,000
270 Wrights Landing Road, Lindy and Abbie Mercer Trust to Hawesway Inc., $2,960,000
2805 West Parrish Ave., Audubon Plaza LLC to Terry Wingfield, $720,000
2004 Little Stream Run, Michael A. Hood and Amy L. Hood to Adam Holt and Latisha Holt, $289,900
1738 College Drive, The Estate of Phyllis W. Dobbs to Pamela D. Elliott, $260,000
5360 Willow Brook Loop, Jeffrey D. Woods, Vicky Dube and Christopher Dube to Brandon Carl Mattingly and Santana Sunshine Mattingly, $297,000
2315 Citation Ave., Martha Louise McCarty, Amber Louise McCarty to Kanesha Crowe, $229,900
2911 Epworth Lane, Jayslynn Serrano to Blake Vincent Thomas and Gabrielle Allegra Baker, $195,000
1379 East Harmons Ferry Road, Mark Morton, Molly Dee Morton to Carl R. Vanover and Wilma L. Vanover, $50,000
4630 Ridge Road, Cecilia L. Mattingly, Connie Marie Lemmons to Gail Niehaus, $5,000
2837 Strawbridge Place, Brittney Nelson to Leslie Wilson, $164,900
1642 Brighton Court, Joseph C. Riney and Rachel Riney to Amy L. Hood and Michael A. Hood, $519,900
2825 Strawbridge Place, The Estate of William L. Curtis to Billy Curtis, $155,000
3027 East Eighth St., Pleasant Valley Community Church Inc. to Auto Truck and Trailer Rentals LLC, $160,000
1936 San Anita Circle, Travis W. Wilson and India Wilson to Moises Escamilla Arias, $22,500
3018 East Eighth St. and 3004 East Eighth St., Auto Truck and Trailer Rentals LLC to Pleasant Valley Community Church Inc., $460,000
5004 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Karen O. Gilmore, $225,978
337 Wilder Drive, Amber N. Noles to Gracie Claire Gross, $145,000
725 Rand Road, Larry L. Dillon and Carol K. Dillon to Kevin Dillon and Jessica Dillon, $75,000
1200 Woodmere Lane, Ivory S. Howell and The Estate of Nicholas C. Howell to Mary L. Ramsey and Elizabeth A. Brown, $310,000
1036 Holly Ave., DKG Investments LLC to Yvonne Dee Cox and Jeffrey Dale Cox, $145,100
9325 Highway 60 West, Ronald Ward and Jacqueline Ward to Cory Mattingly, $23,500
6330 Highway 279 South, RLK Farms Inc. to William E. Carter, $30,000
2407 West Fifth St., Kenneth D. Dennison and Beverly Dennison and others to Logan Harris, $17,000
2715 West Sixth St., H & B Properties LLC to Robert Aaron Johnson, $146,000
916 East 21st St., Adam Holt and Latisha Holt to Ha Thuy Ngan Nguyen, $135,000
4729 Thruston Dermont Road, Kelly Ann Smith to Amelia S. Jacob, $194,000
312 East 21st St., Kenneth J. Plas and Mary Jo Plas to Ronnie L. Heep and Joni L. Heep, $139,000
2238 Count Turf Drive, Emily A. Deason and Robert M. Deason to Levi Tanner and Jaclyn Tanner, $277,500
1084 Pleasure Pointe East, Jon D. Taylor to Jasen R. Chanley and Carrie A. Chanley, $100,000
2303 Reid Road, Ronald L. Tucker Estate to Joseph Laine Daniel, Katherine Whitehouse, $267,000
201 Saint Ann St. Suite 3A, EQ Business Services LLC to Richard Dennis Bees and Merry Jo Bees, $540,000
1836 Hughes Ave., Robert Aaron Johnson and others to Sherri Ahaus and Gerald Ahaus, Jackson Fulkerson, $114,900
812 West 12th St., Mickey J. Bowman and Melody H. Bowman to Charley Johnson and Liwisa Pwohn, $115,000
9160 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Joseph Claude Millay and Erma Louise Millay to Carmen Fullenlove Barry, Christopher Joseph Millay, Claudia Louise Abrams, James Edward Millay, $6,441
2425 Elder Drive, Kara Liebenauer to Scott E. Remole, $126,500
1409 Hathaway St., Buttered Taters Enterprises LLC to T & T Real Estate LLC, $52,000
625 Crittenden St., N & G Legacy Estates LLC to Carmel Ford Investments LLC, $285,000
Property on Jennings Road, Teddy M. Crabtree and Anna Crabtree and others to Gary Murphy and Angela K. Murphy, $35,000
2205 Topaz Court, Tyra Kay Phillips and Marla Robin Lanham Phillips to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $211,500
3901 Frederica St., Harriet E. Bradley to C61 Investments LLC, $108,000
5517 Skyline Drive, Ryan David Coleman to Kenneth Wayne Burns and Angela C. Burns, $252,500
5806 Jack Hinton Road, Rebecca Lynn Parish to Ashley Faye Parish, Zachary Frederick Corley, $282,500
