The following real estate transfers were recorded July 19-26:

3543 Bold Forbes Way, Charles R. Bivins and Norma N. Bivins to Leslie Harrison and Vicki Harrison, $249,900

307 Tennyson Drive, Jennifer Kiesling to Michael Lanham, $147,051

2122 Pebblewood Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750

2122 Pebblewood Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tyra Kay Phillips and Marla R. Lanham Phillips, $327,688

408 St. Claire Drive, John T. Switzer and Cathy Switzer to Joseph M. Mason and Marlys R. Mason, $420,000

4219 McIntire Crossing, Scott E. Remole to James A. Plumeri and Yarleni Iveth Moreno, $170,000

270 Wrights Landing Road, Lindy and Abbie Mercer Trust to Hawesway Inc., $2,960,000

2805 West Parrish Ave., Audubon Plaza LLC to Terry Wingfield, $720,000

2004 Little Stream Run, Michael A. Hood and Amy L. Hood to Adam Holt and Latisha Holt, $289,900

1738 College Drive, The Estate of Phyllis W. Dobbs to Pamela D. Elliott, $260,000

5360 Willow Brook Loop, Jeffrey D. Woods, Vicky Dube and Christopher Dube to Brandon Carl Mattingly and Santana Sunshine Mattingly, $297,000

2315 Citation Ave., Martha Louise McCarty, Amber Louise McCarty to Kanesha Crowe, $229,900

2911 Epworth Lane, Jayslynn Serrano to Blake Vincent Thomas and Gabrielle Allegra Baker, $195,000

1379 East Harmons Ferry Road, Mark Morton, Molly Dee Morton to Carl R. Vanover and Wilma L. Vanover, $50,000

4630 Ridge Road, Cecilia L. Mattingly, Connie Marie Lemmons to Gail Niehaus, $5,000

2837 Strawbridge Place, Brittney Nelson to Leslie Wilson, $164,900

1642 Brighton Court, Joseph C. Riney and Rachel Riney to Amy L. Hood and Michael A. Hood, $519,900

2825 Strawbridge Place, The Estate of William L. Curtis to Billy Curtis, $155,000

3027 East Eighth St., Pleasant Valley Community Church Inc. to Auto Truck and Trailer Rentals LLC, $160,000

1936 San Anita Circle, Travis W. Wilson and India Wilson to Moises Escamilla Arias, $22,500

3018 East Eighth St. and 3004 East Eighth St., Auto Truck and Trailer Rentals LLC to Pleasant Valley Community Church Inc., $460,000

5004 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Karen O. Gilmore, $225,978

337 Wilder Drive, Amber N. Noles to Gracie Claire Gross, $145,000

725 Rand Road, Larry L. Dillon and Carol K. Dillon to Kevin Dillon and Jessica Dillon, $75,000

1200 Woodmere Lane, Ivory S. Howell and The Estate of Nicholas C. Howell to Mary L. Ramsey and Elizabeth A. Brown, $310,000

1036 Holly Ave., DKG Investments LLC to Yvonne Dee Cox and Jeffrey Dale Cox, $145,100

9325 Highway 60 West, Ronald Ward and Jacqueline Ward to Cory Mattingly, $23,500

6330 Highway 279 South, RLK Farms Inc. to William E. Carter, $30,000

2407 West Fifth St., Kenneth D. Dennison and Beverly Dennison and others to Logan Harris, $17,000

2715 West Sixth St., H & B Properties LLC to Robert Aaron Johnson, $146,000

916 East 21st St., Adam Holt and Latisha Holt to Ha Thuy Ngan Nguyen, $135,000

4729 Thruston Dermont Road, Kelly Ann Smith to Amelia S. Jacob, $194,000

312 East 21st St., Kenneth J. Plas and Mary Jo Plas to Ronnie L. Heep and Joni L. Heep, $139,000

2238 Count Turf Drive, Emily A. Deason and Robert M. Deason to Levi Tanner and Jaclyn Tanner, $277,500

1084 Pleasure Pointe East, Jon D. Taylor to Jasen R. Chanley and Carrie A. Chanley, $100,000

2303 Reid Road, Ronald L. Tucker Estate to Joseph Laine Daniel, Katherine Whitehouse, $267,000

201 Saint Ann St. Suite 3A, EQ Business Services LLC to Richard Dennis Bees and Merry Jo Bees, $540,000

1836 Hughes Ave., Robert Aaron Johnson and others to Sherri Ahaus and Gerald Ahaus, Jackson Fulkerson, $114,900

812 West 12th St., Mickey J. Bowman and Melody H. Bowman to Charley Johnson and Liwisa Pwohn, $115,000

9160 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Joseph Claude Millay and Erma Louise Millay to Carmen Fullenlove Barry, Christopher Joseph Millay, Claudia Louise Abrams, James Edward Millay, $6,441

2425 Elder Drive, Kara Liebenauer to Scott E. Remole, $126,500

1409 Hathaway St., Buttered Taters Enterprises LLC to T & T Real Estate LLC, $52,000

625 Crittenden St., N & G Legacy Estates LLC to Carmel Ford Investments LLC, $285,000

Property on Jennings Road, Teddy M. Crabtree and Anna Crabtree and others to Gary Murphy and Angela K. Murphy, $35,000

2205 Topaz Court, Tyra Kay Phillips and Marla Robin Lanham Phillips to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $211,500

3901 Frederica St., Harriet E. Bradley to C61 Investments LLC, $108,000

5517 Skyline Drive, Ryan David Coleman to Kenneth Wayne Burns and Angela C. Burns, $252,500

5806 Jack Hinton Road, Rebecca Lynn Parish to Ashley Faye Parish, Zachary Frederick Corley, $282,500

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.