The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 7 and July 28:
1529 Herr Ave., Michael E. Hardesty and Helen L. Hardesty to Whitney C. Kegley and Adam R. Kegley, $135,000
660 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to David Travis and Connie Travis, $258,407
2302 West 6th St., The Estate of Renea Menfee to Jerry Allen Wells and Yvonne Wells, $108,000
5500 West 5th Street Road, Randy D. Peay and Darlene Peay to Dirk Lawrence Wheeler and Christina M. Wheeler, $470,000
1653 Glendale Ave. and 734 Walnut St., Yellowstone Rental Properties LLC to Evans Residential Rentals LLC, $130,000
6200 Highway 54 Warren B. Young and Karen Young to Steve B. Johnson and Edna Kaye Johnson, $165,000
3301 Shadewood Terrace, Shilpan M. Patel to Kristina K. Knapp, Trampus J. Embry, $295,000
2630 Windsor Ave., Frieda K. Calhoun to Patricia Lynne Fitzgerald, $262,500
3701 Pine Lake Court, Otto M. Ranney and Carolyn C. Ranney to James Kurt Anderson and Christie Lynn Anderson, $376,000
618 Poindexter St., Michael Drewry to C & D Property Management LLC, $52,000
10201 Highway 56, The Estate of Juanita G. Brannen to Michael E. Hardesty and Helen L. Hardesty, $224,900
2717 Bittel Road, Charles R. Horn Jr. and Vicki Horn to Logan Tyler Walker, $158,000
3030 Highland Pointe Drive, RCP Real Estate Company LLC to Coughlin Group LLC, $1,425,000
2403 Kentucky Highway 81, Audubon Loans I LLC to Phill’s Properties LLC, $600,000
231 Hubert Court, MJPCRPF LLC to SPBS Properties LLC, $95,000
2830 Allen St., James Wellman Jr. and Lora Wellman to Samantha Matthis, $56,853
1631 Daviess St., Paul W. Vance, Pamela B. Hughes to Bobby R. McKinley and Terri A. McKinley, $145,000
6607 McPherson Road, Angela Shea Jones and Victor Pershing Jones III to Anthony Villarreal and Myra C. Villarreal, $123,000
6472 Valley Brook Trace, Taylor Lyn Pharris and Roger Dale Pharris Jr. to Victoria L. Keller, $249,900
2018 Bluff Ave., Donna Lee Arnold to Mena Mekaiel, $91,000
3976 Brookside Court, Kaitlin M. Wells to Shannon Madden and David Madden, $242,500
45 Booth Field Road, David W. Blank and April Christian-Blank to Justin Camacho and Kasey Dupont, $470,000
126 East 23rd St., Robert Rector to William Hayden Thompson Jr., $192,650
4112 Mason Woods Lane, Pam Elliott to Michael Thomas Hope and Jesica Nichole Hope, $281,000
4027 Reliant Circle, The Estate of William A. Tweddelll to Harold McClary and Marie McClary, $150,000
10135 Highway 405, Mark E. Boswell and Melodie Boswell to Freeman Athletic Fields LLC, $153,000
10255 Lanham Road, Sandra Jane Castlen to Jason Schuman and Evelyn Schuman, $420,000
501 Frederica St., Clemens Holdings LLC to Logan Family Enterprise LLC, $230,000
511 Frederica St., Clemens Holdings LLC to Logan Family Enterprise LLC, $650,000
510 St. Ann St., Clemens Holdings LLC to Logan Family Enterprise LLC, $30,000
513 Frederica St., Trophy House Inc. to Logan Family Enterprise LLC, $150,000
1974 Whispering Meadows Drive, Brandon W. Thomas, Billy W. Townson III to Stephanie Michelle Orth and Nicholas Henry Orth, $297,000
7543 State Route 2830, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, $92,700
2001 Oak Ave., Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC to Byron T. Johnson, $132,000
75 Dublin Lane, RNA Rental Hosplex LLC to Clay Boyd, $89,200
1307 Hill Ave., Phillip M. Riney and Jennifer M. Riney to Andrew S. Hayden, Sarah A. Riney, $163,000
516 East 7th St., Jerry L. Owens Living Trust to A & B Saint’s Rentals LLC, $70,000
2705 Redford Drive, Jason Sims and Jessica Sims to Haley Porter, Joseph A. Kuntz IV, $136,900
800 East 27th St., The Estate of Opal N. Hawkins to Jared L. Bradley, $165,000
6411 Valley Brook Trace, Diana L. Chalfant and Devina R. Bush-Chalfant to Warren Channing Hayden, Kayley Elizabeth Edelen, $219,000
1812 Brenda Court, Stacy L. Frey to Bridget Schwartz, $150,000
1105 Hickory Lane, David A. Owens and Jahn O. Owens to Landon McCormick Taylor and Andrea Renee Taylor, $420,000
2447 Ford Ave., Scott T. Davis and Jackie C. Davis to Paul E. Nave and Arretta L. Nave, $383,000
5100 West 5th Street Road, Richard C. Grimsley and Sarah H. Grimsley to Julian C. Jessup, Jeffrey C. Jessup, $105,000
301 Pantle Point, Matthew J. Farmer and Chelsea Renea Farmer to George T. Dunham and Kelcey N. Dubham, $755,000
4677 Forest Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Joseph A. Thompson, Christan M. Hayden, $386,461
7168 Oklahoma Laffoon Road, Vincent Gerald Nealen and Rose Irene Nealen to Tammy Keller, $285,000
1233 Hickory Lane, Landon M. Taylor and Andrea R. Taylor to Kaitlin M. Wells, $275,000
2804 Silver Creek Loop, Ryan Everett Moseley and Samantha Moseley to Erin Tolson and Joshua Tolson, $334,900
2259 Village Run, Mary E. Wilk and Jason Hess to Rebecca Michelle Volk, $189,500
2221 Emerald Court, Carrie Jennifer Edge to Laura R. Beauchamp, $220,000
2223 Mill Run, Joseph T. Greenwell to Ryan Moseley and Samantha Moseley, $255,000
1926 Fleming Ave., Deana A. Baggett to Jordan S. Holcomb and Jordan P. Holcomb, $125,000
3419 Daviess St., Laura R. Beauchamp to Shelby E. Mays, Nicholas R. Durcholz, $155,000
3809 Boulder Lane, Erin Tolson and Joshua Creed Tolson to Jessie R. Norris, Billy Ross Hunter Hardison, $22,500
